Chef John Ash is nominated for a James Beard Award for his latest cookbook, “The Hog Island Book of Fish & Seafood,” the James Beard Foundation announced Tuesday.

“It was so great to do this with Hog Island because they’re the gold standard for working with fish and shellfish,” said Ash after learning the news of his nomination.

The book was published by Petaluma-based Cameron Books and was also on Food & Wine magazine’s list of top cookbooks of 2023. Hog Island Oyster Co., founded by marine biologists John Finger and Terry Sawyer in 1983, has an oyster farm in Tomales Bay and restaurants in Marshall, Napa, Larkspur and San Francisco. The company is a pioneer of sustainable shellfish farming.

This is the fourth James Beard nomination for Ash, who opened his namesake restaurant John Ash & Co. in 1980 in Santa Rosa and is considered one of the godfathers of Wine Country cuisine.

Ash is also a longstanding advocate for sustainable seafood, having previously served on the board of directors at Hog Island Oyster Co. and on the board of Monterey Bay Aquarium’s initiative Seafood Watch, which aims to educate consumers about making better decisions when purchasing seafood.

The Hog Island cookbook is a reflection of this advocacy, and Ash says he hopes the James Beard nomination helps its message reach a wider audience.

“We know what’s happening in our seas, and it’s not a good picture. We need to act more responsibly, both whom we buy fish from and where it comes from,” he said.

Ash’s book is nominated in the single subject cookbook category along with “Pasta Every Day: Make It, Shape It, Sauce It, Eat It” by Meryl Feinstein and “Yogurt & Whey: Recipes of an Iranian Immigrant Life” by Homa Dashtaki.

The James Beard Awards are some of the most prestigious honors in both the restaurant and food media industries. The winners of the food media awards will be announced at a ceremony on June 8 in Chicago. The restaurant and chef awards will be announced June 10.

Chef Rogelio Garcia of Auro Restaurant in Calistoga is nominated for Best Chef in California. Sebastopol farmer Mai Nguyen, who specializes in growing heirloom grains and Southeast Asian crops, will also be honored with a James Beard Leadership Award in Sustainability.

Ash is the winner of two previous James Beard Media awards, for his cookbook “Culinary Birds: The Ultimate Poultry Cookbook” in 2014 and “John Ash Cooking One on One: Private Lessons in Simple, Contemporary Food from a Master Teacher” in 2005.

