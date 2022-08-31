Journalists get punny, enjoy jazz and have mini sneeze attacks

Editor’s note: These reflections offer glimpses into life in Sonoma County. Short essays written by Press Democrat staff are accompanied by photos submitted by our readers.

Want your image in the paper and on our website? Submit a photo describing who, what, where, when, author of the photo and where they live. Email JPEGs to pdsights@gmail.com. Low resolution images or photos without the information requested will not be selected.

Saturday, Aug. 13

Congested, grateful for the lush scenery

I was feeling awful the other day, with a runny nose and puffy eyes.

My first concern was COVID-19. Instead, my promised 24-hour allergy medication was more of a 12-hour sneeze relief suggestion. After tearing through a box of tissue, I realized how fortunate I am. Fortunate to be been surrounded by so many hills dotted with trees, and so many flowering plants. It’s not that Iowa, where I moved from, doesn’t have trees and plants, it just doesn’t have them in such abundance. (It doesn’t have very many hills, either). The crepe myrtle and magnolia trees remind me of how exotic I thought they were when I moved to Virginia. How exotic I still deem them. Despite ongoing worry over drought and wildfire, I realize how lucky I am to live in such a lush landscape.

Pass the tissues.

— Allison Gibson, The Press Democrat

Friday, Aug. 12

Building a diamond in Petaluma

While an earthmover stood eagerly in the background, a few small scoops of earth symbolized the difference between a dream and reality last week as a small group gathered to mark the beginning of the Petaluma Community Baseball Field at the East Washington Street Park.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the full-sized baseball diamond was a huge step for a determined group of community baseball advocates who have been pursuing a quality baseball facility for almost 15 years.

When completed, the new facility will be much more than a baseball diamond. It will the centerpiece for the East Washington Street sports complex that already includes lighted lacrosse and soccer fields.

“This is going to be a huge benefit to the entire community,” said Rod Moore, general manager of the Petaluma Leghorns American Legion baseball team. “It clearly helps the Leghorns, but there are so many others who will be able to use the facility. It will be a great benefit to the high schools and club baseball teams, and it will be a place where parents, grandmas and grandpas can come watch their kids play.”

— John Jackson, Petaluma Argus-Courier

Thursday, Aug. 11

We gotta talk about Clo and those puns

I have a terrible confession to make. I can’t stand Clo, the beloved spokescow for Clover Sonoma for about as long as I can remember. I’m a loyal consumer of Clover’s dairy products. But Clo? I don’t care for the childlike illustrations. And the puns went sour sometime between “Cowabunga!” and “Mooby Dick.”

Case in point: A billboard on the northbound Hwy. 101 approach to Santa Rosa. It’s gone now, but for months I passed a drawing of Clo, dressed as Mr. Spock from Star Trek, magically separating her cloven hoof in the classic Vulcan greeting. The caption read “Clo Forth and Prosper.” Folks, take this from a lifelong Trekkie. The phrase was never “go forth and prosper.” It was, of course, “live long and prosper.” Udderly unforgivable mistake.

Sell me your cheddar and your blueberry yogurt, Clover. But forgive me if I look at Clo and, like a shipwrecked and starving Looney Tunes cartoon character, see only a giant hamburger.

— Phil Barber, The Press Democrat

Tuesday, Aug. 9

Enjoy jazz at the Sonoma Plaza tonight

If you stand near the fountain at the Plaza today at 6 p.m. facing our Carnegie Library, aka the Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau, you will notice two very different styles of music.

Stereo left, you will hear the renown saxophone of Australian Andrew Speight. Stereo right, you will hear the bluesy acoustic sounds of local Chris Hanlin. Sonoma County jazz aficionados have had this particular Tuesday circled on their calendars for months.

Speight played at all the major festivals around the world. He has strapped it on with the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra. Hanlin was raised in the midwester and is now a Sonoma Valley resident. Local guitar players know him as an excellent luthier, and market fans will hear his top-notch playing and singing.

As usual, the vendors open for business at 5:30 p.m.,with music commencing at 6 p.m.

— Tim Curley, Sonoma Index-Tribune