Crepes as we know them originated in Brittany, France. They are thin pancakes made in dishes both sweet and savory and filled or topped with all kinds of preparations. Thin pancakes also show up in other cuisines, especially Asian. What would mu shu pork be without them? It makes sense that such a simple preparation of flour and water would have universal appeal.

When you visit France, you’ll see creperies everywhere, partly because they are inexpensive street food and also because they are delicious. They have migrated to the U.S., where successful chain restaurants now feature them because of their broad appeal and simplicity.

In France, the crepe is celebrated on Feb. 2, known as le jour des crepes, or “day of the crepes.” That date is also known as La Chandeleur, marking the return of daylight and the decline of winter. Families gather over a large dinner of crepes to celebrate their culture and the new season.

Traditional crepes in France are made with buckwheat flour, which has a primal, nutty flavor and texture. Despite its name, buckwheat isn’t a form of wheat. Buckwheat is technically a seed, according to the Whole Grains Council, although it’s also called a pseudocereal, not quite a grain but similar to one. Buckwheat is naturally gluten-free and generally safe to eat for people with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/YC_CmrRfESw">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Buckwheat’s advantage is that it grows in areas with harsh, unforgiving climates (like Brittany’s). It can be used in many recipes that call for wheat flour, yet it doesn’t work so well in making bread, where the usual choice is to mix it with wheat flour. Buckwheat does show up in many Asian recipes I love, including soba noodles and porridge.

Most crepes today are made mostly with wheat flour, but I suggest adding buckwheat flour, if you can, to honor the French roots. It’s available online and from Bob’s Red Mill, among other producers. It’s somewhat perishable, so keep it in your freezer.

Crepes come in two forms: sweet and savory. The savory crepes — galettes — are made with at least some buckwheat flour (up to ½) and traditionally contain egg, cheese and ham.

The modern sweet crepe uses only wheat flour, instead of the traditional buckwheat. Staying true to tradition, sweet crepes are normally filled with sugar, butter and lemon and garnished with fresh fruit.

Here is the basic recipe for all crepes. For sweet crepes, add a couple teaspoons of sugar. For savory, omit the sugar and add ½ teaspoon salt. Letting the batter rest before making the crepe is important, because it lets the flour hydrate.

As for choosing a crepe pan, you can buy a steel crepe pan but, like with cast-iron pans, they need to be seasoned so the crepe doesn’t stick. The best solution is a good nonstick 8- or 9-inch pan which you also can use for omelets and frico.

Basic Crepe Recipe

Makes 12 or so crepes

1 cup all-purpose flour, or ½ cup plus ½ cup buckwheat flour

3 large eggs

1 ¼ cups milk

3 tablespoons butter, melted and cooled

2 teaspoons sugar or ½ teaspoon salt

Neutral oil or oil spray, for the pan

In a blender, combine the milk, eggs, flour, butter and salt or sugar until smooth. Be sure to scrape the sides of the blender bowl to free up any flour. Cover and store the mixture in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes and up to 1 day.

Lightly grease a medium nonstick skillet and heat over medium heat.

Once heated, add ¼ cup of crepe batter, swirling the skillet so it spreads evenly across the bottom of the pan.

Cook until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes, then use a spatula and your fingers to flip the crepe, allowing the other side to cook for about 1 to 2 minutes, or until cooked through.

Transfer to a plate and repeat with the remaining batter. If making ahead, separate crepes with squares of waxed or parchment paper.

Let’s start with sweet crepes, a no-brainer for Valentine’s Day.

Here is a simple recipe that uses vertically sliced strawberries, giving a shape that suggests a heart. You also could add a spoonful of Nutella to the filling and top with a spoon of sour cream or crème fraîche. Use your imagination!

Valentine’s Day Sweet Crepes

Makes 4 servings

8 crepes (see Basic Crepe Recipe)

Powdered sugar

Lemon wedges, to squeeze over

2 cups stemmed and sliced strawberries

Warm the crepes in a 225-degree oven for a few minutes. Fold or roll and dust with a generous amount of powdered sugar. Squeeze lemon over, garnish with sliced strawberries and serve.

The curd recipe below makes more than you’ll need for this recipe. But then you’ll have some on hand to spread on scones, etc.!