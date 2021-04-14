Subscribe

Judges at the North Coast Wine Challenge decide this year’s best picks

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 13, 2021, 6:18PM
Updated 1 hour ago

More details

Click here to see more details about judges and contenders in the North Coast Wine Challenge.

A classic sparkling wine from a well-known producer of chardonnay and pinot noir grown in the Russian River Valley took home the top prize last week in the 2021 North Coast Wine Challenge, rising to the top as steadily as its tiny bubbles.

It was the first time in the 9-year history of the blind-tasting competition sponsored by The Press Democrat that an effervescent sparkler won the Best of the Best award. Although initially a shock to some, the groundbreaking win by the Sonoma-Cutrer 2014 Grand Cuvée, Russian River Valley was not all that surprising considering it was made by one of Sonoma County’s top producers of chardonnay and pinot.

“Classic sparkling wines are made from pinot and chardonnay, and it takes masters of those varieties to get the base wine right,” said Chief Judge Daryl Groom, who organized the contest. “At Sonoma-Cutrer, they do more chardonnay and pinot than anyone else. So it wasn’t a surprise that they could pull off a really fantastic wine out of those two varietals. ... It’s a fantastic example of Californian sparkling wine.”

Judge Ellen Landis of Windsor, a certified sommelier and wine specialist, was struck by the overall quality of the roughly 20 sparkling wines she tasted during the first day of judging April 6 at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds’ Showcase Cafe.

“The sparkling wines were brilliant and so pure,” Landis said. “They were pinpoint beaded (bubbles), beautifully flavored, Old World meets New World.”

Groom also theorized that the time had come for one of the North Coast’s premium sparklers to win big. With consumer interest in bubbly on the rise, he said, the judges’ choice reflected marketplace trends. In addition, after awarding the top prize to three pinot noirs and two chardonnays over the years, the judges may have felt it was time for a change.

“We tell the judges to absolutely pick the best wine,” Groom said. “But they always vote for a pinot and a chardonnay, and maybe it was time for (a sparkler) to win.”

Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards Director of Winemaking Mick Schroeter, who has served as a longtime judge for the contest, said the wine represents the first-ever commercial release of a sparkling wine by Sonoma-Cutrer. It’s a blend of 60% chardonnay and 40% pinot, sourced from two vineyards in the west county, each boasting rolling hillsides and Goldridge soil, a sandy loam.

“We originally made 1,600 cases, of which we disgorged 1,200 cases as a Winemakers Release and kept 400 cases. Last year we disgorged the last 200 cases,” Schroeter said. “I’m just really thrilled with the way this wine turned out.”

Sommelier Traci Dutton, general manager of public wine and beverage studies at the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone in St. Helena, also was delighted that a classic sparkling wine broke through the ceiling this year as the top winner.

“That wine has just captured my heart over the past couple of years. ... The wine is gorgeous and exquisite,” she said. “California sparkling wine is already a shooting star, and it’s because of wines such as this one that it will continue to dominate.”

The winning sparkling wine was disgorged last year by Schroeter and his team after aging for more than five years on the lees (leftover yeast). As a late disgorge, the wine was able to develop the classic, yeasty characteristic exhibited by the fine Champagnes of France.

“When it sits on the lees and you’ve got the carbonation, the wines mature so much more slowly,” Schroeter explained. “Over time, you get the wonderful creaminess on the palate, so it adds to the texture and you get this really finely beaded bubble coming over time.”

Schroeter, who has been with Sonoma-Cutrer for 11 years, said the sparkling wine was part of the winery’s annual Winemaker Release, a program that allows him to experiment with something unique every year.

“The thing that I like about this wine is that it has the combination of a little bit of the complexity that you get with age,” he said. “But at the same time, it’s fresh and vibrant, with green apple and beautiful richness from the pinot and the fresh-baked brioche/bready aroma.”

After the top winners were announced last Wednesday, the Australian-born winemaker went back to work at Sonoma-Cutrer and sent out a congratulatory email to the approximately 100 employees there, including his winemaking team, chardonnay winemaker Cara Morrison and pinot winemaker Zidanelia Arcidiacono.

“The three of us really work tightly together as a team. We make all of our decisions together,” Schroeter said.

The sparkler was not the only wine that made history during this year’s North Coast Wine Challenge. Schroeter also took home the Best of Show Red Wine for the Sonoma-Cutrer 2018 Pinot Noir, making Sonoma-Cutrer the first winery in the contest’s history to nab two top sweepstakes wins.

More details

Click here to see more details about judges and contenders in the North Coast Wine Challenge.

In an unusual showdown, the Sonoma-Cutrer sparkling and the Sonoma-Cutrer pinot noir faced off against each other in the final judging for the top spot, Best of the Best. Both had earned 99 points from the judges.

“The cool thing in this competition is that no one has ever taken two sweepstakes awards,” Schroeter said. “Tonight I’m going home and I am popping a bottle (of the winning sparkler) with my wife. This has been an epic day for everybody at Sonoma-Cutrer.”

