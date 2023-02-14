Fourteen Magpies owner shares creative ways to use jam beyond breakfast

Try jam in dressing, on ribs, in a cocktail and more.|
JENNIFER GRAUE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 14, 2023, 1:32PM

If you’ve spent any amount of time at local farmers markets or craft fairs, you’ve probably sampled your share of jam.

But if you’ve met a jam maker who happily lets you try all the jam, and you leave her booth excited by all the ways you could use that jam, chances are you were talking to Tanya Seibold, the owner and, according to her business card, jar washer for Fourteen Magpies.

Her passion for the low-sugar, fruit-forward jams she makes isn’t just a sales persona. As she talks, it’s evident her enthusiasm permeates every facet of her fledgling business that’s gained attention not only in Sonoma County but also in the pages of Food & Wine magazine.

Seibold found her way into jam making in 2015 like so many in Sonoma County do: through an abundance of fruit from backyard trees.

“The plum tree in my backyard literally carpeted the patio,” she said. “You couldn’t even walk on it, there were so many plums,” she said.

She preserved those fruits as a hobby for a few years but produced even more during the pandemic, when she had time on her hands and was able to get her cottage food license quickly. By fall of 2020, she was selling her products at local holiday pop-up shops. At the first one she attended, customers told her jam making shouldn’t just be a hobby for her. It was advice she took to heart.

Waste not, want not

Before long, she needed more fruit than her backyard could produce. That led her to gleaning. She combed listings on NextDoor looking for people giving away fruit. Some of those connections introduced her to other friends who also had a surplus of fruit that would otherwise have gone to waste. Seibold estimated she’s “rescued” nearly one ton of fruit in a little over two years.

“It’s fulfilling to see something that would otherwise rot away turned into something really lovely that can be savored by a lot of people,” she said.

It’s not just gleaning and the low-sugar recipes that set Fourteen Magpies apart. Seibold’s previous wine industry experience comes through in each jar.

Charlie Sharp owns one of the Sebastopol properties where Seibold gleans apples, pears, quince and citrus, which Sharp also shares with the nonprofit Farm to Pantry. Sharp hates to see good fruit go to waste. She’s impressed with Seibold’s approach to making jam, waiting until the fruit is just right before picking it, just as a winemaker would do.

“(It’s) the love she puts into it, really sourcing the fruit. She truly goes out and looks at what she’s picking to put into her product,” Sharp said.

Siebold even processes her jams like single-vineyard wines, making small batches of two to three dozen jars from each orchard.

“Allowing the beauty of all this fruit that we’re taking time to separate out, you really want that particular orchard. You want to taste that,” Seibold said. “We’re trying to isolate the unique flavors of (each) orchard. On occasion, I’ll mix a batch. But rarely I do.”

When a batch is finished, Seibold gifts jam to those who let her glean fruit. Sharp said knowing that it’s fruit from her property makes it that much more special.

“I give these jars to friends, and I can say these apples came from my yard. And I don’t have to make it,” Sharp said.

Even when describing her jams, Seibold uses wine language. She talks about the colors expressed in different varieties of fruit. She mentions flavor and aroma. Even mouthfeel is important, she said. When she makes Gravenstein apple jelly, she grates fresh apple into the pot at the very end. The apples naturally contain pectin, which helps the jelly set, adds texture and contributes to the jam’s color.

Beyond breakfast

Seibold started her career in Wine Country by building one of Sonoma County’s first food and wine pairing programs for J Vineyards. So it’s natural that she looks for ways to pair her jams with all kinds of food. She even uses an “eat more jam” hashtag on the Fourteen Magpies Instagram account.

She’s a proponent of extending jam’s use well beyond toast in the morning and peanut butter and jelly in a lunchbox. She has ideas for using jam across all parts of the day, from the cocktail hour to dinner and dessert.

“Jam is having its moment right now in the world of mixology,” she said.

Spirit Works Distillery in Sebastopol used her Gravenstein jelly in a gimlet last fall and used her plum jam in a cocktail with their wheat whiskey.

Charcuterie and cheese boards seem to go hand-in-hand with cocktails, and Seibold said pretty much any jam will pair well with cheeses. She often pairs her jams with cheese from Sebastopol’s Bohemian Creamery, which occasionally carries her products.

It’s not difficult for her to dream up uses for jam at dinner, either. Marmalades, she said, are great in salad dressings. She also likes them paired with fish, by basting salmon with orange spice marmalade and soy sauce, for example. She might use those same flavors in a favorite recipe for Korean-style short ribs.

“Gravenstein apple jelly is fabulous on a crispy pork chop, sort of a pork chop and applesauce situation,” she said.

One of her favorite desserts is her orange marmalade swirled into brownie batter and baked. Jams can be used between cake layers or turned into a glaze for Bundt cake, too. Seibold’s friend, chef Jacquelyn Buchanan, makes thumbprint cookies with dollops of her wild plum jam.

When pressed to name her favorite use for jam, Seibold was almost apologetic.

“This sounds really basic, but a really good English muffin with European salted butter and then jam,” she said. “And maybe a soft boiled egg. That’s my perfect breakfast.”

After a full holiday season of festivals, Seibold is busy taking advantage of the current bounty of citrus and looking for ways to make it easier for customers to find her jams, which she sells online and delivers in person locally.

