Kendall-Jackson is new ’preferred wine’ of Kentucky Derby

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL STAFF
March 24, 2021, 9:08AM

Jackson Family Wines, the Santa Rosa-based family-owned wine company that founded Kendall-Jackson winery in 1982, and Churchill Downs Racetrack, have announced a four-year partnership in which Kendall-Jackson and La Crema are the “preferred wines” of the Kentucky Derby.

The wines of Kendall-Jackson and La Crema will be poured at all Churchill Downs Racetrack events from 2021 until 2024, beginning with Derby Week anchored by the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 1.

