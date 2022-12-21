Prices: $14.00 for adults (18 and over), juniors (12 to 17), $12 for children (11 and under) No skate rental charge.

The “Parent & Puppy” sessions will resume on Sundays after Jan. 5. However, check the arena’s daily schedule for changes: snoopyshomeice.com/calendar

When: Sessions are available every day, except Christmas, until Jan. 5.

For months, Hudson Stone begged his mom to ice skate at Snoopy’s Home Ice for the holidays.

On Tuesday morning, the 8-year-old beginner skater did exactly that during a “Parent & Puppy” public session for younger kids and their guardians inside Santa Rosa’s Redwood Empire Ice Arena.

“It’s fun!” Hudson shouted while waddling on the ice. “It’s fun to go fast!”

Hudson is one of more than 50 young beginner skaters, who along with their families head to the rink for the public session offered every week. Families and kids skate and tiptoe on the ice using chairs and buckets to help them stay upright. They learn basics like how to balance on the ice and how to get up properly after falling.

The Parent/Puppy skate at Snoopy’s Home Ice (. . . Sadly no real puppies allowed) @NorthBayNews #Snoopy pic.twitter.com/0NquzY1Bb9 — Beth Schlanker (@BethSchlanker) December 21, 2022

The family-focused sessions have been offered for more than 20 years, and are one of a handful of public skating options brought on by the late Skippy Baxter, who worked as the director of instruction when the ice rink opened in 1969.

Usually two or three coaches skate during the sessions to help guide tiny skaters.

“The sessions are made for the community to have fun and feel supported,” said Tamara Stanley, a general manager who was observing from inside the rink’s Warm Puppy Café.

As Michael Bublé’s “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” played in the rink, kids waddled and skated around a sparkling Christmas tree. Glowing holiday lights hung from the ceiling.

“It’s magical,” Stanley said. “Skating here is a tradition for many people.”

The skaters stopped to dance to the song “Hokey Pokey” on the ice, a tradition of Snoopy’s Home Ice since 1969, Stanley said.

Nancy Frederickson, 65, took her granddaughter Nora, 4, to skate for the first time on Tuesday.

“Nora has kept telling me, ‘Nana, I want to do it myself!’” Frederickson said as Nora eagerly tugged on her grandmother’s sweater to continue skating.

Skating with her granddaughter ignites memories of being a kid at a rink in Los Angeles, which her dad co-owned.

“Skating brings back so many memories,” said Frederickson, who lives in Petaluma.

Julia Stone, 39, of Santa Rosa, watched her kids Austyn, 12, Ryan, 6, and Hudson skate from the side of the rink. It was their first time skating at the “Parent & Puppy” session.

“I’d come to Snoopy’s Home Ice to watch my younger brother’s hockey games as a kid. Now, I get to take my kids here,” Stone said with a laugh. “Hudson’s been bugging me about it for months!”

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.