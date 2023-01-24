It’s a good year for golden chanterelles

From side dish to main dish, these earthy bites have many uses.|
MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 24, 2023, 9:53AM
Updated 1 hour ago

It’s a good year for golden chanterelles, one of our most abundant wild mushrooms and one that defies cultivation. This mushroom forms a symbiotic relationship with tree roots, especially oak, maple, poplar, birch and pine, an environment all but impossible to recreate commercially.

Over the last several weeks, friends have posted beautiful photos on social media of their impressive bounty. A few vendors are selling chanterelles at farmers markets and certain grocery stores have them, too. If you are very lucky, a friend will show up at your door with a bagful.

I have been lucky. A friend’s largesse has allowed me to experiment with techniques and new dishes.

One of the most important things to know about chanterelles and all other mushrooms is you should never store them in plastic bags, as they will begin to deteriorate and quickly become slimy. If your only option at a market is plastic, transfer the mushrooms to a paper bag once you get them home. This extends their life by several days.

Golden chanterelles contain a lot of water. One way to concentrate their flavor is to evaporate this liquid before continuing to cook them. Heat a heavy pan — cast-iron is ideal — over high heat. Add the mushrooms and leave them until they release their liquid, which happens quickly. Gently turn them as needed to keep them from burning. Once their liquid is released, continue to cook them until it is completely evaporated. At this point, either add butter or olive oil or remove them from the heat.

When it comes to mushrooms, I tend to be a purist, which is to say I enjoy them in dishes where they are the only or a main ingredient. A bowl of chanterelles with just butter, salt and pepper makes a great dinner. Add some sliced and sauteed potatoes and you have an earthy feast. I also enjoy them spooned over steamed rice, tossed with pasta or folded into a soft corn tortilla with melted Jack cheese. They are delicious over scrambled eggs and folded into omelets and frittatas. One of my favorite risottos includes chanterelles.

You need mushroom stock to make this chowder, so plan ahead. If you don’t have mushroom trimmings on hand, you can make the stock with inexpensive mushrooms such as white button, white, cremini and/or portobello, chopped.

Chanterelle Chowder

Makes about 6 servings

4 cups mushroom stock, see Note

1 pound chanterelles, brushed clean

3 tablespoons butter

1 yellow onion, trimmed and cut into small dice

2 shallots, trimmed and cut into small dice

2 celery stalks, cut into small dice

Kosher salt

¾ cup dry white wine

3 potatoes, peeled and cut into cubes

1 ½ cups cubed smoked ham, optional

2 bay leaves

Pinch of red pepper flakes, optional

2 cups half-and-half

1 cup heavy cream

Black pepper in a mill

½ cup chopped Italian parsley

Sourdough hearth bread, hot

Make the mushroom stock, if you haven’t already done so. (You must do this at least several hours before making the chowder.)

Break the chanterelles into bite-size pieces or, if you prefer, chop them instead of breaking them.

Put the butter into a large saucepan set over medium-low heat. When it’s melted, add the onion, shallots and celery. Cook gently until they are limp and fragrant, about 10 to 12 minutes; do not let them brown.

Season with salt. Increase the heat to high, add the wine and simmer until it is almost completely evaporated. Add the potatoes and ham, if using, and saute for about 5 minutes, turning the ingredients gently as they cook. Season with salt again.

Add the mushroom stock, bay leaves and red pepper flakes, if using. Lower the heat to medium and simmer until the potatoes are tender, about 15 minutes. Add the half-and-half and cream and heat through, but don’t let the chowder come to a boil.

Remove from the heat and add several generous turns of black pepper. Stir in the parsley.

Ladle into soup bowls or soup plates and enjoy right away, with the hot bread alongside.

Note: To make mushroom stock, you’ll need 2 to 3 pounds of mushrooms trimmings (stems, peels and pieces). Pour about 3 tablespoons of olive oil into a medium saucepan, add the mushroom trimmings and saute for about 10 minutes. Season with salt and add 12 cups of water and 2 bay leaves. Simmer gently for a few hours, until the liquid is deeply colored. Increase the heat and boil until the liquid is reduced to about 4 cups. Remove from the heat, cool and pour through a large strainer set over a deep bowl. Stir the mushrooms now and then to help release all the liquid. Pour into a glass container and refrigerate until ready to use. The stock will last for 3 to 4 days in the refrigerator and up to 4 months in the freezer.

