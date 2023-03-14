John Vicini, the gregarious personality and kind-spirited founder of Trecini Winery and longtime part owner of The Villa restaurant in Santa Rosa, died Tuesday in Santa Rosa from complications of pneumonia. He was 74.

Born in the Tuscan town of Jera, Italy, where he had a successful career as an architect, Vicini moved to the United States at age 29 in 1979, settling in Sonoma County where his uncle Tony Vicini had cofounded Los Robles Lodge 17 years prior.

A non-English speaker, Vicini became a cook at The Villa, a landmark Italian restaurant in Santa Rosa, where he eventually became partner and met his future wife, Cathleen Vicini, whom he married in 1983. Vicini spent 27 years at the hilltop restaurant overlooking Bennett Valley, which closed last year.

“At the time I got hired at The Villa, Bernardo was dealing with cancer and John had stepped in to help,” remembered Nikki Stras, who worked at The Villa for six years. “John was so patient, genuine and understanding after Bernardo came back. He also helped me through many difficult moments when I worked there … He was inherently kind and wise.”

With an interest in wine that blossomed in childhood — an early memory came from stomping grapes in Italy — Vicini, Cathleen and their son, David, in 1994 founded Vicini Vineyards, a 12-acre property in the Russian River Valley, where the family continues to grow sauvignon blanc and pinot noir for wineries throughout Sonoma County.

In 2000, Vicini expanded the family business by establishing Trecini Winery in Santa Rosa, which found its focus on sauvignon blanc, pinot noir, merlot and zinfandel from Sonoma County and custom-made wines imported from Italy. (The name “Trecini” is a play on three Vicinis: John, Cathleen and David.)

For 20-plus years, Vicini partnered with winemaker Dan Barwick at the helm of production, and the pair worked closely together to create Trecini’s wine portfolio.

“John understood you have to be on the soil and involved in every step of the process to make exceptional wine,” said Cathleen Vicini. “He was a man of the soil who walked it, talked it and understood it.”

Dan Kosta, founder of Convene Wine and co-founder of Kosta Browne, credits Vicini giving him his “first exposure to the working world — one that rewarded hard work.

“I asked John for a job when I was 14 years old, knowing I wanted to work and make my own way,” said Kosta. “So he gave me a job, perhaps without my parents even knowing! I like to think he saw a drive in me that was worth nurturing. Since then, I found my own success and am so proud to call myself a colleague of John. Mentors are not mortal, but mentorship always lives on. I will have John in my heart when I offer the best guidance I can give to a worthy youngster, without prejudice, just as my dear friend John offered me.”

Family and friends also remember Vicini’s broad smiles and affable demeanor, as well as his trademark Trecini black polo shirt, which he could be spotted in often.

Wherever he was, they said, Vicini’s convivial presence pulled others in — and especially on Thursdays, when he would gather with 20-plus colleagues for a warm, weekly lunch.

“Everyone loved John because he made them feel like he was their best friend,” said Cathleen. “His positivity would fill a room.”

Those closest to Vicini said his greatest love was his family.

“My dad was the vision of a classic Italian gentleman,” said son David Michael Vicini. “He always thoughtful of other people’s feelings and what they had to say. And he as giving, but never asked for anything in return. He had deep love for his family and friends.”

Vicini was a member of Sonoma County Vintners, Redwood Investment & Securities Klub, California Waterfowl Association and the Honolulu Ranch Duck Club.

In addition to his wife and son, he is survived by two grandchildren.

A celebration of life will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 19 at the Friedman Event Center, 4676 Mayette Ave., Santa Rosa.

A funeral Mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 20, at St. Rose Catholic Church, 398 10th St., Santa Rosa.

The Vicini family suggests memorial contributions to: Santa Rosa Rotary Foundation, Vicini Family Scholarship (c/o Rotary Club of Santa Rosa) P.O. Box 1513, Santa Rosa 95402

