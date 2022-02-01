Walking into a Little Monsters Culinary class is a little like watching a Pixar film. The kids enjoy it, of course, but it has appeal for the adults as well.

That’s because once the classes are over for kids ages 4 to 12, there’s no mess for parents to clean up and no arguing about finishing what’s on their plates. The kids are so proud of making it all themselves, they gobble up the three-course dinner with gusto.

And sometimes the budding chefs are so excited, they will try to eat dessert first.

“The dessert barely makes it home,” said Kate Davenport of Santa Rosa, whose 6-year-old daughter Evie took the class in late January at Villa Chanticleer in Healdsburg. “She has shown interest in cooking, and I’m a terrible cook. I’m happy to encourage her however I can.”

Andrew Laperre of Santa Rosa, father of Lydia Lapeere, 6, had a similar reason for enrolling his daughter in Little Monsters. Laperre confessed that he and his wife are not big cooks, so they are pleased Lydia wants to sharpen her kitchen skills.

“This is her third class, and she will come as long as there’s room,” he said. “It’s fun for her. It’s like a group effort. Last time, they all got to cut up the squash.”

Little Monsters Culinary founder Carey Angerer started teaching culinary classes for kids after moving to Santa Rosa in June of 2017. For the previous 12 years, she had worked as a model agent for children but was trying to reinvent her career.

Angerer had already discovered the joy of cooking with her two young daughters but realized many parents don’t share that joy. When a friend of her daughter’s divulged that her mother doesn’t cook at all, Angerer was dumbfounded.

“One, that’s got to be really expensive,” she said. “And two, it’s not really good for you.”

Children age 4-11 show off their Krispy Cereal Fruit Bowls at the Little Monsters cooking school for kids at Villa Chanticleer in Healdsburg. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

So she launched the Little Monsters cooking school in her kitchen. Before long, the side gig grew into a full-time crusade.

“As I got more into this journey, I saw this whole generation of kids that aren’t really learning life skills (like cooking). … A lot of parents aren’t teaching it, and they are not teaching it in school,” she said. “When they do get out on their own, they will struggle. My mission is to give them confidence and a different relationship to food.”

Although she would not mind it if one her students became the next “Chopped Junior” champion, she doesn’t want them to be intimidated by kids cooking soufflés on TV. For her classes, she chooses easy but delicious recipes like Tomato Soup and Spinach Artichoke Rice to get the kids to open their minds — and mouths — to new foods.

“I tell them their taste buds are always changing. ‘Try a bite, and it’s OK if you don’t like it,’” she said. “That takes the pressure off. … Then they see other kids enjoying, and they try it despite the fact that they said they didn’t like it.”

“A lot of parents aren’t teaching it, and they are not teaching it in school. When they do get out on their own, they will struggle. My mission is to give them confidence and a different relationship to food.” Carey Angerer

For all ages

Sully Fitzmartin, 11, has learned that lesson firsthand as a veteran student at Little Monsters Culinary.

Children use safe plastic knives at the Little Monsters cooking school for kids. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

“I don’t usually like mushrooms, but I’ll eat this (Spinach Artichoke Rice) anyway,” he said after the class was over. “I love rice and cheese.”

When there is a wide age range in the classes, Angerer puts the older kids at a separate table and gives them more advanced tasks.

“I have two sets of knives — plastic knives and sharper knives,” she said. “If there’s a first-grader, and I know that they’re ready for more, I’ll give them a sharper knife.”

As her business grew, Angerer eventually left her own kitchen and found a home base at Villa Chanticleer, a venue for weddings, parties and fundraisers. Armed with an Instant Pot, an induction burner, a blender and an extension cord, the teacher also gives classes at various Healdsburg wineries, such as Merriam and Preston Farm and Winery.

“The only thing I need is a sink and access to power,” she said. “I’ve been slowly adding locations, and I’m always looking for new locations.”

Later this month, she’ll partner with the Healdsburg Center for the Arts for a Little Monsters cooking class at Ketcham while parents enjoy a paint and sip event at the winery (see accompanying box for details).