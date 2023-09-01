If you haven’t had a summer getaway yet, Yelp suggests you look no further than River’s End Restaurant & Inn in Jenner, which was named to the review website’s list of “Top 100 Places to Stay 2023.”

The hotel and fine dining restaurant, located on a bluff where the Russian River empties out to the Pacific Ocean, landed right in the middle of Yelp’s list, coming in at No. 50

Unveiled back in May, the list features highly rated hotels, inns, campgrounds, guesthouses and resorts around the United States based on ratings and reviews from Yelp users, the website said.

On Yelp, reviews praise River’s End fine dining. Rylan C. of San Francisco called it “magical” and highlighted chef Martin Recoder’s locally sourced menu of pasta and seafood.

Several reviews on Yelp mentioned the waitstaff’s attentiveness, knowledge and friendliness, led by owner Bert Rangel, who has managed the restaurant for more than two decades. Many reviews also commented on the intimate ambience and location, perfect for seeing the sunset over the ocean; at least when the fog stays away.

Eight spots from California made the list, including Mi Kasa Hot Springs in Desert Hot Spring (9); Convict Lake Resort in Mammoth Lakes (15); Fleur Noire Hotel in Palm Springs (18); The New Inn in Temecula (21); Descanso Resort in Palm Springs (32); The Vine House Bed & Breakfast in Temecula (63) and Hotel Atwater on Santa Catalina Island.

Indianapolis’ Bottleworks Hotel, a converted soda bottling factory turned art deco downtown destination, topped the list for 2023. According to Yelp reviews, the hotel includes a movie theater, bowling alley, spa and yoga studio and cocktail bar.

For more information on River’s End Restaurant & Inn, go to ilovesunsets.com.