After searching the features and columns I’ve written over the years, I realized that, much to my surprise, I’ve never devoted a Seasonal Pantry column to roasted garlic. It’s high time, don’t you think?

Whole heads of garlic, roasted in olive oil and a bit of water until they’re as tender as warm butter, became enormously popular in the 1980s, when word spread about a restaurant in Berkeley that would, before long, change how America eats.

The restaurant was, of course, Alice Waters’ Chez Panisse, which opened in 1971 and is today every bit as beloved as it was during its earliest years. It continues to honor its original premise, that the best ingredients, harvested at the right moment and treated gently, make the best dishes.

Word of Chez Panisse spread slowly at first, but by the early 1980s, after a great deal of Bay Area and national press, hungry eyes were focused on it. If you couldn’t get to Berkeley to enjoy it, making roasted garlic at home was an easy way to savor a bit of it.

Before long, roasted garlic began appearing in all sorts of foods, from spaghetti and meatballs to pizza. Some of it was good and some of it was made by cooks who had no idea what they were doing. Roasted garlic has the texture of warm butter, not the texture of raw or partially cooked garlic. And it needs to be cooked wet, that is to say, in a mix of olive oil and water and covered so the steam penetrates the garlic instead of escaping into the oven.

Over the years, I have used roasted garlic in a variety of ways. It is my secret weapon to keep both meatballs and meatloaf moist, and it adds a deep layer of flavor to soups such as winter squash and potato-tomato. The cooking liquid makes a fabulous vinaigrette.

In my early days as a chef, I used roasted garlic to distinguish myself from others. In a misguided attempt to prove my worth, I made 750 meatballs, each stuffed with a clove of roasted and peeled garlic, for a special event.

It’s not easy to peel roasted garlic. It’s not easy to wrap meatball mixtures around a peeled clove of roasted garlic. It was magnificently silly of me to attempt it, though it did work and was delicious. Before long, I realized that roasted garlic puree added to the meatball mixture was almost as good and infinitely easier.

Roasted Garlic

Makes 4 to 6 servings or ½ cup puree

This is the most common method for making roasted garlic. If you don’t have fresh thyme, don’t worry about it. Add a bit of dried thyme or use a couple of sprigs of Italian parsley instead. Some cooks prefer cooking the garlic in aluminum foil, wrapped around a single head. It makes for a nice presentation, but adding the olive oil, butter and water is quite clumsy.

3 large firm garlic bulbs

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon butter, at room temperature, optional

¼ cup water

2 sprigs fresh thyme

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

Old-fashioned-style cream cheese or fresh goat cheese

Toasted baguette slices

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.

Remove the loose outer skins of the garlic, trim the root end if necessary and remove any dirt wedged in the roots. Set the bulbs, root end down, in a small baking dish. Add the olive oil, pouring some of it over the bulbs. Divide the butter, if using, between the bulbs, pressing it on top of each one. Add the water and thyme to the dish, season with salt and pepper, cover and set in the oven.

Cook for 45 minutes, then test an outer clove. To do so, quickly and carefully press an outer clove with your thumb. If there is little or no resistance, remove from the oven. If it still feels a bit firm, cover and cook for another 15 minutes.

Remove from the oven.

To serve as an appetizer, set the bulbs on a plate, place the cheese alongside, and put the crackers on the plate if there’s room or in a small basket if there isn’t room. Spread a little cheese on a crouton, squeeze a clove on top and enjoy.

Save the cooking juices to make vinaigrette or to use in another recipe.

Variation: To make roasted garlic puree, set the cooled bulbs on a clean work surface. Use your fingers to pull out the root end. Set the bulb on its side and use the heel of your hand to press out the garlic. Discard the skins and use a fork to mash and mix the garlic until it is smooth. Use in recipes when roasted garlic is called for. Three garlic bulbs yield about ⅓ to ½ cup puree.

If you have cooking liquid from roasted garlic, use it to make this vinaigrette. If you don’t, this recipe guides you through the process.

Roasted Garlic Vinaigrette

Makes about ⅔ cup

1 garlic bulb, loose skin removed and root end cleaned of dirt and grit

2 thyme sprigs