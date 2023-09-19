James Beard finalist Ana Castro brings unique tastes of Mexico to Healdsburg winery residency

Acclaimed chef Ana Castro from New Orleans offers a mini master class in Mexican cuisine and shares her secrets for the perfect pot of beans.|
JENNIFER GRAUE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 19, 2023, 1:56PM
Updated 7 minutes ago

Shifting the Lens

What: Join one of Food & Wine’s Best New Chefs, 2022, Ana Castro, for a five-course meal with wine pairings. Chose from the Bubble Room Experience or the Dinner and Dialogue, VIP Experience.

Where: J Vineyards & Winery, 11447 Old Redwood Highway, Healdsburg

Bubble Room Experience

When: 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Thursday - Sunday, Sept. 21 - 24

Tickets: $200

Get tickets at: jwine.com

Dinner and Dialogue, VIP Experience

Includes discussion with winemaker Nicole Hitchcock

When: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24

Tickets: $250

Get tickets at: jwine.com

Chef Ana Castro is wise, wildly creative and wickedly funny. She’s also kind of a big deal.

Food & Wine magazine named Castro among its Best New Chefs in 2022. This year, she was a James Beard finalist for Best Chef in the South for her acclaimed New Orleans restaurant, Lengua Madre. Now she’s in Healdsburg for a residency at J Vineyards & Winery for their Shifting the Lens culinary series.

The program invites chefs to showcase cuisines and cultures that are often underrepresented on traditional food and wine pairing menus. The series recently won Sonoma County Tourism’s Stars of the Industry Innovation Award.

Sebastopol-based chef Preeti Mistry, a cookbook author, activist and previous James Beard nominee themselves, has been part of the Shifting the Lens series since its inception in 2022 and is the program’s chef ambassador. They reached out to Castro earlier this year to see if she might be interested in coming to J Vineyards & Winery.

“I was just like, ‘Holy sh--! Chef Preeti Mistry was DMing me?’ I mean, not only because of their cooking, but also, chef, you are a tremendous advocate for workplace conditions, equity, inclusion,” Castro said during a recent conversation with Mistry and J winemaker Nicole Hitchcock.

It was paramount to Mistry to include a Mexican chef in Shifting the Lens, they said.

“Given the tremendous amount of labor and intelligence and expertise that the Mexican people have given to Wine Country, it just would be a total disservice and just a real missed opportunity to not highlight Mexican cuisine with the wines of Russian River Valley,” they said.

Mistry explained why they didn’t ask a chef closer to home.

“I’m not just recruiting chefs because they happen to be black and brown,” they said. “They have to be somebody who has something important to say and has a unique and intelligent … thoughtful perspective on the food that they cook and the world and culture that they are in.”

Castro certainly has that. She creates menus based on centuries of Mexican culinary tradition. She also works to promote a healthier, more professional kitchen culture in her own restaurant after experiencing toxic environments at some kitchens that nearly made her leave the restaurant industry altogether.

Mistry said it made sense to invite Castro to come to Sonoma County and present a menu of Mexican cuisine “when the tomatoes and the peppers and the corn are all popping.”

Sourcing ingredients

The two hit the Healdsburg Farmer’s Market together as Castro developed her menu.

“How I cook as a chef is always very informed about seasonality and availability,” Castro said. “Summer in New Orleans — there’s nothing but okra, summer squash and peppers. That’s it for like four months a year. And then here, there’s just so much to choose from. It’s almost more difficult.”

Castro likes to create monochromatic dishes. She had planned to use yellow and orange tomatoes and gooseberries for a dish until she met a vendor at the market selling tiny red currant tomatoes, an ingredient she hadn’t worked with much before.

“That Mexican farmer said he’d been seed selecting for 30 years, saving seeds for those little red ones, and I was like, ‘Yeah, I might get the red ones,’” she said.

Dungeness crab also was new to her and forced her to adjust her preparation technique for the dish on the Shifting the Lens menu.

“I usually work with blue lake crabs; it’s very sweet,” Castro said. “But now we’re working with Dungeness crab, (and) I’m not used to really working with the salinity of that crab. The first (dish) we tried was too salty. I’ve actually eliminated flake salt from that dish altogether.”

One thing that required less adjustment for Castro was working with a new kitchen crew.

“Almost everyone in the kitchen is Mexican, and I’ve had such an easy time communicating to them about the preparation of all these dishes and everything,” Castro said. “This menu tells the story of their upbringing, not just mine.”

Early influences

Castro was born in Texas but moved to Mexico City as a preschooler to live with her grandmother after her parents split up.

She became her grandma’s commis, or kitchen assistant, she joked. She did the menial tasks like picking leaves off bundles of herbs, slicing limes or crumbling cheese for the pozole her grandmother made for holidays and birthdays.

Castro is profoundly grateful for her grandmother’s influence, sacrifice and care manifested in the meals she made, she said.

“Cooking is an act of service and if anyone cooks for you, you should be grateful — especially someone who cooks with intention,” Castro said.

The chef is very intentional with the ingredients she uses. Masa is a component in each of the five courses on her Shifting the Lens menu, but not just any masa would do.

