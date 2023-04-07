Sonoma

Celebrate planting season at Plantmania

Cornerstone Sonoma marketplace will mark the official start of planting season, the end of frost danger along the North Coast, on Saturday, April 15, with Plantmania, a celebration of gardening.

The free event will feature hands-on activities for all ages, including gardening and farming demonstrations, olive oil tastings, kids activities and a honey tasting with Christopher Landy, director of organic agriculture for Sonoma’s Best Hospitality Group and general manager of Tank House Farms. Freshly picked flowers, tomato plants, herbs and seeds for a variety of plants will be available to buy. A tour of the garden will be offered from 1:30-2:30 p.m., led by Landy and master horticulturist Steven Schwager. Cost for the tour is $10, with tickets available at Cornerstone the day of the event. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. 707-933-3010, info@cornerstonesonoma.com

Online

Learn to master your irrigation system

Maintaining your irrigation system can save hundreds of gallons of water. Whether you have a sprinkler or a drip-irrigation system, proper programming and an understanding of maintenance are essential for water conservation and landscape health.

Join irrigation specialists for a free webinar Thursday to learn how irrigation systems function and how you can set up a watering schedule that meets your landscape’s needs with an efficient use of water. The program, put on by the nonprofit Daily Acts, will include information about rebates available to improve your water-use efficiency at home.

The class will be from 6-7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Free recordings and additional resources will be provided to those who register but can’t attend the live event. Register at bit.ly/40PqiIt.

Petaluma

Compostapalooza teaches composting skills

Did you know that making and using compost helps slow climate change by drawing down atmospheric carbon? According to Petaluma’s Daily Acts, just a quarter-inch of compost spread on an acre of land can draw down 10 tons of carbon.

Daily Acts is on a mission to spread compost throughout Sonoma County, thanks to a county grant-funded project focused on increasing carbon sequestration. The nonprofit, dedicated to teaching sustainable living practices, is teaming up with Petaluma Bounty on a compost education event Saturday, April 15, as part of their “Compostapalooza” campaign.

Lori Caldwell from Stop Waste Alameda, a public agency focused on reducing all waste, will walk through how to make your own compost bins at home, identify common problems with making and using compost and share other tips and tricks.

The presentation from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. will start with coffee and bagels and end with a compost giveaway. Participants are invited to stay afterward to help spread compost on the landscape. The event is at Petaluma Bounty Garden, 55 Shasta Ave., Petaluma. To register, visit dailyacts.org.

Submit home and garden news to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.