If you’ve spent any amount of time at local farmers markets or craft fairs, you’ve probably sampled your share of jam.

But if you’ve met a jam maker who happily lets you try all the jam, and you leave her booth excited by all the ways you could use that jam, chances are you were talking to Tanya Seibold, the owner and, according to her business card, jar washer for Fourteen Magpies.

Her passion for the low-sugar, fruit-forward jams she makes isn’t just a sales persona. As she talks, it’s evident her enthusiasm permeates every facet of her fledgling business that’s gained attention not only in Sonoma County but also in the pages of Food & Wine magazine.

Seibold found her way into jam making in 2015 like so many in Sonoma County do: through an abundance of fruit from backyard trees.

“The plum tree in my backyard literally carpeted the patio,” she said. “You couldn’t even walk on it, there were so many plums,” she said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/jyeyj_Z8PYg">Click here to view this embed</a>.

She preserved those fruits as a hobby for a few years but produced even more during the pandemic, when she had time on her hands and was able to get her cottage food license quickly. By fall of 2020, she was selling her products at local holiday pop-up shops. At the first one she attended, customers told her jam making shouldn’t just be a hobby for her. It was advice she took to heart.

Waste not, want not

Before long, she needed more fruit than her backyard could produce. That led her to gleaning. She combed listings on NextDoor looking for people giving away fruit. Some of those connections introduced her to other friends who also had a surplus of fruit that would otherwise have gone to waste. Seibold estimated she’s “rescued” nearly one ton of fruit in a little over two years.

“It’s fulfilling to see something that would otherwise rot away turned into something really lovely that can be savored by a lot of people,” she said.

It’s not just gleaning and the low-sugar recipes that set Fourteen Magpies apart. Seibold’s previous wine industry experience comes through in each jar.

Charlie Sharp owns one of the Sebastopol properties where Seibold gleans apples, pears, quince and citrus, which Sharp also shares with the nonprofit Farm to Pantry. Sharp hates to see good fruit go to waste. She’s impressed with Seibold’s approach to making jam, waiting until the fruit is just right before picking it, just as a winemaker would do.

“(It’s) the love she puts into it, really sourcing the fruit. She truly goes out and looks at what she’s picking to put into her product,” Sharp said.

Siebold even processes her jams like single-vineyard wines, making small batches of two to three dozen jars from each orchard.

“Allowing the beauty of all this fruit that we’re taking time to separate out, you really want that particular orchard. You want to taste that,” Seibold said. “We’re trying to isolate the unique flavors of (each) orchard. On occasion, I’ll mix a batch. But rarely I do.”

When a batch is finished, Seibold gifts jam to those who let her glean fruit. Sharp said knowing that it’s fruit from her property makes it that much more special.

“I give these jars to friends, and I can say these apples came from my yard. And I don’t have to make it,” Sharp said.

Even when describing her jams, Seibold uses wine language. She talks about the colors expressed in different varieties of fruit. She mentions flavor and aroma. Even mouthfeel is important, she said. When she makes Gravenstein apple jelly, she grates fresh apple into the pot at the very end. The apples naturally contain pectin, which helps the jelly set, adds texture and contributes to the jam’s color.

Beyond breakfast

Seibold started her career in Wine Country by building one of Sonoma County’s first food and wine pairing programs for J Vineyards. So it’s natural that she looks for ways to pair her jams with all kinds of food. She even uses an “eat more jam” hashtag on the Fourteen Magpies Instagram account.

She’s a proponent of extending jam’s use well beyond toast in the morning and peanut butter and jelly in a lunchbox. She has ideas for using jam across all parts of the day, from the cocktail hour to dinner and dessert.

“Jam is having its moment right now in the world of mixology,” she said.

Spirit Works Distillery in Sebastopol used her Gravenstein jelly in a gimlet last fall and used her plum jam in a cocktail with their wheat whiskey.