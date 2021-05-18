Subscribe

John Ash shares his favorite brunch recipes

JOHN ASH
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 18, 2021, 1:17PM

The origins of brunch are a bit hazy. Some think the meal has its roots in England’s hunt breakfasts — lavish meals that featured a delicious smorgasbord of goodies such as chicken livers, eggs, meats, bacon, fresh fruit and sweets. Others think it derives from the practice of Catholics fasting before mass and then sitting down for a large midday meal.

What is certain is that the word “brunch” first appeared in print in an 1895 Hunter’s Weekly article. In “Brunch: A Plea,” British author Guy Beringer suggested an alternative to the heavy, post-church Sunday meals in favor of lighter fare served late in the morning. “Brunch is cheerful, sociable and inciting,” Beringer said. “It is talk-compelling. It puts you in a good temper, it makes you satisfied with yourself and your fellow beings, it sweeps away the worries and cobwebs of the week.”

It caught on in the United States in the 1930s. It was a meal championed by hotels since most restaurants were closed on Sundays and, with church attendance flagging after World War II, people were looking for a new social outlet that also let them sleep in a bit. Restaurants soon hopped on the bandwagon and began offering the decadent spreads of food and signature morning cocktails, such as Bloody Marys, Bellinis, Screwdrivers and Mimosas.

Restaurant chefs have generally seen brunch as a challenge (read: don’t like it!). After a busy Saturday night, trying to create a menu for a meal that stretches from 11 a.m. until 3 or 4 in the afternoon and finding the right balance between breakfast foods, lunch foods and exotic hybrids of the two is no small task.

So here are some of my favorite brunch recipes.

Of all the banana breads I’ve tried, this is my favorite. You can bake it in a traditional 9-inch-by-5-inch bread pan, but visually it is better in a medium 8 ½-inch-by-4 ½-inch pan which is typically used for quick breads.

John’s Banana Bread

Makes 1 loaf

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled, plus more for the pan

2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour, plus more for the pan

1 ¼ cups chopped pecans or walnuts

¾ cup sugar, preferably organic

¾ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 ½ cups (about 3) mashed very ripe bananas

⅓ cup plain full fat yogurt or crème fraîche

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

Position an oven rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees. Butter the bottom and sides of a 9-by-5-by-3-inch loaf pan and then toss a little flour in the pan and tilt it to coat all the butter-slicked sides with a fine dusting of flour. Dump out the flour, tapping the pan to remove any excess.

Place the pecans or walnuts on a rimmed baking sheet in a single layer. Slide it into the preheated oven and toast until fragrant, 5 minutes or so. Immediately transfer the walnuts to a separate plate and cool.

In a large bowl, combine the 2 cups flour, sugar, baking soda, salt and nuts.

In a medium bowl stir the mashed bananas, yogurt, eggs, 6 tablespoons melted butter, vanilla and nutmeg together with a wooden spoon. Fold the banana mixture into the dry ingredients with a rubber spatula, mixing just until combined. The batter should be thick and a bit chunky. Scrape the batter into the prepared loaf pan and smooth the top.

Bake the bread until the surface is golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 55 minutes. Cool the loaf in the pan on a wire rack for 5 to 10 minutes. Carefully tip the pan over to release the loaf onto the wire rack.

You can slice and serve it warm with good butter or cream cheese or let it cool. The bread stores well. Wrap with plastic wrap and store at room temperature for up to 3 days. It will have a crisp crust when consumed straight from the oven and a soft crust later that day or the next day. Bread freezes well.

This is a delicious, easily made sausage that doesn’t contain fillers and preservatives often found in commercial versions.

Breakfast Sausage

Serves 6

1 small, dried bay leaf

1 teaspoon crushed red chile flakes

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh sage

1 teaspoon powdered mustard

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 pound ground pork (70% Lean)

2 ½ teaspoons kosher salt or to taste

2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

Using a spice grinder, grind bay leaf and chile flakes to a fine powder. Add sage, powdered mustard and nutmeg; pulse twice to combine.

