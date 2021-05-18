John Ash shares his favorite brunch recipes

The origins of brunch are a bit hazy. Some think the meal has its roots in England’s hunt breakfasts — lavish meals that featured a delicious smorgasbord of goodies such as chicken livers, eggs, meats, bacon, fresh fruit and sweets. Others think it derives from the practice of Catholics fasting before mass and then sitting down for a large midday meal.

What is certain is that the word “brunch” first appeared in print in an 1895 Hunter’s Weekly article. In “Brunch: A Plea,” British author Guy Beringer suggested an alternative to the heavy, post-church Sunday meals in favor of lighter fare served late in the morning. “Brunch is cheerful, sociable and inciting,” Beringer said. “It is talk-compelling. It puts you in a good temper, it makes you satisfied with yourself and your fellow beings, it sweeps away the worries and cobwebs of the week.”

It caught on in the United States in the 1930s. It was a meal championed by hotels since most restaurants were closed on Sundays and, with church attendance flagging after World War II, people were looking for a new social outlet that also let them sleep in a bit. Restaurants soon hopped on the bandwagon and began offering the decadent spreads of food and signature morning cocktails, such as Bloody Marys, Bellinis, Screwdrivers and Mimosas.

Restaurant chefs have generally seen brunch as a challenge (read: don’t like it!). After a busy Saturday night, trying to create a menu for a meal that stretches from 11 a.m. until 3 or 4 in the afternoon and finding the right balance between breakfast foods, lunch foods and exotic hybrids of the two is no small task.

So here are some of my favorite brunch recipes.

Of all the banana breads I’ve tried, this is my favorite. You can bake it in a traditional 9-inch-by-5-inch bread pan, but visually it is better in a medium 8 ½-inch-by-4 ½-inch pan which is typically used for quick breads.

John’s Banana Bread

Makes 1 loaf

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled, plus more for the pan

2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour, plus more for the pan

1 ¼ cups chopped pecans or walnuts

¾ cup sugar, preferably organic

¾ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 ½ cups (about 3) mashed very ripe bananas

⅓ cup plain full fat yogurt or crème fraîche

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

Position an oven rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees. Butter the bottom and sides of a 9-by-5-by-3-inch loaf pan and then toss a little flour in the pan and tilt it to coat all the butter-slicked sides with a fine dusting of flour. Dump out the flour, tapping the pan to remove any excess.

Place the pecans or walnuts on a rimmed baking sheet in a single layer. Slide it into the preheated oven and toast until fragrant, 5 minutes or so. Immediately transfer the walnuts to a separate plate and cool.

In a large bowl, combine the 2 cups flour, sugar, baking soda, salt and nuts.

In a medium bowl stir the mashed bananas, yogurt, eggs, 6 tablespoons melted butter, vanilla and nutmeg together with a wooden spoon. Fold the banana mixture into the dry ingredients with a rubber spatula, mixing just until combined. The batter should be thick and a bit chunky. Scrape the batter into the prepared loaf pan and smooth the top.

Bake the bread until the surface is golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 55 minutes. Cool the loaf in the pan on a wire rack for 5 to 10 minutes. Carefully tip the pan over to release the loaf onto the wire rack.

You can slice and serve it warm with good butter or cream cheese or let it cool. The bread stores well. Wrap with plastic wrap and store at room temperature for up to 3 days. It will have a crisp crust when consumed straight from the oven and a soft crust later that day or the next day. Bread freezes well.

This is a delicious, easily made sausage that doesn’t contain fillers and preservatives often found in commercial versions.

Breakfast Sausage

Serves 6

1 small, dried bay leaf

1 teaspoon crushed red chile flakes

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh sage

1 teaspoon powdered mustard

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 pound ground pork (70% Lean)

2 ½ teaspoons kosher salt or to taste

2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

Using a spice grinder, grind bay leaf and chile flakes to a fine powder. Add sage, powdered mustard and nutmeg; pulse twice to combine.

Combine the spice mixture with ground pork in a large bowl along with salt and pepper and mix gently with your hands until the spices are evenly combined throughout the meat.

Form the mixture into six patties, each about 3 inches wide and 1⁄2 inch thick. Make a small depression in the center of each patty with your thumb and forefinger. (This will help to keep the patties flat as they cook.) Refrigerate for at least 1 hour or overnight so that the flavors can meld. The raw patties may be covered and refrigerated for up to 4 days or frozen, wrapped well in plastic wrap, for up to 3 months.