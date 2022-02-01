Subscribe
Ethan, 6, and Daniel Kajiwara, 4, peel oranges and chop strawberries for the dessert they made at the Little Monsters cooking school for kids at Villa Chanticleer in Healdsburg. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Kids in the kitchen: Healdsburg cooking school provides life skills, confidence

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 1, 2022, 2:31PM
Walking into a Little Monsters Culinary class is a little like watching a Pixar film. The kids enjoy it, of course, but it has appeal for the adults as well.

That’s because once the classes are over for kids ages 4 to 12, there’s no mess for parents to clean up and no arguing about finishing what’s on their plates. The kids are so proud of making it all themselves, they gobble up the three-course dinner with gusto.

And sometimes the budding chefs are so excited, they will try to eat dessert first.

“The dessert barely makes it home,” said Kate Davenport of Santa Rosa, whose 6-year-old daughter Evie took the class in late January at Villa Chanticleer in Healdsburg. “She has shown interest in cooking, and I’m a terrible cook. I’m happy to encourage her however I can.”

Andrew Laperre of Santa Rosa, father of Lydia Lapeere, 6, had a similar reason for enrolling his daughter in Little Monsters. Laperre confessed that he and his wife are not big cooks, so they are pleased Lydia wants to sharpen her kitchen skills.

“This is her third class, and she will come as long as there’s room,” he said. “It’s fun for her. It’s like a group effort. Last time, they all got to cut up the squash.”

Little Monsters Culinary founder Carey Angerer started teaching culinary classes for kids after moving to Santa Rosa in June of 2017. For the previous 12 years, she had worked as a model agent for children but was trying to reinvent her career.

Angerer had already discovered the joy of cooking with her two young daughters but realized many parents don’t share that joy. When a friend of her daughter’s divulged that her mother doesn’t cook at all, Angerer was dumbfounded.

“One, that’s got to be really expensive,” she said. “And two, it’s not really good for you.”

Children age 4-11 show off their Krispy Cereal Fruit Bowls at the Little Monsters cooking school for kids at Villa Chanticleer in Healdsburg. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
So she launched the Little Monsters cooking school in her kitchen. Before long, the side gig grew into a full-time crusade.

“As I got more into this journey, I saw this whole generation of kids that aren’t really learning life skills (like cooking). … A lot of parents aren’t teaching it, and they are not teaching it in school,” she said. “When they do get out on their own, they will struggle. My mission is to give them confidence and a different relationship to food.”

Although she would not mind it if one her students became the next “Chopped Junior” champion, she doesn’t want them to be intimidated by kids cooking soufflés on TV. For her classes, she chooses easy but delicious recipes like Tomato Soup and Spinach Artichoke Rice to get the kids to open their minds — and mouths — to new foods.

“I tell them their taste buds are always changing. ‘Try a bite, and it’s OK if you don’t like it,’” she said. “That takes the pressure off. … Then they see other kids enjoying, and they try it despite the fact that they said they didn’t like it.”

For all ages

Sully Fitzmartin, 11, has learned that lesson firsthand as a veteran student at Little Monsters Culinary.

Children use safe plastic knives at the Little Monsters cooking school for kids. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
“I don’t usually like mushrooms, but I’ll eat this (Spinach Artichoke Rice) anyway,” he said after the class was over. “I love rice and cheese.”

When there is a wide age range in the classes, Angerer puts the older kids at a separate table and gives them more advanced tasks.

“I have two sets of knives — plastic knives and sharper knives,” she said. “If there’s a first-grader, and I know that they’re ready for more, I’ll give them a sharper knife.”

As her business grew, Angerer eventually left her own kitchen and found a home base at Villa Chanticleer, a venue for weddings, parties and fundraisers. Armed with an Instant Pot, an induction burner, a blender and an extension cord, the teacher also gives classes at various Healdsburg wineries, such as Merriam and Preston Farm and Winery.

“The only thing I need is a sink and access to power,” she said. “I’ve been slowly adding locations, and I’m always looking for new locations.”

Later this month, she’ll partner with the Healdsburg Center for the Arts for a Little Monsters cooking class at Ketcham while parents enjoy a paint and sip event at the winery (see accompanying box for details).

“The parents will be painting on a big deck overlooking their vineyard,” she said. “And I”ll be inside with the kids.” The menu will include individual baked ziti casseroles, bacon-wrapped green beans and lemon-strawberry shortcake cups.

“I can always get the kids hooked on bacon and cheese,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if there’s a veggie in there — they’re sold. ”

While coaxing her pint-size pupils to try new vegetables, Angerer also tries to get them familiar with appliances like the Instant Pot, which can saute and warm food as well as slow cook and pressure cook.

“Getting kids used to using an appliance that does more than one thing is helpful,” she said. “In the future, they could have that in their dorm room and make a fresh tomato soup.”

From left, Evie Davenport, 6, Jordan DuBois, 6, and Summer Angerer, 6, stir a batch of tomato soup they helped make at the Little Monsters cooking school for kids at Villa Chanticleer in Healdsburg. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Quick, easy and fun

During the recent class, Angerer sauteed onions and garlic in her Instant Pot, then blended them in a Vitamix with tomatoes, making a game out of gradually turning up the power so the contents whirled faster and higher.

“Should we start it slow and then go high?” she asked. “Should we go higher? Higher? Higher? It’s like the ‘Price is Right.’ Let’s stop there.”

Then, holding a half gallon of half-and-half, she invited a student stir in the cream and another to pour in the broth. Voilà! A delicious, homemade lunch.

“That’s tomato soup,” she said. “Was that hard? No. Next time it’s raining, you can make it from scratch. And it will be way better than the one in the can.”

Prep for the main course, Spinach Artichoke Rice, was also quick and easy. After the kids cut up the onions, artichokes and mushrooms, they were invited to dump their veggies into a copper pan.

“Believe it or not, we’re almost done with the recipe,” she said. “The spinach is next. Just tear it up and have fun with it.”

The rice dish is versatile and affordable, Angerer pointed out. You could use broccoli instead of the spinach, for example, and it would still be a filling vegetarian entree.

“It’s almost like a big-batch meal that you could make,” she said. “The rice is so cheap, and the spinach is cheap … and it’s a full meal.”

Ethan, 6, twins Daniel and Sophia Kajiwara, 4, and Lydia Lapeere, 6, chop artichokes for a rice dish at the Little Monsters cooking school for kids at Villa Chanticleer in Healdsburg. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
For the much-anticipated dessert course, Angerer melted a stick of butter in a frying pan with the marshmallows while asking the kids to cut up and peel the fruit topping.

“First thing is you’re going to cut the green part off the strawberries, then cut it into quarters,” she said. “This is going to look pretty with the red and green and orange.”

Once the cereal was added to the marshmallow mixture, a tantalizing, sugar aroma filled the air like a magical elixir. Angerer delivered a dollop of the sticky cereal into each child’s foil pie plate.

“All right, it’s all yours,” she said. “Once you press it down, you can start putting your fruit in there.”

Angerer, who has been working with kids since she was 21, said she likes this dessert because the kids have to eat the fruit first, then dig into the “treat” underneath.

“You think about kids in the kitchen, and you think about a big mess, and that’s OK with me. To teach a child to cook, it’s like having a little monster in the kitchen. You have to prepare for it, embrace and have fun with it.” Carey Angerer

The 38-year-old mom said she enjoys working with kids because they say what’s on their minds and don’t hold anything back.

“They’re just pure of heart … and they don’t have any expectations,” she said. “Adults come into a class having an idea of what they’re doing, and the kids just want to have fun.”

“Little Monsters” was Angerer’s affectionate nickname for her two girls — Sierra, 9, and Summer, 6 — when they were little and she would tickle them to make them laugh. The name seemed appropriate for a kids’ cooking school.

“You think about kids in the kitchen, and you think about a big mess, and that’s OK with me,” she said. “To teach a child to cook, it’s like having a little monster in the kitchen. You have to prepare for it, embrace and have fun with it.”

The teaching part is pure joy for Angerer, who understands that the last thing parents need after a busy day is to teach their kids to cook while trying to get dinner on the table in a hurry.

“That’s usually at the end of the day when everyone’s tired,” she said. “You don’t want a bigger mess when you’re cooking a normal meal … This is why they pay me, to do the clean up.”

Little Monsters upcoming culinary classes

Here are some of the Little Monsters Culinary cooking classes, mini camps and workshops coming in February:

Friday: Cooking & Art workshop from 3:45-6:30 p.m. at the Felta Schoolhouse in Healdsburg, with kids eating dinner in class. $100.

Feb. 8, 15 and 22: Cooking Mini Camp from 3:45-5 p.m. at Villa Chanticleer in Healdsburg. $150 for all three classes.

Feb. 12: Kids Cook while Parents Paint & Sip from 3:30-5 pm. at Ketcham Estate, Healdsburg. $165 for two parents plus one child; $115 for one parent and one child; $40 for each additional child. Includes one glass of wine.

Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day cooking class and art workshop for kids from 4-7 p.m. at The Barn in Healdsburg, with kids eating dinner in class. $120.

Feb. 18 and 25: Kids Cooking outdoor class, 3:45-5 p.m. at Merriam Vineyards. $40.

Feb. 27: Kids Cooking outdoor class from 2:30-4 p.m. at Preston Farm and Winery. $40.

For more information: littlemonstersculinary.com

To register for class: Text Carey Angerer at 707-955-0973 or email carey@littlemonstersculinary.com.

The following recipes are from Carey Angerer of Little Monsters Culinary.

“I love making this with kids because it gets them to try vegetables they think they may not like,” she said. “So many students have told me they don’t like spinach or mushrooms but always end up gobbling this dish up at the end of class. The richness of the cheese, cream and artichoke hearts balances out the earthy spinach and mushrooms.”

Spinach Artichoke Rice

Makes 6 to 8 servings as a side, 4 to 6 as an entree

2 cups white rice

½ cup butter (1 stick)

1 yellow or white onion, chopped

1 container white button or baby portobello mushrooms (1 cup), diced

1 12-ounce bag fresh spinach, torn into pieces

1 14-ounce can artichoke hearts (in water), chopped

¼ cup stock or water

2 cloves garlic, finely diced

Salt

Black pepper

2 cups shredded cheese (such as mozzarella and cheddar)

½ - ¾ cup heavy cream or milk

1 - 2 tablespoons fresh thyme (1 tablespoon dried)

Cook rice according to package instructions (or use leftover rice).

In a large pot, melt butter and add diced onion and mushrooms. Saute for 3 to 5 minutes. Add chopped artichoke hearts, torn spinach and stock/water and stir until wilted, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add cooked rice, garlic, salt, pepper and thyme. Stir until well combined.

Slowly add cream and shredded cheese a little at a time, stirring continuously until creamy. Add salt and pepper to taste.

_____

“Most kids have enjoyed canned tomato soup and a gooey grilled cheese on a rainy day,” Angerer said. “I encourage you to use fresh tomatoes when they are in season, but canned tomatoes are great in the winter. When using canned tomatoes, I like to take a moment to teach students that canned and frozen vegetables are picked at their peak, so they make great substitutions when fresh is not available.”

Lydia Lapeere, 6, adds a can of sauce to the tomato soup she helped make at the Little Monsters cooking school for kids at Villa Chanticleer in Healdsburg. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Tomato Soup

Makes 4 to 6 servings

1 onion

½ cup butter

1 28-ounce can whole tomatoes

1 15-ounce can tomato sauce

1 clove garlic, diced

2-3 tablespoons agave (or 1-2 tablespoons honey)

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

2 - 3 cups chicken stock

1 cup cream or milk

Salt and pepper, to taste

Croutons (optional garnish)

In a large pot, melt butter over medium heat and add chopped onions. Saute for 3 to 5 minutes until translucent. Add whole tomatoes, tomato sauce, chopped garlic, agave or honey and Italian seasoning. Stir and let simmer for 10 minutes.

With an adult’s help, transfer to a blender (do this in batches if needed) and blend until smooth; be careful — it’s hot! (You could also use an immersion blender with adult supervision.)

Pour the blended tomato mixture back into the pot, add the stock and cream and stir. Heat over medium-low heat until hot. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Ladle into bowls and top with croutons, if desired.

_____

“This is a fun project to do with a group of kids for a birthday party or sleepover,” Angerer said. “You can always pre-slice the fruit if you are not comfortable with letting a group of kids use knives. Even the pickiest eater who ‘doesn’t like’ fruit will love this dessert, especially if they make it themselves. You can use any type of fruit you have at home, but you’ve got to eat the fruit to get to the sweet treat ‘bowl.’”

The Krispy Cereal Fruit Bowls are heated and stirred at the Little Monsters cooking school for kids. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Krispy Cereal Fruit Bowls

Makes 8-10 servings

½ cup butter (1 stick)

2 12-ounce bags marshmallows

1 teaspoon vanilla (optional)

4 cups Fruity Pebbles cereal

5 cups puffed wheat or Rice Krispies cereal

1 large container fresh strawberries

4 - 5 kiwis, skins removed

4 - 5 mandarin oranges

In a large pot or deep skillet, melt butter and then add marshmallows and vanilla, if using. Stir constantly with a rubber spatula until marshmallows are melted and combined well with butter and vanilla.

One cup at a time, add Fruity Pebbles cereal and the puffed wheat (or Rice Krispies cereal) to the melted marshmallows, stirring with a rubber spatula after you add each cup. Let the mixture cool for 5 to 8 minutes.

Scoop about 1 cup of the cereal mixture into small or medium bowls. Using parchment paper on top so it doesn’t stick to your hands, carefully press the cereal mixture to form the shape of the bowl.

While the cereal bowls cool, dice strawberries and kiwis and peel and segment the mandarin oranges. Fill each bowl with a bit of each fruit.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56

Diane Peterson

Features, The Press Democrat

I’m interested in the home kitchen, from sheet-pan suppers to the latest food trends. Food encompasses the world, its many cultures, languages and history. It is both essential and sensual. I also have my fingers on the pulse of classical music in Sonoma County, from student mariachi bands to jazz crossover and symphonic sounds. It’s all a rich gumbo, redolent of the many cultures that make up our country and the world.

