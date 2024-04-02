Confusion at the fish counter can be commonplace, especially when dealing with rockfish. That’s because rockfish aren’t just one kind of fish, and they often go by any number of names. But don’t let any confusion stand in the way of a delicious meal that can be served baked, fried, or simply pan-seared depending on your mood, appetite and time commitment.

According to the Monterey Bay Aquarium, rockfish (genus Sebastes) includes more than 100 species and many different shapes, sizes and color patterns. Their name comes from the fact that they often are found near rocky reefs, like the Farallon Islands or at rest on rocks at the bottom of kelp forests. They primarily are a product of the Pacific Northwest and Alaska.

They are deep water fish and those who’ve fished for them, know their tendency to blow up like a balloon when they hit the surface after their long ride up from the depths.

In an effort to give them more appeal (and increase the price), they have been purveyed under a variety of misleading and unrelated names like “Rock Cod” and “Pacific Red Snapper.” True Red Snapper is found only in the Gulf and the Atlantic and bears no resemblance to a rockfish. Although regulations were passed to ban this misnaming, you still find it used.

When I lived in North Beach and shopped regularly in Chinatown, fish markets would display the incredible rainbow of colors and shapes. Colors vary from black and drab green to bright orange and red, sometimes in splotches and stripes. The most popular and expensive rockfish have great names like Yellow Eye, Vermillion, Canary, Chili Pepper, Quillback, Dark Blotched Widow, Ocean Perch and more.

These “fancy” rockfishes tend to be loners so must be caught by hook and line rather than nets. This adds a bit to their price since it isn’t possible to catch them more efficiently. It pays off however in the condition of the fish which don’t get beaten up as much as they would in nets. Other and generally less expensive are the schooling varieties often caught in trawl nets.

They remain popular because of their delicate taste and relatively inexpensive price. But therein lies a problem. Many don’t breed until they are 20 years old and can live for upwards of 200 years and they have few young. This makes them very vulnerable to overfishing.

Nowadays, you usually find rockfish filleted in the market with skin on. Less often will you find the whole fish, which are a staple in Chinese cooking and are often served steamed. Whole fish must be handled carefully since they have sharp, venomous quills or spines on the dorsal fin. Be sure to cut off the very sharp, spiny fins before cooking or cutting into the fish. If you get poked, it can be very painful. Good gloves are a must when filleting them.

Most rockfish are excellent eating both whole and filleted and a great alternative to fish such a tilapia or halibut in most recipes.

Their flesh is tender, flaky and mild in flavor and is delicious cooked using almost any method that you like except for grilling because they tend to stick to the grate.

Baked Rockfish with Tomatoes and Capers Makes 4 servings Baking fish in an aluminum foil packet with aromatic ingredients is not only a healthy way to cook, but locks in an abundance of flavor. This can be done in a regular or wood fired oven, on a grill or nestled right down in the dying coals of a grill or campfire. These are also known as hobo packs that go back to the Great Depression when those knights of the road “hobos” cooked a whole meal in a single container, usually a coffee can over an open fire. 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil 4 skinless rockfish fillets, about 5 ounces each Fine sea salt and freshly ground black pepper 8 thin lemon slices (from 1 lemon) 8 sprigs fresh thyme 12 cherry or grape tomatoes, halved 2 garlic cloves, very thinly sliced 3 tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh basil and/or flat-leaf parsley 2 tablespoons drained capers Cut four 12-inch squares of heavy-duty aluminum foil. Lay the foil sheets out in a single layer and brush with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Pat the fillets dry with paper towels and sprinkle both sides with salt and pepper. Arrange the fillets on the bottom half of each foil square and slide 1 lemon slice under each fillet and place another on top. Arrange 2 thyme sprigs on top of each fillet. In a small bowl, combine the tomatoes, garlic, basil, and capers and season with salt and pepper. Spoon the tomato mixture over the fillets, dividing it evenly, then fold the foil over each fillet, tenting it slightly, and crimp the edges together tightly to firmly seal. Place the packets on a baking sheet and bake until the fish is just cooked through, 6 to 8 minutes (depending on the thickness of the fish). Though it’s a little tricky to check for doneness, you can remove one packet and carefully open it, taking care not to lose any of the juices. Remember that the fish will continue to cook off heat as it sits. Packets can also be cooked on a covered hot grill or directly on coals until the fish is just cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes. Carefully open each packet, reserving the juices, discard the thyme, and serve.