Combine the spice mixture with ground pork in a large bowl along with salt and pepper and mix gently with your hands until the spices are evenly combined throughout the meat.

Form the mixture into six patties, each about 3 inches wide and 1⁄2 inch thick. Make a small depression in the center of each patty with your thumb and forefinger. (This will help to keep the patties flat as they cook.) Refrigerate for at least 1 hour or overnight so that the flavors can meld. The raw patties may be covered and refrigerated for up to 4 days or frozen, wrapped well in plastic wrap, for up to 3 months.

Heat oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Fry patties, turning once, until well browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to paper towel–lined plate and keep warm.

Baked like Yorkshire pudding or popovers, the eggy batter puffs up beautifully. This recipe makes one 12-inch or four 6-inch babies.

Dutch Babies

Serves 4

Butter for the pan

3 eggs, at room temperature

½ cup milk

½ cup flour

½ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons melted butter

Lemon wedges

Confectioners’ sugar

Additionally, if desired: Maple or fruit syrup, fresh berries, macerated stone fruits

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Butter a 12-inch skillet or four small skillets (with ovenproof handles) or pans (you can use small pie or cake pans). Place skillet(s) or pans in the oven to heat.

In a blender, add the eggs and milk and blend until light, about 1 minute. Add the flour and salt and continue blending until mixture is very smooth. Scrape down sides with a rubber spatula if necessary (turn off the blender first!). Add the melted butter and buzz in. Let rest for a few minutes. Carefully pour the batter into the hot pan(s) and bake until they are puffed and golden. Small pans will take 15 minutes or so and a large pan 20 to 25 minutes.

Squeeze lemon juice over the pancake(s), generously dust with confectioners’ sugar and serve at once with any additions.

This simple combination could also be made with fresh peaches, nectarines or pineapple. The syrup is also delicious drizzled over fresh berries.

Mangoes in Spiced Syrup

Serves 4 to 6

2 small cinnamon sticks

3 whole star anise

3 or 4 quarter-size coins of fresh ginger

⅓ cup or so sugar, preferably organic

1 ¼ cups fruity white wine

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice or to taste

2 medium mangoes, peeled, seeded and sliced

⅓ cup gently packed shredded coconut, lightly toasted

3 tablespoons sliced almonds, lightly toasted

Combine the cinnamon sticks, star anise, sugar and wine in a small saucepan over moderate heat and bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally to dissolve the sugar. Continue to simmer for 5 minutes to lightly thicken. Remove from heat, stir in lime juice and allow to cool for at least 5 minutes. Can be made a day or two ahead. Pour warm syrup over mangoes, cover and refrigerate until cold, about 1 hour.

To serve: Discard cinnamon sticks and star anise (unless you like their decorative look) and serve mangoes with syrup topped with a sprinkling of toasted coconut and almonds.

Coddled eggs are cooked in the shell or in a special little porcelain or pottery cup with a lid whose original name was a “pipkin.” It is then very gently cooked in a hot water bath. You can substitute whatever herbs you like for the tarragon.

Coddled Eggs with Potatoes, Bacon and Herbs

Serves 4

3 tablespoons butter, divided

½ cup half and half

1 bay leaf

1 pound Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 tablespoons finely chopped green onions

2 slices thick sliced bacon, cooked and chopped

2 teaspoons or so finely chopped fresh tarragon

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 large eggs

4 tablespoons heavy cream

4 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Paprika, smoked or sweet

With 1 tablespoon butter, butter four 1-cup ramekins. Bring half and half and bay leaf to simmer in small saucepan. Remove from heat. Cover; let steep 15 minutes. Discard bay leaf.

