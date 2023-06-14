There are several local Juneteenth celebrations happening this year.

Here is what is on tap around Sonoma County:

Cotati

Juneteenth Freedom Celebration Art Show & Sale: The art collection of Dr. LeVelle Holmes will be on display during this free event at Johnny's Java, 8492 Gravenstein Hwy, Cotati. Resident artist Elise Durenberger will be in attendance, and local hat maker Laurie Osborne will have hats available to try on and purchase. Open from 7 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to pdne.ws/3WZ1lJH.

Healdsburg

Healdsburg Jazz: The Saturday event will celebrate Black music and art, including gospel, blues, jazz, funk and more at Healdsburg Plaza, Healdsburg Avenue and Matheson Street. The Charles McPhearson Quintet is set to perform. Event is from 2 to 8 p.m. For more information, go to pdne.ws/3oNMxRz.

Rohnert Park

Movies on the Lawn: The Green Music Center will be showing “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in celebration of the holiday Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. The showing will be on Weill Lawn at the Green Music Center, 1801 East Cotati Avenue, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $5, and are free for Sonoma State University students and children. For more information, go to pdne.ws/3Xie2iZ.

Santa Rosa

Juneteenth/MLK Community Festival Celebration: A community celebration on Saturday at Martin Luther King Park, 1671 Hendley Street, Santa Rosa from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will include live entertainment, arts and crafts, basketball games, food, spoken word and more. For more information, go to pdne.ws/3X2CKUm.