During the sweepstakes round, the Sonoma-Cutrer 2018 Late Harvest Chardonnay lost out to Navarro Vineyards for Best of Show Dessert Wine for the second year in a row. Although he didn’t pull off a hat trick, Schroeter could not hide his delight.

“When Daryl revealed the Best of the Best, the sparkling wine, and Best of Show Red, I could not wipe the smile off my face,” Schroeter said. “It speaks to the merits of this competition. ... There’s nothing better than winning in your own backyard.”

Like the sparkling wines, the pinot noirs entered in the contest — the largest class at 187 entries — were widely praised by the judges for their complexity and balance.

“Out of 20 pinots, to have eight double golds is remarkable,” Landis said after the first day of judging. “Any one of them could take it.”

Judge Kady Kahale, head of wine buying for Naked Wines, said he was very impressed with the pinot noirs he tasted.

“It had the complexity and structure that you would find in Oregon and Northern France,” Kahale said. “It’s approachable, with enough complexity when it’s well-integrated.”

As a first-time judge to the competition, Kahale also noted how his fellow judges evaluated all of the wines.

“People are really serious and discussing over and over to give the wine the credit it deserves,” he said. “There was debate, in a good way.”

Although only 117 chardonnays were entered this year — down from 123 last year and 135 the year before — the judges enjoyed tasting how the varietal has evolved on the North Coast from buttery, over-oaked wines to wines with crisp acidity, complexity and just a whiff of integrated oak, such as last year’s Best of the Best, the Sangiacomo 2018 Chardonnay Sonoma Coast.

“We’ve come a long way here on the North Coast,” said judge Chris Sawyer, a wine writer. “We have a lot of cool climates that benefit the wines, from Carneros to Mendocino, so we have a bigger profile of what chardonnay can be.”

Total entries up from last year

There were 1,191 entries in this year’s contest, up from 1,088 last year and 1,059 in 2019. Red wines represented 70% of the entries, up from 66% last year. The biggest classes entered included pinot noir, cabernet sauvignon, zinfandel, chardonnay and sauvignon blanc.

“Last year, 199 wineries entered the competition,” Groom said. “This year we have 221, so there are quite a few new wineries.”

Total medals awarded were 1,129, representing 95% of the wines entered. Of those, 30.5% received a gold medal or above and 50.7% received a silver medal. “This was very similar to last year,” Groom said.

New categories added this year, on an experimental basis, included Cider, Mead and Flavored Wines (Wine Coolers). The judges sampled one from each category but that was not part of the judging.

“These we added so we can continually keep abreast of new trends to see if they fit in the future,” Groom said. “We will, over time, explore and work out if these fit or not.”

During the first day of judging, the 27 judges whittled the wine entries to the top 31 for the sweepstakes round, with several taste-offs to select the best of each varietal. Over the course of the day, each judge tasted 130 to 135 wines.

The judges were divided into nine panels of three tasters each, with each panel consisting of a winemaker, a retailer and a wine educator or writer. The diversity of the panelists allowed them to evaluate the wines from different points of view.

Of the 31 wines that made it to the sweepstakes round on Wednesday morning, there were three sparkling, seven whites, two rosés, 17 reds and two dessert wines.

Best of Show Awards by category

As one of the top-scoring sparkling wines, with 99 points, the Sonoma-Cutrer 2014 Grand Cuvée, Russian River Valley was selected Best of Show Sparkling. It also won Best of Sonoma County and ultimately, Best of the Best.

“This has got everything: green apple, quince paste, honeysuckle, a hint of butterscotch and lemon curd,” the judges wrote. “It’s very well made, with layers of flavor.”

The Best of Show Red went to the Sonoma-Cutrer 2018 Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, which earned 99 points as well. The judges praised the wine for its “richness of fruit, cloves and dry herbs.”

“The judging got down to two clear winners,” Groom said of the 17 red wines in the sweepstakes. “No surprise that one was a pinot. The surprise was that the other was not a zinfandel or cabernet but a grenache ... a really top-class wine that just missed out on being the Best Red by one vote.”

The pinot noir is readily available at the winery and elsewhere. The sparkling is only available at the winery and online.

“We’re probably down to maybe about 100 cases of the sparkling,” Schroeter said.

For the first time in the history of the contest, there was a tie between two wines. For Best of Show White, the votes were equally divided between the Frostwatch 2018 Chardonnay, Bennett Valley, which received 98 points, and the Halleck Vineyard 2019 Dry Gewurztraminer, Russian River Valley, also with 98 points.

“There were two clear winners in the whites with way higher votes than the other five wines,” Groom said. “It was not surprising that a chardonnay was one, but what was surprising was that it was from Bennett Valley,” rather than River River Valley or Sonoma Coast.

The other surprise was that a gewürztraminer rose to the top of the whites, as there aren’t many made in the North Coast, with the exception of those crafted by Navarro Vineyards in Anderson Valley.

“That is a first and great to see,” Groom said.

