On Nov. 11, locals watching the evening’s episode of “Jeopardy!” easily figured out the appropriate response to one of the popular trivia game show’s $400 clues.

Put to the contestants during the “Jeopardy! Round” of the show’s 2022 Tournament of Champions semifinal, under the category of “County,” was the clue: “Santa Rosa, California: Of this winey county west of Napa.”

Contestant Mattea Roach from Canada correctly chimed in first with, “What is Sonoma County?”

The moment was captured in numerous photos excitedly posted on Facebook by proud watchers across Sonoma County.

Currently, “Jeopardy!” is hosted by former contestant Ken Jennings, who holds “The Greatest of All Time” title for winning more than $4.5 million on the show.

An author and public speaker, Jennings earned the title after his 2004 record-breaking streak of 74 game wins. He is co-hosting the show with actress Mayim Bialik.

