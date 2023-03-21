TV chef and cookbook author Joanne Weir is readying to film a new show in Sonoma County this summer.

The 13-episode PBS series, “Joanne Weir’s Wine Country Cooking,” will feature the people and places of Wine Country.

“We’ve started doing some scouting, and I just got so excited,” the San Francisco-based chef said. “I’ve always loved Sonoma. I love that it’s real and there’s so much agriculture, the cheese makers, and the people making wonderful breads. After three years of being held down from COVID, I really wanted to talk about community and people getting back together, and it will all be based around the table.”

Weir, who makes regular visits to Wine Country, will be in Sonoma this weekend for a $175-a-plate luncheon in connection with the Sonoma International Film Festival.

