The Shifting the Lens series is back for another season at the Bubble Room at J Vineyards in Healdsburg, beginning with five-course tasting menus from chef Tu David Phu, a former “Top Chef” contestant and James Beard award nominee.

Phu will prepare Vietnamese cuisine inspired by his heritage, paired with wines from J Vineyards & Winery. He will join also diners to talk about his vision and inspiration for each dish.

Seatings for these tastings are at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Thursday to Sunday, May 11-14, and May 18-21 and cost $200. There is also a VIP dinner option at 6:30 p.m. May 13, and May 21 for $250, which includes a conversation with winemaker Nicole Hitchcock.

Tickets for both events are available at exploretock.com/jvineyardswinery. 11447 Old Redwood Highway, Healdsburg