James Beard Foundation, whose awards honor chefs, is now investigating them

Chef Sam Fore received an ominous voicemail in May from an unknown number. The caller identified himself as a private investigator working for the James Beard Foundation. Later that day, Fore found herself on a Zoom call, answering questions from him and another man.

“They said to me, ‘We have an anonymous complaint we have to ask you about,’” she said.

Fore is a finalist in the James Beard Awards, which for nearly three decades have been considered the most prestigious culinary honors in the United States, the so-called Oscars of the food world. As the #MeToo movement led to high-profile revelations of misbehavior and workplace abuse in the restaurant world in recent years, the Beard foundation overhauled its processes to make the awards more equitable and diverse and to ensure that chefs with troubling histories are not honored.

Fore is among the first subjects of an investigatory process created in 2021 as part of that overhaul. But in many ways, she is the kind of chef the retooled awards are meant to recognize more fully. Early indications suggest that the new process is vulnerable to failure in several ways.

While the awards have historically honored mostly white chefs serving European-derived food in expensive urban restaurants — in fact, the other four finalists in the Best Chef: Southeast category with Fore are white men — her business, Tuk Tuk, is a pop-up that serves cuisine inspired by what she grew up eating in Lexington, Kentucky, as the daughter of Sri Lankan immigrants.

In what she called “an interrogation,” the investigators asked her about social media posts she had made on both private and public accounts. Someone had sent them to the foundation through an anonymous tip line on its website. The men told Fore that the posts potentially violated the organization’s code of ethics — specifically, that they amounted to “targeted harassment” and “bullying.”

They included an Instagram post, she said, that was part of a domestic violence awareness campaign, and others related to her advocacy for victims of sexual violence, including “vague tweets” about people the posts did not name.

She said she told the investigators, “We’ve been talking for 90 minutes about these tweets, and you don’t know who I’m ‘targeting’ with them. How is that targeted harassment?”

On Wednesday, after this article was published, the foundation notified Fore in an email that she had not been disqualified from the awards, which will be given out at a ceremony in Chicago on Monday. The investigation, it said, “did not find it more likely than not that you violated the Code of Ethics.”

Even so, she believes that what was supposed to be the honor of a lifetime could actually do her more harm than good.

“I realize that my presence is a good look for Beard, but I cooked my way across the country to get to this level,” she said. “Now all I’ve done can be dismissed because someone on the internet called me a bully?”

—

Started in 1985 to honor food writer James Beard, the foundation established its chef and restaurant awards in 1991.

The foundation has identified itself more and more closely with chefs and restaurants over the years, riding the rise in popularity of chef culture starting in the 1990s. As the American public became increasingly fascinated by restaurants and the people who run them, the profile of the awards grew, the events became more glamorous, the brand partnerships more lucrative. (According to IRS filings, the foundation’s revenues jumped from $5 million in 2010 to $18 million in 2020.)

By making itself the chief arbiter of restaurant excellence, however, the foundation also made many of the restaurant world’s most pernicious problems — inequality, lack of diversity in leadership, workplace abuse of many kinds — its own.

To address those problems, the foundation established an ethics committee before the 2022 awards, along with the tip line and the pursuant investigations, to ensure that the awards would not celebrate chefs who failed to meet its standards. (Brett Anderson, who co-wrote this article, was on the restaurant awards committee from 2002 to 2012.)

“The James Beard Awards are known as the standard-bearers of excellence in the industry. We take that very seriously,” said Clare Reichenbach, the foundation’s CEO. “We’ve built a process with great intentionality that we think has rigor, that reflects our values and our mission, and we stand by it.”

But it is unclear whether the foundation is up to the task of vetting the finalists.

Katie Button, whose restaurant Cúrate in Asheville, North Carolina, won the Beard Award for outstanding hospitality last year, said the awards have a tremendous effect on restaurants, from reservations to staff morale to social media followers.