Fried Rockfish Agrodolce (Sweet and Sour) Makes 4 servings Agrodolce is a Mediterranean sweet and sour onion topping that can also be used as a marinade for fish such as trout, a preparation known as escabeche. The topping can be made a day or two in advance and stored covered in the refrigerator, then reheated for serving. 1 cup extra virgin olive oil 2 large white onions, sliced (about 5 cups) 5 large cloves garlic, thinly sliced 2 bay leaves 1 teaspoon black peppercorns 1 1/3 cups white wine vinegar 1/2 cup fresh orange juice 1/3 cup golden raisins 1/3 cup pine nuts, lightly toasted 2 tablespoons honey Fine sea salt and freshly ground pepper 8 rockfish fillets, about 5 ounces each 1 cup unbleached all-purpose flour 2 large eggs, beaten with 1 tablespoon water 1 1/2 cups panko (Japanese breadcrumbs) In a large skillet, heat 1/2 cup of the oil over medium-low heat. Add the onions, garlic, bay leaves, and peppercorns and cook gently, stirring occasionally, until the onions are soft and golden, about 25 minutes. Stir in the vinegar, orange juice, raisins, pine nuts, and honey. Raise the heat to medium and simmer until lightly thickened, 8 to 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside. Wipe out the skillet. Rinse the fillets and pat them dry with paper towels. Put the flour, eggs, and panko in three separate shallow bowls. Dip the fish first in the flour, then the egg, and finally the panko, making sure that the fish is evenly coated. Season generously with salt and pepper. In a large, deep sauté pan, heat the remaining 1/2 cup of the olive oil over medium heat until shimmering. Working in two batches, fry the fish, until golden, turning once, about 2 minutes on each side. Serve 2 fillets on each of 4 warm plates, with a big dollop of the agrodolce mixture on top of the fillets.

Rockfish with Balsamic Vinegar Butter Sauce Makes 4 servings This butter sauce is magical with any fish and can even be used with chicken. Prepare the sauce before cooking the fish. 2 tablespoons olive oil 2 tablespoons butter 4 boned and skinned rockfish, trimmed into 8 fillets Salt and freshly ground pepper 1 cup fine cornmeal, spread out on a plate Balsamic butter sauce (recipe follows) 2 tablespoons chopped fresh herbs of your choice ( such as a mixture of chives and chervil) Heat the oil and butter in a large sauté pan over moderate heat. Season the rockfish liberally with salt and pepper, dredge in the corn meal and shake to remove any excess. Carefully add fish to pan and cook over moderate heat until golden brown. Turn fish and continue to cook on other side until golden brown, about 4 minutes total. Fish should be completely cooked and opaque at this point but still very moist. Remove to serving 4 serving plates and spoon the balsamic butter sauce over and around, garnish with a sprinkling of herbs and serve immediately.

Balsamic butter sauce Makes about 1/3 cup 1 tablespoon olive oil 2 teaspoons finely chopped shallots 1/3 cup dry white wine or dry white vermouth 3 tablespoons white or golden balsamic vinegar (see note) 1/3 cup chicken or fish stock (depends on what you are serving sauce with) 1/3 cup heavy cream 3 – 4 tablespoons unsalted butter Salt and freshly ground white pepper In a saucepan heat the oil over moderate heat and add the shallots. Cook and stir for a minute or two or until shallots soften but don’t brown. Add the wine, vinegar and stock and turn up heat to moderately high and reduce by half, 5-7 minutes. Add the cream and reduce until sauce has thickened, 4-5 minutes. Stir occasionally during this time. Strain through a fine mesh strainer, add sauce back to pan and reduce heat to low. Whisk in the butter 1 tablespoon at a time. Sauce will thicken and take on a satiny sheen. Season to taste with salt and pepper and keep warm till serving time. This can be done be placing it in a small thermos or over a pan of warm water for up to 2 hours. Note: Be sure to look for white or golden balsamic vinegar because they don’t darken the sauce they way regular balsamic would and are more delicate in flavor. I recommend Sparrow Lane and “O” brands.

Rockfish and Asparagus with Spicy Lime Dressing Makes 4 servings This is a simple Thai inspired salad. If asparagus isn’t available try sugar snap peas, green beans or whatever is best in the market. Remember that the size of the asparagus has nothing to do with its tenderness. Blanch a spear to determine if it needs to be peeled or not before cooking. Be sure to make the dressing ahead and have everything else ready to go before you cook the fish. 1 pound tender asparagus spears, trimmed 4 boned and skinned rockfish fillets, about 5 ounces each Salt and freshly ground pepper 3 tablespoons olive oil Spicy Lime Dressing (recipe follows) 1 large ripe avocado, peeled seeded and cut into large dice 1 large navel orange, peeled and cut into sections 1 cup mixed gently packed tender fresh herb leaves (such as mint, basil, cilantro, chervil, mâché. Whatever is best at the moment) In a large pot of lightly salted boiling water blanch the asparagus until crisp tender, 3 minutes or so depending on size. Drain and immediately run under cold water to stop the cooking. Set aside. Season fish generously with salt and pepper on both sides. Heat oil in a heavy non-stick pan over moderately high heat and cook until golden brown on both sides about 4 minutes total. Take care not to overcook and keep warm. Arrange the asparagus, avocado, and oranges attractively on 4 plates. Top with warm fish. Spoon some of the dressing over and then top with herbs. Pass remaining dressing at table to add as desired. Serve immediately.

Spicy Lime Dressing Makes about 1 cup 1/2 cup fresh lime juice 4 tablespoons Asian fish sauce 1 teaspoon minced fresh red chile or to taste 2 teaspoons finely minced garlic 1 tablespoon rice vinegar 4 tablespoons sugar or to taste 1 tablespoon cilantro leaves, coarsely chopped Combine all ingredients and stir until sugar is dissolved. Let stand at least 30 minutes before serving for flavors to develop. Adjust flavors to your taste (i.e. more lime for a tart dressing, more fish sauce for saltier dressing etc.)