Best of Show Rosé went to Greystack 2020 Four Brothers Rosé, Bennett Valley, an appellation that enjoys the cooling influence of fog from the Petaluma Gap. The wine, made from pinot noir, was described as “pretty and delicate,” with “zesty acidity.”

“On the rosé, the surprise again was another Bennett Valley appellation wine being the best rosé,” Groom said. The Bennett Valley AVA is an American Viticultural Area that was granted status in 2002 and is located just east and south of Santa Rosa.

Best of Show Dessert Wine went to the Navarro Vineyards 2019 Riesling Cluster Select Late Harvest, Anderson Valley. The wine also won Best of Mendocino County and received 97 points. Navarro Vineyards is no stranger to the Dessert Wine category, having won it for five of the nine years of the competition.

In general, Groom said the judges were a little tougher on the zinfandels this year, with only 30.5% of those wines earning gold compared to last year’s 39%.

“On the other hand, the judges seemed delighted with chardonnay,” he said. “It was up from 24% (awarded) gold last year to 37% (awarded) gold this year.”

Best of County Awards

In the county competition, Best of Lake County went to the Brassfield Estate Winery 2020 Sauvignon Blanc, High Valley, which garnered 97 points. The grapes were grown in the cooler High Serenity Vineyard, ranging from 1,760 to 1,800 feet in elevation.

Since Lake County is known for its high-quality sauvignon blanc, that was no surprise. The wine received 97 points and was described by judges as having a “citrusy, outdoorsy quality” that was “floral” with “fresh spice.”

Perhaps the biggest shock of the competition, however, was when Groom unveiled the Best of Napa County winner. The Michael Pozzan 2018 Zinfandel, Oakville beat out a more traditional Bordeaux blend and a cab franc from Napa to claim the award.

“Now that’s a first,” Groom said of the venerable varietal that is closely aligned with Sonoma County, especially the Dry Creek Valley.

The zinfandel earned 98 points and judges described it as “cartwheels on the palate” with “great pepper and spice.”

Best of Solano County went to the Vezér Family Vineyard 2019 Arlene Chardonnay, Suisun Valley. The wine earned 96 points.

Two vineyards, two winners

For the Best of the Best sparkling wine, Schroeter said he sourced the grapes from two of Sonoma-Cutrer’s estate vineyards.

The chardonnay came from the Vine Hill Estate Vineyard, located in the heart of the Russian River Valley near Forestville. The pinot noir grapes came from the Owsley Ranch Vineyard, the winery’s estate vineyard closest to the Pacific Ocean, located between Sebastopol and Freestone.

“Vine Hill Ranch is our largest estate vineyard, but it has these rolling hills, so it’s elevated,” Schroeter said. “And Owsley Vineyard has steeper hills.”

The two hillside vineyards were also the source for the Best of Show Red, Sonoma-Cutrer’s 2018 Pinot Noir, with half the pinot coming from Vine Hill and half from Owsley Ranch.

“We get this beautiful concentration of the fruit character, because there’s lower yield on the hillside,” Schroeder said.

Sonoma-Cutrer is widely known as the House of Chardonnay, since 95% of its production is that varietal, whereas only 5% is pinot noir. But the winery firmly planted in pinot country has been making pinot noir since 2002.

“We have a separate little pinot noir winery that we call the pinot barn,” Schroeter said. “We do it with a hands-on approach, like most small producers in the Russian River Valley, all small-batch, an artisanal approach to pinot.”

That formula, in a nutshell, is why pinot noirs from the Russian River Valley are gaining such a huge reputation in California and beyond.

“Pinot noir used to be the Holy Grail of wines to make because it is such a finicky varietal,” Schroeter said. “But when it’s grown in the right conditions — the Russian River Valley, especially as we go closer to the coast — and made in small batches ... that’s why we see so many great pinot noirs coming out of Sonoma County.”

However, Schroeter noted that pinot noir grapes are delicate and susceptible to climactic forces, from rain or rot to sunburn, so vineyards must be managed properly for the grapes to thrive.

“Especially with the heat waves, if the fruit is too exposed ... you have to be very careful about overexposing it,” he said. “The skin is a matte black in terms of color and absorbs more heat.”

With the rising temperatures of climate change already upon us, Schroeter opined that avid pinot winemakers are going to need to start looking for even cooler areas to grow the delicate grape in the future.

“I’m thrilled that the U.S. is back in the Paris (Agreement) climate accord,” he said. “As a nation that is one of the top polluters in the world, we need to take a stand and show the world what we can do to help with climate change.”

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56

Diane Peterson

Features, The Press Democrat

I’m interested in the home kitchen, from sheet-pan suppers to the latest food trends. Food encompasses the world, its many cultures, languages and history. It is both essential and sensual. I also have my fingers on the pulse of classical music in Sonoma County, from student mariachi bands to jazz crossover and symphonic sounds. It’s all a rich gumbo, redolent of the many cultures that make up our country and the world.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette