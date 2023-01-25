James Beard 2023 semifinalists announced, including 2 from North Coast
Chefs blazing a trail for Native Americans. An innovator at a Cal-Indian restaurant. And a prime rib purveyor in business for 74 years.
The chefs from Cafe Ohlone in Berkeley and Ettan in Palo Alto and the management of San Francisco’s House of Prime Rib are among the Bay Area chefs, restaurants, bakers and others announced Wednesday as semifinalists for the James Beard Foundation’s 2023 awards. The finalists will be announced March 29 and the winners on June 5.
For the national awards, the Bay Area is represented by nominees from a diverse array of culinary specialties. And 20 chefs from Mendocino County to San Diego will vie for the Best Chef: California title.
Outstanding Restaurateur
Yuka Ioroi and Kris Toliao of Cassava in San Francisco
Outstanding Chef
David Nayfeld of Che Fico in San Francisco
Emerging Chef
Vincent Medina and Louis Trevino of Cafe Ohlone in Berkeley
Outstanding Restaurant
Mourad in San Francisco
Best New Restaurant
Birch & Rye in San Francisco
Outstanding Bakery
Yasukochi’s Sweet Stop in San Francisco
Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker
Vince Bugtong of Viridian in Oakland
Outstanding Hospitality
House of Prime Rib in San Francisco
Outstanding Wine or Other Beverages Program
Lazy Bear in San Francisco
Outstanding Bar
Trick Dog in San Francisco
Best Chef: California
Jonathan Bautista, Kingfisher, San Diego
Rocio Camacho, Rocio’s Mexican Kitchen, Bell Gardens
Val M. Cantu, Californios, San Francisco
Gilberto Cetina Jr., Holbox, Los Angeles
Kyle and Katina Connaughton, SingleThread, Healdsburg
Brandon Hayato Go, Hayato, Los Angeles
Srijith Gopinathan, Ettan, Palo Alto
Matthew Kammerer, The Harbor House Inn, Elk
Intu-on Kornnawong, Jo’s Modern Thai, Oakland
Andrew and Michelle Muñoz, Moo’s Craft Barbecue, Los Angeles
Justin Pichetrungsi, Anajak Thai, Sherman Oaks
Michael Reed, Poppy & Seed, Anaheim
Daisy Ryan, Bell’s, Los Alamos
Carlos Salgado, Taco María, Costa Mesa
Sarintip “Jazz” Singsanong, Jitlada, Los Angeles
James Syhabout, Commis, Oakland
Craig Takehara, Binchoyaki, Sacramento
Pim Techamuanvivit, Kin Khao, San Francisco
Robbie Wilson, Le Fantastique, San Francisco
Akira Yoshizumi, Sushi Yoshizumi, San Mateo
