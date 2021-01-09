Kate Frey: Garden memories from my mother

Our gardens have become safe places to be socially distant. They also supply us with food, elevate our moods and allow us to be creative in a world that has changed so dramatically. While we are now largely confined at home, gardening has become a pleasurable occupation for many of us.

Our gardens exist in so many forms, ranging from edible gardens with a couple raised boxes to entire front yards devoted to food crops. They can be outdoor pantries or decks with barbecues and planters overflowing with flowers to brighten the extra hours and days now spent at home. The blue spire of a larkspur, the transporting scent of a sweet pea, the brilliant expression of flavor from an alpine strawberry, a visiting swallowtail butterfly or the companionship of a ruby-crowned kinglet can be significant details in the minutes of our days.

All of our gardens, whether formal, naturalistic, a few pots or an idea in our minds, are an expression of us. They are shaped by diverse and often-changing factors ranging from our upbringings to our lifestyle choices and tastes to the natural scenes around us. They are not just arbitrary compilations of plants.

My gardens are influenced in a number of ways by my mother, a victim of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. She died on Nov. 26 at a local nursing home where, despite the best efforts of staff, the virus got in and found her.

My mother was much more a reader than a planter. Whatever she planted was mostly nurtured by the forgiving climate of Berkeley. More often than not, she could be found sitting on the couch drinking coffee and reading a book rather than out working in the garden. Perhaps because she read so much, she had an eye for plants with personalities like the characters in her books, and she selected those with character that did far more than just occupy space outside.

The old-fashioned roses she put in the backyard seemed to generously respond to appreciation. Ladies all and gloriously attired, each held court in the yard and made visitors welcome. They were the translucent pink, exquisitely shaped ‘Mrs. John Laing;’ a white semidouble rugosa ‘Blanc Double de Coubert;’ the deeply striped ‘Honorine de Brabrant’ and the ultimate in roses, the deep velvety raspberry, very double ‘Mrs. Paul Neyron.’

Bud vases in the kitchen and dining room, each with a single fragrant bloom, cast an air of opulence and civilization in her otherwise bare house. Besides the roses, deeply scented jasmine and the clematis ‘Nelly Moser’ took over the fence. Meyer lemon flowers spread scent over the deck. Nasturtiums rambled unchecked. Various perennials placed at random grew unabated. Tall purple verbena bloomed in concert with the roses and a 7-foot-tall yellow thalictrum rocketed to the skies, oblivious to the rest of the composition.

Along the side of the house she planted raspberries where, despite complete neglect, they reliably produced large, intensely flavored berries. A neighbor’s loquat tree leaned heavily over the back fence, its tropical air and multitude of orange fruits declaring its rebellion at the old-fashioned scene. Sharing the space and not always agreeably was my mother’s coral-hued climbing ‘New Dawn’ rose. The plants were mostly free to do whatever they liked, and together they arranged themselves into a welcoming whole.

Besides my mother’s garden, her gardening books opened up a world for me at a young age. My favorites were the late Christopher Lloyd’s books that he wrote about his house and garden, Great Dixter, in Sussex, England (open to the public).

The first one I picked up, “The Well-Tempered Garden” (1971), I enjoyed initially not for the information on how to grow or use plants, but for its dry ever-present humor and decided opinions. The first sentence reads, “Friends sometimes ask me to deliver post-mortems on their less successful gardening efforts, but it is very difficult to pronounce with any certainty when their case history has been thoroughly masked. ‘I planted a dozen cyclamen,’ one will say, ‘and not one came up.’ Where are they? Heaven knows. The great wonder is that so many plants live.”

The language and words were, to my young mind, alive as a gripping novel, as much a garden as the plants. The detail of knowledge, insight and opinion Lloyd outlined for each plant was as complex and plot-filled as a Jane Austen novel.

Just a few mostly black and white photographs were in the book. Despite the lack of vivid color which we now demand, the simple photographs highlighted the form and character of the plants so they stood out as individuals.

For the first time I really saw plants and how they looked juxtaposed against and with one another. Sad weeping shapes, jagged leaves, bright gray rounded leaves and upright palm-shaped foliage were each personalities in themselves, characters that needed herding and cohesion. Together, under Lloyd’s hand, the profusion of plants in the naturalistic and changing compositions of his gardens resembled outdoor impressionistic paintings, art that I loved at the many museums we visited. Through his words I realized plants were not just alive but held the potential to be art and to connect with us.

It’s those words, pictures, character, quirkiness, plot and profusion that my gardens all strive for. Those fragrant and opulent old-fashioned roses still enchant me, and I try and include them in all my gardens. It all began with my mother.

Kate Frey’s column appears every other week in Sonoma Home. Contact Kate at: katebfrey@gmail.com, freygardens.com, Twitter @katebfrey, Instagram @americangardenschool