Kate’s Garden: Insect discovery on a walk

Many people think of nature as existing mainly in parks and wildlands, but our gardens can be filled with wonderful life and discovery, too, if we have wildlife-friendly plants.

Even if you don’t have a garden, a walk down a city street, into a university campus or through a green space presents opportunities to observe plant and insect interactions we typically think we’ll only find in wildlands. Each walk or hour spent working or sitting in the garden is really time in nature. Different insects and birds are active in each part of the season and also throughout the day. Depending on what date and time you go out, different creatures will be active.

I thought about this recently while walking on a warm day with my dog through the lovely tree-filled and shady landscape of Whitman College campus in Walla Walla, Washington. The simple walk became a journey into the previously hidden (to me) gory and fantastical world of insect predation.

I heard the buzzing of flies coming from a tree — not a typical sound on a university campus. The tree was the prickly castor oil tree (Kalopanax septemlobus), a late-flowering hardy and exotic-looking species with compound ivy-like leaves. It’s in the ivy family (Araliaceae) native to Korea, Japan and parts of China. A multitude of very large clusters of pale-yellow umbel flowers that look like ivy flowers frothed above the leaves and teemed with large black flies drawn by the lemony flower scent.

There were also honeybees, but the main flower visitors were the flies. I watched, repulsed yet fascinated, and suspected these weren’t the type of flies that land on our food but parasitoid flies that are predatory to insects as larvae and feed on flower nectar as adults.

A week later, in a couple gardens I visited, mint was in full bloom. Mint is both a boon and a bane in gardens. In the right place, it’s a deeply fragrant and useful ground cover with abundant showy white flowers. In the wrong place, it’s a monster devouring everything in its path.

Mint produces delicious leaves for tea, of course, but its long-lasting flowers are also extremely attractive to beneficial solitary and parasitoid wasps, native bees and honeybees — insects that need nectar for food as adults. It, too, was swarming with the same black bristly flies and also syrphid flies.

I took photos and a video and sent them to a friend, Rachael Long, crop advisor and entomologist with the University of California Cooperative Extension for Yolo, Solano and Sacramento counties. She suspected they were a tachinid fly, but to identify which one, she sent the photos to a former colleague with the University of California at Davis, Corin Pease, now a Pacific Northwest pollinator conservation specialist with the Xerces Society for Pollinator Conservation.

The Xerces Society is a national organization that promotes pollinator conservation and education for gardens, farms and wildlands. The website, xerces.org, has many regionally appropriate and often free, excellent publications on pollinators and pollinator conservation. It’s worth visiting.

Pease identified the most abundant species present on the tree likely as “Archytas apicifer, a parasitoid of caterpillars including corn earworm, tomato fruitworm and cut worms (all garden and farm pest insects).”

This widely found tachinid fly lays eggs on caterpillars. In a case where fact is gorier than fiction, after hatching, the larvae (maggots) penetrate the caterpillar’s body and live within the host, eventually consuming vital tissues and causing the caterpillar’s demise. The larvae emerge from the host’s body to pupate.

Some tachinid flies parasitize specific hosts like the elm leaf beetle, while others prey on a wider range of moth and butterfly caterpillars. The tachinid species Erynnia tortricis attacks damaging fruit tree pests like the coddling moth, peach twig borer and the oriental fruit moth. All tachinid fly species lay eggs on, in or near the host. Some are ingested; others bore into the host. In all cases, the maggots penetrate the host’s body to feed on it.

Tachinid flies are considered very important for biological control of farm and garden pests like caterpillars, beetles, earwigs, sawflies, earwigs, true bugs and grasshoppers. There are 1,500 species in North America.

Late summer is a good time to see tachinid flies. They are commonly found and easily seen in gardens nectaring on flowers. Tachinids resemble houseflies and are large and black or gray and have distinctive bristly hairs on the abdomen.

Who knows where each walk will lead us?