Eighteen judges with opinionated palates practiced a kind of détente as they sipped through a pool of nearly 1,000 wines at Tuesday’s 2023 Sonoma County Harvest Fair Wine Competition.

The two-day contest, which began on Tuesday, asks judges to reach a consensus and ultimately determine a number of overall sweepstakes winners. Every vintner is hoping to snag a top honor in categories that run from red to white and specialty wines.

This year, there are 964 entries from 126 labels, up slightly from last year’s 935 entries from 124 labels. As stipulated by the contest, all of these bottlings are produced from Sonoma County grapes.

“Drumroll,” teased Laura Ness, as she and her fellow panelists were tasked with narrowing down a field of pinot noirs in the Saralee & Richard's Barn at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.

Ness, who primarily writes for the Mercury News and Edible Monterey Bay, initially said one wine, #5436, tasted “like a coastal pinot noir. It has a buoyant middle, like a wave crashing.” But it didn’t make the cut and won’t be a sweepstakes contender.

The sweepstakes winners — along with the Gold, Double Gold and Best of Class — will be announced Oct. 1 at the Harvest Fair Awards Night Gala. Tickets for the industry event at Saralee & Richard’s Barn at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds are $150 per person. The awards program will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The winners also will be announced Oct. 2 on the Harvest Fair’s website harvestfair.org and on social media platforms, as well as in The Press Democrat on Oct. 8.

Bob Fraser, the contest's chief coordinator, said the goal is to have top experts in several fields cross- examine the wines, pinpointing the best. The three-judge panels include a winemaker or a wine expert with a chemistry background, a wine journalist and a wine retailer/marketer.

The contest is based on the collaborative method, Fraser said, and it encourages judges to have a dialogue about each entry. The format, which has been used for more than a decade, was originally suggested by wine professors at U.C. Davis.

“Before that (judges) had a silent ballot with zero collaboration,” he said.

While the panelists who tasted pinot noir didn’t always agree, they maintained a lively running commentary.

Tony Lawrence, a chef and sommelier from Philadelphia, gave a pinot noir a gold medal, but couldn’t convince his colleagues to change their silver rating.

Ness, the wine writer, said “it’s kind of boring compared to the others.” And Barry Herbst wine director of Santa Rosa’s Bottle Barn, said, he liked the aromas “but the palate doesn’t back it up.”

When negotiations stall, panelists can deploy their so-called “silver bullet” to champion a wine. That means invoking an extra gold vote, to be used once a day, to raise a particular wine's score. The system was designed to maintain harmony on the judging panel, Fraser said, although most judges don't use those special votes.

To offset tasting so many wines over two days, judges will make their way through over five pounds of rare roast beef, 20 loaves of French bread and 24 cans of Graber green olives. The judges this year came from California, except for Lawrence, from Philadelphia

The most notable uptick in the field of entries was in zinfandel, with a 30% increase over all price points. Pinot noir was the next in line, with a 10% increase in the category of $55 and up. The varietal held steady with price points in other categories.

“With zinfandel, I’m not sure if it reflects a higher production or just higher inventory but it’s a favorite in Sonoma County,” said Fraser, who added premium pinot noir is also prized.

Up to a quarter of the entries will be honored with Gold, Double Gold or Best of Class awards. National contests, by comparison, typically only bestow their top awards on 12 to 18% of entrants.

“There’s a higher percentage of winners in the Harvest Fair Wine Competition than in most competitions,” said Fraser, referring to the pedigree of the grapes. “There are higher quality wines entered because they’re produced from Sonoma County grapes.”

