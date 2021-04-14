Judges at the North Coast Wine Challenge decide this year’s best picks

A classic sparkling wine from a well-known producer of chardonnay and pinot noir grown in the Russian River Valley took home the top prize last week in the 2021 North Coast Wine Challenge, rising to the top as steadily as its tiny bubbles.

It was the first time in the 9-year history of the blind-tasting competition sponsored by The Press Democrat that an effervescent sparkler won the Best of the Best award. Although initially a shock to some, the groundbreaking win by the Sonoma-Cutrer 2014 Grand Cuvée, Russian River Valley was not all that surprising considering it was made by one of Sonoma County’s top producers of chardonnay and pinot.

“Classic sparkling wines are made from pinot and chardonnay, and it takes masters of those varieties to get the base wine right,” said Chief Judge Daryl Groom, who organized the contest. “At Sonoma-Cutrer, they do more chardonnay and pinot than anyone else. So it wasn’t a surprise that they could pull off a really fantastic wine out of those two varietals. ... It’s a fantastic example of Californian sparkling wine.”

Judge Ellen Landis of Windsor, a certified sommelier and wine specialist, was struck by the overall quality of the roughly 20 sparkling wines she tasted during the first day of judging April 6 at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds’ Showcase Cafe.

“The sparkling wines were brilliant and so pure,” Landis said. “They were pinpoint beaded (bubbles), beautifully flavored, Old World meets New World.”

Groom also theorized that the time had come for one of the North Coast’s premium sparklers to win big. With consumer interest in bubbly on the rise, he said, the judges’ choice reflected marketplace trends. In addition, after awarding the top prize to three pinot noirs and two chardonnays over the years, the judges may have felt it was time for a change.

“We tell the judges to absolutely pick the best wine,” Groom said. “But they always vote for a pinot and a chardonnay, and maybe it was time for (a sparkler) to win.”

Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards Director of Winemaking Mick Schroeter, who has served as a longtime judge for the contest, said the wine represents the first-ever commercial release of a sparkling wine by Sonoma-Cutrer. It’s a blend of 60% chardonnay and 40% pinot, sourced from two vineyards in the west county, each boasting rolling hillsides and Goldridge soil, a sandy loam.

“We originally made 1,600 cases, of which we disgorged 1,200 cases as a Winemakers Release and kept 400 cases. Last year we disgorged the last 200 cases,” Schroeter said. “I’m just really thrilled with the way this wine turned out.”

Sommelier Traci Dutton, general manager of public wine and beverage studies at the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone in St. Helena, also was delighted that a classic sparkling wine broke through the ceiling this year as the top winner.

“That wine has just captured my heart over the past couple of years. ... The wine is gorgeous and exquisite,” she said. “California sparkling wine is already a shooting star, and it’s because of wines such as this one that it will continue to dominate.”

The winning sparkling wine was disgorged last year by Schroeter and his team after aging for more than five years on the lees (leftover yeast). As a late disgorge, the wine was able to develop the classic, yeasty characteristic exhibited by the fine Champagnes of France.

“When it sits on the lees and you’ve got the carbonation, the wines mature so much more slowly,” Schroeter explained. “Over time, you get the wonderful creaminess on the palate, so it adds to the texture and you get this really finely beaded bubble coming over time.”

Schroeter, who has been with Sonoma-Cutrer for 11 years, said the sparkling wine was part of the winery’s annual Winemaker Release, a program that allows him to experiment with something unique every year.

“The thing that I like about this wine is that it has the combination of a little bit of the complexity that you get with age,” he said. “But at the same time, it’s fresh and vibrant, with green apple and beautiful richness from the pinot and the fresh-baked brioche/bready aroma.”

After the top winners were announced last Wednesday, the Australian-born winemaker went back to work at Sonoma-Cutrer and sent out a congratulatory email to the approximately 100 employees there, including his winemaking team, chardonnay winemaker Cara Morrison and pinot winemaker Zidanelia Arcidiacono.

“The three of us really work tightly together as a team. We make all of our decisions together,” Schroeter said.

The sparkler was not the only wine that made history during this year’s North Coast Wine Challenge. Schroeter also took home the Best of Show Red Wine for the Sonoma-Cutrer 2018 Pinot Noir, making Sonoma-Cutrer the first winery in the contest’s history to nab two top sweepstakes wins.