Kids will love growing sweet potatoes with these tricks

Sweet potato tricks

Q: I remember as a child growing sweet potatoes in our kitchen window and later planting the slips in my grandmother’s garden. How can I best pass this deeply rewarding experience to the next generation of sweet-potato growers?

A: Starting sweet potatoes on a windowsill is a great way to introduce children to gardening. The best time to start the process is between February and May. Instead of seeds, these tubers grow from sprouts, or slips, produced on last year’s crop. You can get many slips from one sweet potato.

There are three stages in growing sweet potatoes: growing the slips on your windowsill, planting the slips outside in a big bucket or container or in the ground and harvesting the mature sweet potatoes. Each stage has teachable moments for you and your child.

To get started, you need a clean organic sweet potato, a clear glass or jar, water and toothpicks. Make sure the glass is deep enough to hold half the sweet potato. Let your child touch and smell the sweet potato and provide a cooked one for tasting. Then follow these easy steps:

1. Ask your child to look for the pointed end and any little roots already sprouting.

2. With the rooting end of the sweet potato pointed down, show your child how to gently push three or four toothpicks, midway and evenly spaced, into the sweet potato. With a young child, show them how to do it first.

3. Let your child put the rooting end of the sweet potato into a glass, with the toothpicks holding the potato upright on the rim of the glass. Add enough water to reach halfway.

4. Put the glass or jar on a sunny windowsill and wait. Every day, let your child check to see if anything has happened. Every week, change the water. If your child wants to start a garden journal, note the date you started your sweet potato, the date you changed the water and the date it sprouts. It can take two to four weeks for the sweet potato to sprout. Once it sprouts, let your child measure, date and record the length of the slips.

5. When the slips are about 10 to 12 inches long, your child can remove them from the sweet potato by gently twisting or cutting them off. Be careful to keep the roots intact with each slip. Wait until nighttime temperatures are regularly 55 degrees or above before moving the slips outside. You can keep the slips in water indoors while you wait for warm weather.

To plant, decide if you’ll plant the sweet potatoes outside in the ground or in big buckets or containers. In either case, prepare a mixture of two parts potting soil and one part medium-size composted or untreated bark. A trellis for the vines is also useful as the vines grow regardless of the planting method you choose.

For planting slips in buckets, you’ll need a 20-gallon bucket or container with drainage holes in the bottom. Let your child do as much of the planting as possible. They can put the soil and bark mix into the container with their hands, a little shovel or trowel and water the mix to dampen it.

Have them put two slips in each bucket, then add more soil to cover the roots and half the leaves. Gently pat down the soil and add more water. Let the leaves hang over the edge of the container or use string to attach the vine to the trellis.

If you plant the slips in the ground, have your child dig a small hole — 1 foot by 1 foot — for each slip. Space the holes 12 to 18 inches apart. Then let them add the mixture of compost and bark directly into the holes, and add water to dampen. Just like the container method, bury the slip roots and half the leaves in the soil, gently pat down soil and add more water. If using a trellis, attach the leaves with string.

For a successful harvest, let your child water the growing vines regularly. Sweet potatoes are ready to harvest when the ends of the vines begin to turn yellow, about four to five months after planting or two to three weeks before Thanksgiving. Sweet potatoes have delicate skin and bruise easily, so treat them gently. The time interval between planting and harvesting can be another entry in your child’s garden journal.

If you grew the slips in buckets, harvesting the sweet potatoes is easy. Your child can gently dump the bucket contents on the ground and there they are!

If you planted the slips in the ground, have your child trim back the vines to find the plant crown. Show young children how to use a garden fork to loosen the soil in a wide circle around the crown of the plant. Let them carefully lift the crown and use their hands to remove the sweet potatoes.

As your child detaches each potato, remind them not to remove any clinging soil. Explain that they are not very sweet at first and their taste improves over time. Place the potatoes in a paper bag or box and keep them in a warm, dry place for the first week or two, then move them into cooler storage. Properly cured sweet potatoes can be stored for four to six months.