Meanwhile, cook potatoes in medium saucepan of boiling salted water until very tender, about 10 minutes. Drain and return potatoes to pan over low heat, shaking and stirring them to drive off excess moisture. Place potatoes in medium bowl. Add warm half and half, green onions, remaining butter, bacon and tarragon. Mash potato mixture by hand until relatively smooth. A few small lumps are fine. Season to your taste with salt and pepper. Divide potato mixture among ramekins. Can be prepared an hour or 2 ahead and kept at room temperature.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Carefully crack 1 egg onto potatoes in each ramekin. Spoon 1 tablespoon cream over each egg. Sprinkle each with 1 tablespoon Parmesan. Place ramekins in a single layer in a 2-inch deep baking pan or dish. Pour enough hot water into baking pan to come halfway up sides of ramekins. Bake until egg whites are gently set but yolks are still soft, about 15 minutes or to your liking. Remove ramekins from baking pan. Sprinkle paprika over and serve immediately.

Note: Any and all substitutions or additions are fodder for this recipe. How about sauteed spinach in place of the potatoes or maybe a Mexican-style version using black beans, tomatoes and chiles? You get the idea!

Crisps are classic comfort food and easy to make out of most any available fruit. I love to serve this warm with ice cream, lightly sweetened whipped cream or a vanilla custard sauce.

Old Fashioned Apple Crisp

Serves 4 to 6 in 2-quart baking dish

For the topping:

¾ cup dark brown sugar

¾ cup old fashioned rolled oats (not instant)

⅓ cup toasted pecans, chopped

½ cup flour, divided

⅓ cup freshly grated Asiago or Parmesan cheese

½ teaspoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest (use a micro plane)

4 ounces butter (1 stick), chilled cut into ¼-inch bits, plus more for buttering dish

In a bowl, mix the sugar, oats, pecans, all but 1 tablespoon flour, cheese, salt and zest together. With a hand mixer, food processor or with your fingertips, quickly mix butter bits into sugar mixture to form a coarse meal. Mixture should be loose and crumbly; work quickly to avoid melting the butter. Refrigerate while preparing the filling.

For the filling:

3 large tart-sweet apples such as Jonagold, Rome or Pink Lady, skin on, cored and diced

1 quart plus ½ cup golden raisins or tart dried cherries, if desired

2 teaspoons lemon juice

Toss the fruits with remaining 1 tablespoon flour and lemon juice and arrange in the bottom of a lightly buttered 2-quart glass, porcelain or enamel baking dish.

Sprinkle topping mixture over fruit (don’t press down) and bake in a preheated 375-degree oven until the top is lightly browned and fruits are bubbling, about 35 minutes, depending on fruit. Serve warm or at room temperature.

You can substitute hot-smoked salmon if you like. Smoked trout is available at deli counters in most large supermarkets. You can also order online. I like the one from Duck Trap in Maine.

Smoked Trout Salad

Serves 4

Honey lemon vinaigrette (recipe follows)

1 small tart-sweet apple such as Fuji, Gala or Cosmic Crisp

4 large handfuls mixed young salad greens such as arugula, spinach, cress, mache or frisée

1 cup salad sprouts such as sunflower or mustard (optional)

1 smoked trout (10 ounces), skin and bones discarded and broken into bite-size pieces

3 tablespoons toasted, slivered blanched almonds

¼ cup golden raisins or dried tart cherries

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Make the vinaigrette and set aside. Cut apple into wedges and core. Cut wedges into thin slices (¼ inch). In a large bowl, add the apple along with a bit of the vinaigrette and toss gently to coat. Add remaining ingredients with as much vinaigrette as you want and toss to combine. Season to your taste with salt and pepper and serve.

Honey Lemon Vinaigrette

Makes 1 generous cup

2 tablespoons finely chopped shallot

6 tablespoons rice vinegar

2 tablespoons or so fragrant honey

4 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

4 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

Whisk all ingredients together and season with salt and pepper. Store covered and refrigerated up to 3 days.

John Ash is a Santa Rosa chef, teacher, James Beard award-winning cook ook author and radio host of KSRO’s “Good Food Hour” airing at 11 a.m. Saturday. He can be reached through his website, chefjohnash.com

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette