These are the best ways to enjoy cucumbers this summer

When we think of cucumbers, which are now coming into their summer season, we usually think of those smooth, dark green jobs in the supermarkets that have thick, tough skins covered with a waxy film that’s put on the cukes after harvest.

These are American Slicers. Their thick skins and wax slow down the transpiration of water through the cucumbers’ skin so they have extended shelf life in the markets, but it also allows the delicate flavors and aromas to dissipate over that extended time.

Instead of crisp, juicy flesh, these old cucumbers have soft, watery flesh and are often filled with overly-mature, hard seeds. The cucurbitacins that develop just under the skins and at the stem end also make these market cukes bitter and somewhat indigestible.

Breeders have been hard at work of late, however, and new hybrids tend to produce less cucurbitacin. New varieties are often grown in greenhouses on trellises, are self-pollinating and seedless, are sweet rather than bitter, and are very digestible. While in the past cucumbers were grown as monoecious — that is, the first 10 or so flowers are male, and then female flowers alternate with males farther out on the vine, today many popular varieties are gynoecious — that is, they produce all female flowers and plants with male flowers have to be interspersed here and there in the patch, or the gynoecious plants are parthenocarpic, producing fruits without pollination (and thus without seeds).

Many times, these new varieties are other than American Slicers. They may, for instance, be pickling cucumbers. These can be used for more than pickles. They’re superior to the slicers, with thinner skins, less bitterness, and a firmer, crisper, sweeter flesh that isn’t watery.

You’ll also find European Greenhouse cucumbers in the markets. These are the long, slender cukes that come wrapped tightly in a plastic covering, and they are superior. Their crisp flesh tastes mild but coolly refreshing. They lack any bitterness. They have no seeds. Their ribbed skins are so thin they don’t need peeling. And they are very digestible.

Middle Eastern types, also called Persian cucumbers, have thin, ribbed skins. They are a preferred sort for Greek salad. I peel them even though they don’t absolutely require it, just because I think they look better and more refined that way.

Japanese cucumbers are sometimes found in our local stores, and they’re used by sushi chefs to make matchstick cukes for rolled sushi. They are extra flavorful and crisp and substitute for other types in a wide variety of dishes.

European Greenhouse or Japanese cukes are perfect for a Thai salad, where they combine raw with chiles and lemongrass. On very hot days, you can make an Indian raita — a refreshing drink of yogurt and pureed cucumbers and flavored with mint, cumin, lemon juice, and a bit of spicy chiles.

On hot days when you just can’t cook, buy some cold salmon and serve it topped with finely diced cucumbers. At tea time, serve those precious little high tea sandwiches made of cucumber slices on crustless bread. The latter are obviously an echo of colonial India, for cucumbers originated as a cultivated crop in the foothills of the Himalayas sometime around 2,000 B.C. They were known to the Egyptians, Greeks, and Romans in Classical times.

When looking for cucumbers at roadside stands, farm stands or farmers markets, don’t buy any that are waxed. That’s a sure sign of low quality. Warty cukes are fine — they’re probably high-quality pickling cukes. Cukes that have prickly spines are also to be sought after. In all cases, they should be a nice, green color all the way around. If they have a yellow patch on one side, that means they are overly ripe and probably contain hard seeds.

When you do find good organic cucumbers, for goodness’ sake slice them lengthwise in quarters and put them in a jar with a small handful of dill seeds and a tablespoon of salt and fill the jar with white vinegar. Let it stand on the kitchen counter for two or three days, then screw the lid on and put it in the fridge. In about two weeks, you’ll have your own organic pickles.

In Greece, tzatziki is served with almost everything. It’s a dip for pita bread, for chunks of seafood, chicken, roast lamb, or goat, or as a dip for grilled slices of summer vegetables.

Tzatziki

Makes 6 servings

1 quart Greek yogurt, or plain yogurt drained

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 pickling cucumber, peeled and grated

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste

If draining plain yogurt, place the yogurt in a double fold of cheesecloth, tie it up in a bag and let it hang from the kitchen sink faucet for two hours, until well drained and thickened.

Peel and grate the cucumber, then press it between sheets of paper towels to remove as much liquid as possible. In a bowl, mix the first six ingredients together, then season to taste with the salt and pepper.

Place in a serving dish, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for several hours to give the ingredients time to integrate.

Jeff Cox is a Kenwood-based food and garden writer. Reach him at jeffcox@sonic.net