She just launched a Kickstarter campaign in hopes of growing her business, perhaps eventually to a brick-and-mortar store with other local makers. Right now, she jostles for time in a shared commercial kitchen. She’s excited about the possibilities if her fundraising is successful.

“What’s special about Sonoma County is as consumers, we’re so much more willing to support small businesses as they’re growing,” she said. “We love food and food products and the whole culinary scene. All the good stuff comes back to us in the form of yummy bread, yummy jams, yummy cheese.”

Green Salad with Pear and Ginger Jam Dressing

This is an ideal fall and winter salad. The bitter endive and radicchio are a nice counterbalance to the slightly sweet flavors in the pear and ginger jam. This recipe makes enough for one large salad plus more to keep on hand for another meal.

Makes 4 - 6 servings

Dressing

1 cup Fourteen Magpies pear and ginger jam (or other pear or apple jam)

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

¼ cup apple cider or champagne vinegar

Zest and juice of one small lemon (use a Meyer lemon if you can find one)

1 teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

For the salad

1 head Boston/butter lettuce

1 head red leaf lettuce

1 head endive

1 head radicchio

1 small red onion, sliced thinly

1 Bartlett pear or other variety, sliced into ¼-inch half-moons

½ cup toasted walnuts, pecans or pumpkin seeds (optional)

Add all dressing ingredients to a jar with a lid. Tighten the lid and shake until well-emulsified.

Add lettuces, endive, radicchio and red onion to a large bowl. Spoon approximately ½ cup of dressing over salad and toss to coat. Top salad with pears and nuts, if using, drizzle with a little more dressing and serve. Keep remaining dressing in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Citrus Marmalade Sticky Ribs

Korean-style cut ribs are ideal for this recipe because they cook quickly and are less messy to eat. But the sauce will work on other ribs, too.

Makes 4 servings

2 pounds Korean-style ribs

1 12.5-ounce can pineapple tidbits, drained, juice reserved

½ jar Fourteen Magpies Orange Spice Marmalade or other orange marmalade

¼ cup low-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ginger, fresh or ground

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Green onion, thinly sliced on the bias, for garnish

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Arrange ribs in a single layer on a foil-lined roasting pan.

Put pineapple, jam, soy sauce, vinegar, brown sugar, garlic and spices in a bowl, along with 2 tablespoons of reserved pineapple juice. Mix well and pour over ribs. You can make the glaze a day ahead and marinate the ribs in it for up to 12 hours before cooking.

Bake in the preheated oven for approximately 30 minutes or until tender and sticky. If there is excess glaze/meat juices, pour those into a small saucepan along with a little more of the reserved pineapple juice. Set on medium heat and reduce for about 15 minutes or until thick and syrupy. Spoon over the ribs and garnish with green onion.

Citrus Marmalade Sour Cocktail

The sweet/tart notes of the orange-lemon citrus marmalade play nicely with the vanilla bean flavors from the Spirit Works Straight Wheat Whiskey and infused simple syrup. You could substitute bourbon here and it would taste just as delightful.

Makes 1 serving

2 ounces Straight Wheat Whiskey, Spirit Works Distillery

2 heaping bar spoons of Fourteen Magpies Citrus Marmalade (or other orange marmalade)

1 ounce fresh lime juice (about 1 large lime)

1 ounce vanilla bean simple syrup (such as Sonoma Syrup Co.)

1 egg white, optional, see Note

Orange wedge, for garnish

Combine all ingredients except ice in a cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously for 20 seconds.

Add ice to the shaker and shake for another 20 to 30 seconds. Strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with orange wedge.

Note: If omitting egg white, add all ingredients including ice and shake for 30 seconds. Strain into rocks glass with 1 ice cube.

Walnut Thumbprint Cookies with Wild Plum Jam

This recipe comes from Chef Jacquelyn Buchanan.

Makes approximately 24 cookies

½ cup walnuts

½ cup butter, softened

1 large egg, separated

2 tablespoons plus ½ cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

⅓ cup Fourteen Magpies Wild Plum Jam (or other plum jam)

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Toast walnuts in a small dry skillet on low heat until they become aromatic. Set aside to cool. Once cooled, chop finely and add to a small bowl with 2 tablespoons sugar. Set aside.

In a small bowl, whisk egg white to loosen it. Set aside.

With a hand mixer, cream together butter and remaining ½ cup of sugar until fluffy. Add egg yolk and vanilla to sugar and butter mixture. Mix until just combined. Add flour and salt and mix to combine.

Press dough together and turn out onto a sheet of parchment. The dough will be dense and crumbly but will pull together easily once you begin shaping it into a ball.

Pull a piece of dough from the large ball and roll it in your hands to form a smaller 1-inch ball. Repeat. You should get 20 to 24 balls. Dip and coat dough balls in the egg white then into the walnut sugar mixture. Place on a parchment-lined sheet pan 1 inch apart. With your thumb or the back of a ½-teaspoon measuring spoon, press a slight indent into the top.

Bake 10 minutes. Remove from oven and carefully press the indent farther down to create the opening for the jam. Spoon enough jam into the indent to completely fill it. Bake another 8 to 10 minutes or until golden. Remove from pan and cool on a wire rack. Store in an airtight cookie tin for 5 to 7 days.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Graue at 707-521-5262 or jennifer.graue@pressdemocrat.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor