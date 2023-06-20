Kenwood Winery to crown new chili champion

SONOMA

Learn the art of homemade pasta

As tomato season approaches, there’s no better time to try your hand at making homemade pasta, and you can learn how easy it is at Jacuzzi Winery from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 9. Guest chef Oscar Bendeck will guide attendees through the process of making noodles that will impress everyone at your next dinner party. Attendees will enjoy a pasta lunch and go home with some recipes, too. The cost is $125 per person, and reservations can be booked at jacuzziwines.com/events. 24724 Arnold Drive.

PETALUMA

Brew with sustainability baked in

Lagunitas Brewing Co. and Alvarado Street Bakery have joined for a neighborly collaboration to prevent waste. The results are on tap as a limited-edition lager, The Toast of Petaluma. The newly released brew was made with 80 loaves of surplus Alvardo Street Bakery bread that would otherwise have gone to waste. They were turned into crumbs brewers used to replace some of the malted barley, which also reduces the carbon footprint of the beer. The team made 16 kegs, and it’s available only on tap at the brewery all summer, or while supplies last. 1280 N. McDowell Blvd.

SANTA ROSA

Plant-based curious? Try this class

For those interested in exploring plant-based cooking and the health benefits of a plant-based diet, Karen Reed, owner of Bypass the Cow Baked Goods, will hold a series of cooking classes at the Finley Center frome 6-7 p.m. Tuesday. Reed, who recently started selling her plant-based goodies at the Windsor Farmers Market, will teach classes covering topics like batch cooking, no-oil roasting and oil-free dressings and dips. Classes continue July 11 and 18. Enrollment is $35 per class, or grab a friend and get both seats for $60. Register at bypassthecow.com/classes. 2060 W. College Ave.

KENWOOD

Deerfield Ranch to crown chili champ

Who has the best pot of red? Or will a green take home the gold? Find out and judge for yourself as some of the best local home chefs compete at Deerfield Ranch Winery’s chili cook off from 1-4 p.m. July 1. The winner gets bragging rights and a magnum of Deerfield’s reserve cabernet. Tickets are $55 and include one drink ticket plus chili tastings, cornbread, salad and cowboy cookies. Get tickets at exploretock.com/Deerfieldranch. 10200 Sonoma Highway.

SEBASTOPOL

Taste with 25 pinot producers in one spot

You could spend the weekend winery hopping to taste some of the best pinot noir in Sonoma County, or you could start early and choose from two dozen wineries in one place: the patio at Gravenstein Grill. From 5-7 p.m. June 29, the restaurant will host the Passion for Pinot event as part of their ongoing summer wine series. Featured wineries include Benovia, Cobb and Radio-Coteau. The event includes appetizers and live music. Tickets are $55 ($65 at the door, if available) and can be purchased at exploretock.com/gravensteingrill. 8050 Bodega Ave.

SONOMA

A happy hour that really dishes it out

Making off with your dish and glass at the end of a meal out would normally be a dining faux pas, but at Dish: An Elevated Evening of Food, Fun, Art and Wine, taking home the handmade serving vessels is part of the event. Ceramic artist Kala Stein invites guests to join her at the Alley Gallery (across from Cafe LaHaye) for an open house event from 5-7 p.m. Friday. Guests can view her work while enjoying cocktails and bites served on her pottery. Chefs Fiorella Butron and Miller McRae of Allikai will provide food while Thomas Darling of Darling Wines will pour some of his low-intervention wines. Tickets are $175 and include a cup and plate set to take home. Purchase at kalastein.com 148 E. Napa St.

