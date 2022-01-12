Jacques Pépin to visit Sonoma

Famed chef will be honored by the Sonoma International Film Festival in March

World famous chef, author, educator, and artist Jacques Pépin will be honored at the Sonoma International Film Festival’s upcoming 25th anniversary, which runs from March 23 through 27.

For its silver anniversary, SIFF has created its first ever Culinary Excellence Award to present to Pépin. It would be hard to imagine who else might rise to receive the next such award.

In announcing Pépin’s visit to receive the award, Kevin W. McNeely, SIFF artistic director, said, “There are few that can compare to the larger-than-life chef Jacques Pépin. His singular personality and gastronomic talents have changed the culinary landscape the world over, and we are honored to recognize him with our first ever SIFF Culinary Excellence Award.”

Born in France where he learned his basic culinary skills from his mother and went to work at age 14, Pépin’s first cooking job in the United States was at a Howard Johnson’s on the East Coast making their deep-fried clams and chicken – a great place to learn how to cook for lots of people.

At age 86 he has been an American citizen for more than 50 years and has won 24 James Beard Foundation Awards, five honorary doctorates, Lifetime Achievement Awards for his work alone and with Julia Child on PBS. As a watercolorist, Pépin illustrates all of his own books and even sells his much sought-after paintings.

In 2016 Pépin’s daughter Claudine, whom many have seen learning from him on some of his shows, and her husband, Rollie Wesen, a chef and professor at Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island, formed the Jacques Pépin Foundation to support “community kitchens that offer free life skills and culinary training to adults with high barriers to employment, including previous incarceration, homelessness, substance abuse issues, low skill and education attainment and lack of work history.”

As an honorarium, SIFF is donating $10,000 to the Jacques Pépin Foundation.

Sonoma International Film Festival’s special award and a retrospective of Jacques Pépin’s culinary achievements, in partnership with Devour! The Food Film Fest, will be presented during the Devour! Chefs & Shorts Special Events dinner on Thursday, March 24.

The Devour! Chefs & Shorts dinner will feature noted chefs who will prepare one course each, inspired by a short culinary film and paired with Sonoma Valley wines.

All SIFF Silver Patron Passes include this special event tribute and dinner. SIFF Silver Soiree pass holders can purchase tickets at $300, and Cinema Pass holders can get tickets for $325. Limited general admission tickets will be available for $350. Get passes at sonomafilmfest.org.

The last time the great Pépin was in Sonoma was to appear at Ramekins Culinary School when original developer Suzanne Brangham still owned it. This writer had the honor of interviewing him for 45 minutes. He also celebrated a-new book a few years ago at Peju Winery in Napa, organized by Sonoman Maguerita Castanera for Book Passage.