Variation: Rinse about 3 pounds of the smallest clams you can find and sort through them, removing any that are filled with mud. Add them to the chowder when you add the half-and-half. Instead of fresh clams, you can use canned clams.

This simple dish is easy enough to make that you can enjoy it on a busy weeknight, especially if you have cooked chicken on hand.

Chanterelle and Chicken Fettuccine with Spinach

Makes 2 - 3 servings

3 cups, approximately, cooked chicken, preferably dark meat

Juice of ½ lemon

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

8 ounces dried fettuccine or pappardelle

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

4 ounces fresh chanterelles, brushed clean and broken into bite-size pieces

3 tablespoons butter

¾ cup dry white wine

⅓ cup crème fraîche or heavy cream

2 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley

6 ounces small spinach leaves, rinsed but not dried

Tear or cut the chicken into bite-size pieces (not too small). Put the pieces into a medium bowl, squeeze the lemon juice over, season with salt and pepper, toss and set aside.

Fill a large saucepan half full with water, season generously with salt, set over high heat and bring to a rolling boil. Add the pasta, stir until the water returns to a boil and cook according to package directions, until just done. Drain but do not rinse the pasta. Tip it into a shallow and wide bowl, drizzle the olive oil over it, cover with a tea towel and keep warm.

Meanwhile, set a heavy saute pan over high heat. Add the chanterelles and cook until they release their liquid. Cook until the liquid is completely evaporated; do not let them burn. Add the butter and, when it is melted, turn the mushrooms to coat them completely. Season with salt and pepper.

Add the chicken and saute 2 minutes. Add the wine, cover and cook gently for 5 minutes. Uncover and continue to cook until the pan juices thicken a bit. Stir in the crème fraîche or heavy cream, heat through, cover and remove from the heat.

Working quickly, put the spinach into a large pan or wok set over high heat. Cook until the spinach wilts, about 90 seconds. Divide the spinach among individual pasta plates, spreading it over the surface of the plates. Top with the pasta.

Taste the chicken mixture, correct for salt and pepper, stir in the parsley and spoon over the hot pasta. Use two forks to gently lift and drop the pasta to coat it thoroughly. Enjoy right away.

Roasted Asparagus with Chanterelles and Lemon Butter

Makes 4 servings

2 pounds fresh asparagus, preferably fat stalks

Olive oil

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 large or 2 medium shallots, minced

2 tablespoons minced pancetta, optional

10 ounces yellow chanterelles, cleaned

1 tablespoon fresh snipped chives

½ cup white wine

Zest of 1 lemon, finely grated

Juice of 1 lemon

Small wedge of dry Jack, Estero Gold, Parmigiano-Reggiano or similar cheese

1 lemon, cut in wedges

Preheat the oven to 475 degrees.

Snap the asparagus spears at their tough ends and set them on a baking sheet. Drizzle with a small amount of olive oil, just enough to coat them lightly, and turn so they are evenly covered. Season with salt and pepper.

Spread the asparagus over a baking sheet, set it on the middle rack of the oven and roast until tender, 5 to 15 minutes, depending on the size of the asparagus. (Thin stalks will take about 5 minutes; thick stalks will take from 9 to 15 minutes.)

Remove from the oven and cool to room temperature.

While the asparagus cooks, prepare the chanterelles. Put them into a heavy saute pan set over high heat and cook until they release their liquid; continue to cook until the liquid is evaporated. Add 3 tablespoons of the butter. When it is melted, add the shallots and pancetta, if using, and saute until the shallots are soft and fragrant, about 7 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and continue to cook for about 5 minutes more, until the chanterelles are completely limp and tender. Stir in the chives, season with salt and pepper and remove from the heat.

Divide the asparagus spears between individual plates and spoon chanterelles over them.

Working quickly, return the saute pan to the heat, add the lemon zest and juice and swirl in the remaining tablespoon of butter. As soon as the butter melts, remove from the heat, taste and correct for salt and pepper. Spoon sauce over each serving.

Use a vegetable peeler to make curls of cheese and scatter a few over each portion. Garnish with lemon wedges and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Oil & Vinegar.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor