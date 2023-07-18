Growing up in Alexander Valley, Katie Jackson watched the seasons unfold in the vineyards. The daughter of Jackson Family Wines founders Barbara Banke and the late vintner Jess Jackson witnessed the mystery of Mother Nature, from the bare vines in the winter to the flowering buds in the spring to the bulging grapes in the fall.

“It instilled a love of nature and the outdoors that has been an integral part of why I am so passionate about having a positive impact on the environment and protecting the natural world around us,” she said.

Now 37, the senior vice president of corporate social responsibility at Jackson Family Wines was recently named one of 15 change-makers by Food & Wine magazine, people who are “leaders in their fields, dreaming big, thinking hard, and creating real change ... (with) their innovation, and their determination in helping us all eat and drink more thoughtfully, more sustainably and more deliciously.”

We talked with Katie about the honor and a range of topics, including her efforts in protecting the environment and how she wants others to take action. This interview has been edited for length.

Question: What’s your reaction to being named one of 15 change-makers by Food & Wine?

Answer: It’s a huge honor to be recognized by Food & Wine Magazine. This magazine is one of the most influential food and wine publications in the world, and I’ve always admired its role in America’s culinary and wine culture. I’m proud to be featured alongside so many others who are passionate and dedicated to their craft and who are trying to make a difference in our communities.

I also want to acknowledge that this recognition is also a testament to our entire team and staff at Jackson Family Wines, who are equally passionate about sustainability as I am.

Q: Does Jackson Family Wines still produce 6 million cases per year among 40 different brands?

A: As a privately held wine company, we don’t disclose our production numbers. However, we are proud of our diverse range of wines spanning many of the world’s most prestigious wine regions, including Sonoma, Napa, Santa Barbara, Monterey (and) Oregon as well as internationally in Canada, France, Italy, Australia, Chile and South Africa.

Q: How did dedicating water rights at Jackson Family Wines’ Kellogg vineyard in 2010 become an impetus to do more?

A: Environmental stewardship is at the heart of everything we do at Jackson Family Wines. We have always strived to protect our local watersheds and riparian corridors, and this project at our Kellogg Vineyard is an example of that ethos. This successful project was a great example of how partnerships with private landowners and public agencies can come together to create environmental benefits that are impossible to achieve alone. We were very happy to work with government agencies, nonprofits and other stakeholders on that project, which ultimately had the benefits of protecting and enhancing critical fish habitat, opening up more habitat for Coho salmon populations and restoring a portion of Yellowjacket Creek that is a major tributary of the Russian River. We’re proud of that work, and its success has been a motivation for us to continue seeking out new opportunities to improve the environment and make a difference in our local communities.

Q: When was the Rooted for Good initiative launched? I see it has four initiatives.

A: Rooted for Good: Roadmap to 2030 was launched in August of 2021, and we declared this our “decade of action.” As part of our Rooted for Good 10-year sustainability and climate-action plan, we identified four key focus areas with high-level goals and specific targets and initiatives to help us reach those milestones. They are:

Social Impact: Build a workplace where diversity, equity and inclusion thrive, while empowering our employees to foster more resilient communities.

Climate Action + Greenhouse Gas Emissions: We’ve made a bold commitment to cut our greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 and become climate-positive by 2050, without purchasing offsets. We also aim to help galvanize the global wine industry towards decarbonization strategies.

Land Conservation + Farming: We are committed to integrating regenerative farming practices across 100% of our estate vineyard properties. We will also continue to protect and preserve critical wildlife and watershed habitats in and around our properties.

Smart Water Management: We will innovate and adopt smart water-management practices in our vineyards and wineries to ensure we continue to conserve water, improve water quality and enhance our local watersheds.

Our progress in regenerative farming so far has been transitioning roughly 20 to 25% of our estate vineyard acreage to regenerative farming practices. We knew when we started that this goal was a long-term journey and will take time. We are taking a methodical, site-by-site approach to this transition to ensure we continue to focus on wine quality while also adopting a set of farming principles and practices that increases biodiversity, enriches soil heath, improves watersheds and enhances the ecosystem surrounding our vines. This includes rebuilding soil organic matter through limited or no tillage, adding carbon-rich compost and other nutrients and adding cover crops, as well as supporting biodiversity through cover crops and livestock integration.