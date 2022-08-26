Kill your lawn with a big pile of ‘lasagna’

Online

Here’s a not-so-fun fact: A thirsty lawn needs more than twice as much water as a native habitat garden. The good news is you can kill that water-guzzling lawn once and for all with lasagna — “lasagna gardening” that is. Experts with Petaluma-based Daily Acts will teach you how to sheet mulch using a layering method called lasagna gardening. The method allows you to compost your lawn, giving you a blank slate and healthy soil in which to install a new water-wise landscape.

The free instructional webinar will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.

The webinar will cover the water-saving and environmental benefits of transforming your lawn into a water-wise garden, how to sheet mulch your lawn or other areas of your garden and how to take advantage of Santa Rosa Water’s Cash for Grass rebate program. Advanced registration is required at dailyacts.org.

Santa Rosa

The nursery at Willowside School is back in business in time for fall planting.

The student-supported nursery will be open Saturday, Sept. 3, with many new young native plants adapted to California’s summer-dry and drought-prone environment. Look for Grindelia stricta, Potentilla gracilis, Salvia apiana, Erigonium grande rubescens and Heuchera maxima, among many other ornamental plants.

The nursery does not sell vegetable starts. Cash or check only. The sale will go on rain or shine. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The school is at 5285 Hall Road at Willowside Road.

Submit Home and Garden news at least three weeks in advance of an event to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.