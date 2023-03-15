Keys to great roasted garlic: moisture and time

Roasted garlic is the secret weapon to so many great dishes. Here is how to do it right.|
MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 14, 2023, 5:09PM

After searching the features and columns I’ve written over the years, I realized that, much to my surprise, I’ve never devoted a Seasonal Pantry column to roasted garlic. It’s high time, don’t you think?

Whole heads of garlic, roasted in olive oil and a bit of water until they’re as tender as warm butter, became enormously popular in the 1980s, when word spread about a restaurant in Berkeley that would, before long, change how America eats.

The restaurant was, of course, Alice Waters’ Chez Panisse, which opened in 1971 and is today every bit as beloved as it was during its earliest years. It continues to honor its original premise, that the best ingredients, harvested at the right moment and treated gently, make the best dishes.

Word of Chez Panisse spread slowly at first, but by the early 1980s, after a great deal of Bay Area and national press, hungry eyes were focused on it. If you couldn’t get to Berkeley to enjoy it, making roasted garlic at home was an easy way to savor a bit of it.

Before long, roasted garlic began appearing in all sorts of foods, from spaghetti and meatballs to pizza. Some of it was good and some of it was made by cooks who had no idea what they were doing. Roasted garlic has the texture of warm butter, not the texture of raw or partially cooked garlic. And it needs to be cooked wet, that is to say, in a mix of olive oil and water and covered so the steam penetrates the garlic instead of escaping into the oven.

Over the years, I have used roasted garlic in a variety of ways. It is my secret weapon to keep both meatballs and meatloaf moist, and it adds a deep layer of flavor to soups such as winter squash and potato-tomato. The cooking liquid makes a fabulous vinaigrette.

In my early days as a chef, I used roasted garlic to distinguish myself from others. In a misguided attempt to prove my worth, I made 750 meatballs, each stuffed with a clove of roasted and peeled garlic, for a special event.

It’s not easy to peel roasted garlic. It’s not easy to wrap meatball mixtures around a peeled clove of roasted garlic. It was magnificently silly of me to attempt it, though it did work and was delicious. Before long, I realized that roasted garlic puree added to the meatball mixture was almost as good and infinitely easier.

Roasted Garlic

Makes 4 to 6 servings or ½ cup puree

This is the most common method for making roasted garlic. If you don’t have fresh thyme, don’t worry about it. Add a bit of dried thyme or use a couple of sprigs of Italian parsley instead. Some cooks prefer cooking the garlic in aluminum foil, wrapped around a single head. It makes for a nice presentation, but adding the olive oil, butter and water is quite clumsy.

3 large firm garlic bulbs

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon butter, at room temperature, optional

¼ cup water

2 sprigs fresh thyme

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

Old-fashioned-style cream cheese or fresh goat cheese

Toasted baguette slices

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.

Remove the loose outer skins of the garlic, trim the root end if necessary and remove any dirt wedged in the roots. Set the bulbs, root end down, in a small baking dish. Add the olive oil, pouring some of it over the bulbs. Divide the butter, if using, between the bulbs, pressing it on top of each one. Add the water and thyme to the dish, season with salt and pepper, cover and set in the oven.

Cook for 45 minutes, then test an outer clove. To do so, quickly and carefully press an outer clove with your thumb. If there is little or no resistance, remove from the oven. If it still feels a bit firm, cover and cook for another 15 minutes.

Remove from the oven.

To serve as an appetizer, set the bulbs on a plate, place the cheese alongside, and put the crackers on the plate if there’s room or in a small basket if there isn’t room. Spread a little cheese on a crouton, squeeze a clove on top and enjoy.

Save the cooking juices to make vinaigrette or to use in another recipe.

Variation: To make roasted garlic puree, set the cooled bulbs on a clean work surface. Use your fingers to pull out the root end. Set the bulb on its side and use the heel of your hand to press out the garlic. Discard the skins and use a fork to mash and mix the garlic until it is smooth. Use in recipes when roasted garlic is called for. Three garlic bulbs yield about ⅓ to ½ cup puree.

If you have cooking liquid from roasted garlic, use it to make this vinaigrette. If you don’t, this recipe guides you through the process.

Roasted Garlic Vinaigrette

Makes about ⅔ cup

1 garlic bulb, loose skin removed and root end cleaned of dirt and grit

2 thyme sprigs

3 tablespoons water

6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

1 tablespoon best-quality white wine vinegar, plus more to taste

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

2 teaspoons snipped fresh chives

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Put the garlic bulb, root end down, in a small ovenproof container. Add the thyme sprigs and water and pour the oil over the garlic. Season with salt and pepper, cover and set on the middle rack of the oven. Cook until the garlic is as tender as butter when you press the fattest part of the bulb with your thumb. It will take from 45 to 60 minutes.

