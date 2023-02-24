Take a virtual tour of the vineyards in spring

Join The Valley of the Moon Garden Club on a virtual field trip into the vineyards March 2 for an insider look at what’s happening on the cusp of budbreak.

Dennis Przybycien, a Sonoma County Master Gardener, will use photos to point out the springtime activities that are required to keep the vines healthy and productive. Questions and discussion will follow his presentation.

Przybycien is a retired research chemist who took up grape growing and winemaking as a hobby after moving to Sonoma in 2001.

The meeting begins with social time at 6:30 p.m., followed by the 7 p.m. program in Burlingame Hall at the First Congregational Church, 252 W. Spain St., Sonoma. Cost is free to members and $5 for nonmembers. For information about the club visit vom-garden-club.org

Santa Rosa

A healthy plant depends on healthy roots. Learn how to give your orchid more love, starting with its roots, during a talk Monday.

Karen Woolford, president of the Santa Rosa Orchid Society, will share with members of the Santa Rosa Garden Club what needs to be done to keep orchid plants healthy, including planting, fertilizing and watering. The free talk is at 1:30 p.m. Nonmembers are welcome. The meeting is held at the Luther Burbank Art and Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa. For information visit santarosagardenclub.com.

Santa Rosa

Get your soil ready for your best garden ever

It’s too early to plant your spring garden, but it’s a perfect time to get your soil ready for all those seedlings coming up.

Bees ‘N Blooms Farm is holding a garden workshop March 4 on how to test and amend your soil to deliver the best results. There will be time in the field to practice taking soil samples and time inside to learn how to test soil through a web-based soil analysis app that will allow you to prepare a custom amendment mix specific to your garden zone. Participants may bring a laptop to access the app although there will be some available for group use. $75. The workshop is 10 a.m. to noon at 3883 Petaluma Hill Road, Santa Rosa. Register at beesnblooms.com. For information call 707-293-8293 or email info@beesnblooms.com.

Santa Rosa

Scion swap a chance to add fruit to your garden

You can explore new foods to grow in your garden at a low-cost scion exchange Saturday, Feb. 25, hosted by a local club of rare-food-growing enthusiasts.

Members of the California Rare Fruit Growers Redwood Chapter will gather at the Veterans Memorial Building in Santa Rosa with more than 500 varieties of common, rare and experimental scions and fruiting plants from all over the world to swap and give away. Apples, pears, plums, peaches, pluots, nectarines, figs, jujubes, grapes, raspberries, cactus fruit and raisin trees are just some of the edibles available with cuttings or scions.

There will be grafting and planting classes for beginners, including instruction on how to grow a fruit jungle in your back yard and how to create your own “fruit-salad tree“ by grafting cuttings of different fruits onto the same tree trunk. Experts and hobbyists will be on hand to answer questions.

Some of the available cuttings, like grapes and figs, don’t need to be grafted and can be planted directly in the ground. For a small fee, you can get a custom tree created on the spot by experts. Bring 1-gallon plastic bags, tape and pens to mark your acquisitions, as well as a list of varieties you’d like to get.

Many of the best-tasting fruits are only available from specialty catalogs and growers or through hobbyist organizations like the California Rare Fruit Growers, who meet regularly to taste fruits, trade plants and share tips on local growing techniques. Members bring their homegrown fruits to taste and share.

Proceeds from the scion exchange fund agricultural scholarships and donations to worthy fruit-oriented nonprofits. The local chapter has donated more than $15,000 to local agricultural organizations, grants and scholarships.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 1351 Maple Ave., across from the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. Admission is $5 and includes rare fruit-tree cuttings, scions and budwood.

