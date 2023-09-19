What: Join one of Food & Wine’s Best New Chefs, 2022, Ana Castro, for a five-course meal with wine pairings. Chose from the Bubble Room Experience or the Dinner and Dialogue, VIP Experience.

Chef Ana Castro is wise, wildly creative and wickedly funny. She’s also kind of a big deal.

Food & Wine magazine named Castro among its Best New Chefs in 2022. This year, she was a James Beard finalist for Best Chef in the South for her acclaimed New Orleans restaurant, Lengua Madre. Now she’s in Healdsburg for a residency at J Vineyards & Winery for their Shifting the Lens culinary series.

The program invites chefs to showcase cuisines and cultures that are often underrepresented on traditional food and wine pairing menus. The series recently won Sonoma County Tourism’s Stars of the Industry Innovation Award.

Sebastopol-based chef Preeti Mistry, a cookbook author, activist and previous James Beard nominee themselves, has been part of the Shifting the Lens series since its inception in 2022 and is the program’s chef ambassador. They reached out to Castro earlier this year to see if she might be interested in coming to J Vineyards & Winery.

“I was just like, ‘Holy sh--! Chef Preeti Mistry was DMing me?’ I mean, not only because of their cooking, but also, chef, you are a tremendous advocate for workplace conditions, equity, inclusion,” Castro said during a recent conversation with Mistry and J winemaker Nicole Hitchcock.

It was paramount to Mistry to include a Mexican chef in Shifting the Lens, they said.

“Given the tremendous amount of labor and intelligence and expertise that the Mexican people have given to Wine Country, it just would be a total disservice and just a real missed opportunity to not highlight Mexican cuisine with the wines of Russian River Valley,” they said.

Mistry explained why they didn’t ask a chef closer to home.

“I’m not just recruiting chefs because they happen to be black and brown,” they said. “They have to be somebody who has something important to say and has a unique and intelligent … thoughtful perspective on the food that they cook and the world and culture that they are in.”

Castro certainly has that. She creates menus based on centuries of Mexican culinary tradition. She also works to promote a healthier, more professional kitchen culture in her own restaurant after experiencing toxic environments at some kitchens that nearly made her leave the restaurant industry altogether.

Mistry said it made sense to invite Castro to come to Sonoma County and present a menu of Mexican cuisine “when the tomatoes and the peppers and the corn are all popping.”

Sourcing ingredients

The two hit the Healdsburg Farmer’s Market together as Castro developed her menu.

“How I cook as a chef is always very informed about seasonality and availability,” Castro said. “Summer in New Orleans — there’s nothing but okra, summer squash and peppers. That’s it for like four months a year. And then here, there’s just so much to choose from. It’s almost more difficult.”

Castro likes to create monochromatic dishes. She had planned to use yellow and orange tomatoes and gooseberries for a dish until she met a vendor at the market selling tiny red currant tomatoes, an ingredient she hadn’t worked with much before.

“That Mexican farmer said he’d been seed selecting for 30 years, saving seeds for those little red ones, and I was like, ‘Yeah, I might get the red ones,’” she said.

Dungeness crab also was new to her and forced her to adjust her preparation technique for the dish on the Shifting the Lens menu.

“I usually work with blue lake crabs; it’s very sweet,” Castro said. “But now we’re working with Dungeness crab, (and) I’m not used to really working with the salinity of that crab. The first (dish) we tried was too salty. I’ve actually eliminated flake salt from that dish altogether.”

One thing that required less adjustment for Castro was working with a new kitchen crew.

“Almost everyone in the kitchen is Mexican, and I’ve had such an easy time communicating to them about the preparation of all these dishes and everything,” Castro said. “This menu tells the story of their upbringing, not just mine.”

Early influences

Castro was born in Texas but moved to Mexico City as a preschooler to live with her grandmother after her parents split up.

She became her grandma’s commis, or kitchen assistant, she joked. She did the menial tasks like picking leaves off bundles of herbs, slicing limes or crumbling cheese for the pozole her grandmother made for holidays and birthdays.

Castro is profoundly grateful for her grandmother’s influence, sacrifice and care manifested in the meals she made, she said.

“Cooking is an act of service and if anyone cooks for you, you should be grateful — especially someone who cooks with intention,” Castro said.