When the garlic is fully tender, remove it from the oven, uncover and let cool.

Transfer the garlic bulb to a container and reserve it for another use.

Strain the cooking liquid into a small bowl or wide-mouth glass jar. Add the vinegar, thyme leaves and chives. Taste and correct for salt and acid.

Use right away or store in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. Bring to room temperature before using.

This is the easiest cream sauce there is, and it’s absolutely delicious.

Roasted Garlic Cream Sauce

Makes about 1 ½ cups

3 cups heavy cream

Several fresh thyme sprigs

3 tablespoons roasted garlic puree

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

Pour the cream into a medium saucepan and add all but 1 thyme sprig. Set over medium-low heat and simmer gently until the cream is reduced by half.

Remove from the heat, use tongs to remove and discard the thyme sprigs and add the roasted garlic. Whisk until smooth.

Season with salt and several generous turns of pepper, taste and correct the seasoning.

Serving suggestions:

  • Toss with fettuccine or a similar pasta and top with chopped Italian parsley or, when they’re in season, chopped tomatoes.
  • Whisk 1 tablespoon of double-concentrated tomato paste and use in place of bechamel sauce in lasagna.
  • Pour over hot ravioli, preferably ravioli stuffed with cheese or winter squash puree.

Roasted garlic adds a layer of flavor and ensures that the meatballs will be moist and juicy.

Roasted Garlic Meatballs

Makes about 32 meatballs

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 shallots, peeled and minced

8 garlic cloves, minced

Black pepper in a mill

1 pound ground beef

1 pound ground pork

¾ cup roasted garlic puree

½ cup minced fresh Italian parsley

6 ounces Vella Dry Jack, Estero Gold or similar cheese, grated

2 ½ cups breadcrumbs

3 eggs, beaten

1 cup crème fraîche

Heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil in a small saute pan set over medium-low heat. Add the shallots and cook until soft and fragrant, about 7 minutes; do not let the shallots brown or burn. Add the minced garlic and saute 1 minute more. Season with salt and pepper, remove from the heat and set aside to cool.

Put the meat into a medium bowl. Add the cooled shallot mixture, roasted garlic puree, parsley, cheese and 1 ½ cups of the breadcrumbs. Season very generously with salt and pepper, add the eggs and mix thoroughly with your hands until a smooth mixture has formed. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or as long as overnight.

To finish the meatballs, cover a sheet pan with waxed paper. Put the remaining breadcrumbs into a wide shallow bowl.

Use a 1-ounce ice cream scoop to form balls and drop 2 or 3 at a time into the bowl with the breadcrumbs. Gently shake the bowl or turn the meatballs by hand until they are evenly coated with the crumbs. Set on the sheet pan.

When you’ve formed all the meatballs, set a large heavy skillet over medium-high heat and add the remaining tablespoon of olive oil. When the skillet is hot, add several meatballs. Cook for about 30 seconds, then agitate the skillet so the balls roll. Cook 30 seconds more and agitate again. Cook until the balls have firmed up a bit.

Transfer the cooked meatballs to the sheet pan and continue to cook until you have browned all of them.

Return all the meatballs to the skillet, lower the heat, cover the skillet, and cook gently for about 12 minutes or until the meatballs are cooked through. To test for doneness, press a meatball with your thumb or index finger. If it feels firm, they are done.

Transfer to a platter and enjoy right away, with toothpicks and crème fraîche alongside for dipping.

Variations:

  • Cook spaghettini (thin spaghetti) or linguine according to package directions until just done. Drain; do not rinse. Tip the pasta into a wide shallow bowl. Drizzle with some of the roasted garlic cooking liquid, add the meatballs and a very generous dollop of crème fraîche and sprinkle 2 tablespoons of chopped Italian parsley on top.
  • Make marinara sauce as you typically do and add the meatballs when it is almost done. Cover, cook gently until the meatballs are firm and serve over spaghetti.
  • When making pizza at home, brush the pizza skin after it has been stretched with the cooking liquid from roasted garlic. Spread grated Jack or shredded mozzarella on top, cut several meatballs in half and set them, cut side down, on top of the cheese. Cook as you normally do. Set the cooked pizza on a clean work surface, cut into wedges and scatter chopped Italian parsley over it. Enjoy right away, with red pepper flakes alongside for anyone who wants to add a bit of heat.

Michele Anna Jordan received a James Beard Award for her feature story about Chez Panisse at 25. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor