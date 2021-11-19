It’s time to pick persimmons and plan a rain garden

Can you harvest fruit in November? Yes! When most other fruits have come and gone, persimmons and most pomegranates are ready for harvest.

Use pruning shears to cut off the persimmons just above the green or brown leaf-like structure called the calyx. Pick the fruit when it is still firm and let it ripen at room temperature.

To get the most flavor from pomegranates, harvest them when they are fully ripe, because they won’t continue to ripen after picking. Cut the stem with pruning shears at the base instead of pulling the fruit from the stem. You can store pomegranates in the refrigerator until you are ready to use them, for up to several months.

What else should you do in the garden to prepare for winter? Make sure you’ve turned off all drip irrigation systems. Continue to be mindful of water conservation; we are still in a drought.

Be prepared for frost. Nov. 15 is the average first frost date in Sonoma County. Protect frost-tender plants such as citrus trees, hibiscus and bougainvillea by covering them with sheets, lightweight blankets or burlap. You can use a strand of holiday lights in a citrus tree to protect it from frost; just make sure the bulbs are the old-fashioned incandescent variety.

This is a good time to dig up and divide grasses and spring-blooming perennials. These plants are now dormant, and with shorter days and cooler weather, this is the least stressful time for the plants to be physically disturbed.

Rake up fallen leaves and shred or run over them with a lawn mower. Use them for mulch or add them to your compost bin. Leaves are a great source of “browns” for successful composting.

For more information on frost protection for citrus plants, go to bit.ly/3iJVSDz.

Redirect water with a rain garden

Question: Our house is on a hill. When it rains, the water rushes downhill and into the street. Is there anything we can do to capture and redirect the rainwater into our yard?

Answer: A rain garden is a great way to protect water quality and also add an attractive feature to your landscape. Houses are often built on rises, which encourage water to run off the roof and flow downhill and into the street where it may pick up oils, pesticides and other pollutants. Eventually, the runoff finds its way into storm drains that empty into rivers and, ultimately, the ocean.

A rain garden is a landscaped area that captures the rainwater before it runs into the street and holds it just long enough to be absorbed into the ground. As the runoff percolates into the earth, runoff pollutants are absorbed, too, and gradually broken down by the microorganisms and plant roots in the soil.

To create a rain garden, start by making a depression, or basin, about 6 inches deep with sloped sides, at a lower point on the property at least 10 feet from the foundation of the house.

If your soil is heavy clay, which drains slowly, you can add layers of compost and mulch in the basin to create a natural filtration system that helps soak up the water. Check out the rain gardens fact sheet at bit.ly/3BiFyRr to calculate the best dimensions for your rain garden, based on the area of your roof.

Build a small wall or berm on the downhill side of the depression. Make the berm high enough to hold the water as it seeps into the soil. To direct the rain from your downspout and into your rain garden, dig a shallow channel, or swale, along the path you want the water to take. You can line the swale with rocks. Use the excavated soil to bolster the low end of your berm by packing the earth into a foot wide ridge.

Plant the rain garden’s depression with deep-rooted plants that tolerate soggy conditions, such as yarrow, California goldenrod, spreading rush, blue-eyed grass and wild rose. On top of the berm, use more drought-tolerant plants, such as wild ginger, red columbine, spice bush or western azalea. Native perennials and shrubs have the best chance of thriving in your garden because they have adapted to our summer-dry climate and wet winters. Native plants also provide habitat for birds, butterflies, insects and other wildlife.

For more information:

Coastal California rain gardens: bit.ly/3j1xyNH

Plants for California rain gardens: bit.ly/3AyJBrG

Contributors to this week’s column were Dandi Hagler, Karen Felker, Patricia Rosales and Debbie Westrick. Send your gardening questions to scmgpd@gmail.com. The UC Master Gardener Program of Sonoma County (sonomamg.ucanr.edu) provides environmentally sustainable, science-based horticultural information to Sonoma County home gardeners. The Master Gardeners will answer in the newspaper only questions selected for this column. Other questions may be directed to their Information Desk: 707-565-2608 or mgsonoma@ ucanr.edu.