Castro sought out masa from Bolita, a Berkeley-based producer of fresh masa made with Mexican heirloom corn. It was a product she’d coveted from afar and now has the opportunity to use.

She used red corn masa to make a crisp tostada she topped with avocado, cherry and currant tomatoes and marinated hamachi.

As she talked about the second course, a tlacoyo, a thick tortilla stuffed with pureed Rancho Gordo black beans, Castro offered some historical context about the dish that dates back nearly 3,000 years.

“Corn and beans together was a complete protein, so that was a big thing of nutritional value,” she explained. “Something that is seemingly very humble as corn and beans but is actually super mighty and important to all of Mesoamerican civilizations.”

She also gave a quick rundown of how she cooked the beans with a cinnamon stick, star anise, serrano chiles, garlic, onions and salt. It’s an easy way to add nuance to something so simple.

“Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication,” she said.

Culinary innovation

Using elements of a caviar service, Castro tops the tlacoyo with crème fraîche, Siberian caviar and lacto-fermented daikon radish with the bean-filled masa standing in for the more traditional blini.

“Beans and caviar! This was a brand-new thing for me,” said Hitchcock, who worked with the wine and culinary teams to develop the wine pairings for Castro’s menu.

“It’s a play on such a classic pairing that we think of with sparkling wine — caviar and bubbles — which are delicious in their own right. But this is a different take on it,” she continued.

Hitchcock said the Shifting the Lens program has been a great learning experience that translates to her winemaking.

“I’ve learned new flavors, new textures, new aromas. I just learned one yesterday — tonka beans,” she said. Castro explained the beans are seed pods from South America that have warm spice notes. She grates it, like nutmeg, over a dessert called nicuatole made with masa and strawberries.

It will be paired with a new J wine, the Shifted Lens extra brut rosé, that Hitchcock made in conjunction with Mistry and the J Vineyards & Winery culinary team.

While Shifting the Lens is meant to provide a platform for chefs to amplify both their menus and their message, the program also offers opportunities for guests to grow, too.

“What has been the most meaningful to me … have been the conversations that have happened at the table,” Hitchcock said. “(It) gets people to have these conversations which they might not normally have had.”

Mistry said the series also reaches beyond the winery, with the potential to influence how people eat and drink at home.

“How many guests feel empowered not only to cook different cuisines but to pair them with wine?” Mistry said. “Every time we do this with a different cuisine it really inspires the guests to be like, ‘Yeah, you can pair wine with Mexican food. You can pair wine with Vietnamese food’ and feel excited to do that.”

Creamy Black Beans

Makes 6-7 cups cooked beans

This recipe comes from Ana Castro, executive chef at Lengua Madre and the soon-to-open Acamaya, both in New Orleans. For the Shifting the Lens culinary series at J Vineyards & Winery, Castro made tlacoyo (diamond-shaped masa patties) stuffed with these pureed black beans and topped with crème fraîche and caviar.

Beans, she said, are an important component of Mesoamerican culture and cuisine. Castro prefers Rancho Gordo beans and offered several suggestions, which follow this recipe, to turn a pot of beans into a variety of meals.

1 pound black beans (such as Rancho Gordo Ayocote Negro), soaked for at least 4 hours or overnight

3 quarts water, or more as needed

4 tablespoons Diamond Crystal kosher salt

3 garlic cloves, left whole

2 shallots, left whole

1 serrano chile, left whole (see Note)

1 ancho chile, left whole (see Note)

1 cinnamon stick

1 star anise

After soaking the beans, drain and rinse them in a colander.

Add the beans to a large pot with all other ingredients. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, then reduce the heat to medium-low and keep cooking until the beans are tender and creamy. As the beans cook, keep an eye on the water level; there should always be broth in the pot. If you need to add more water, be sure it’s hot when you add it to the pot so it doesn’t slow the cooking.

When the beans are finished, use a slotted spoon to scoop out about ½ cup of beans. Add to a blender with about 1 cup of the bean broth and all the seasonings except the star anise and cinnamon (leave those in the pot). Blend until smooth, then pour this mixture back into the pot. Taste for seasoning and add more salt if needed.

Note: If you prefer a less spicy dish, remove the seeds from the cooked chiles before adding them to the blender.

Four ways to use cooked beans

  • Serve in bowls garnished with Mexican crema or crème fraîche and crumbled queso fresco.
  • Enfrijoladas: Like an enchilada, but covered in a black bean sauce instead of a red or green enchilada sauce. Make a bean sauce by pureeing the beans in a blender with a bit of stock. Pour over corn tortillas filled with chicken, potatoes or vegetables of your choice.
  • Bean soup: Add 4 ounces of pancetta to a large pot and render fat over medium heat. Add 4 cups of cooked beans and 1 quart of broth or stock. Cook until heated through, mashing some of the beans to create a thicker broth. Add more stock, if needed, to achieve desired consistency.
  • For white beans, Castro joked she likes to cook “a metric ton of kale” and add it to the beans along with cooked green chorizo (chorizo verde). If you can’t find green chorizo, she said, red chorizo works just as well.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Graue at 707-521-5262 or jennifer.graue@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JenInOz.

