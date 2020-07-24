Kinka Sushi proves to be a hidden gem

From the outside, Kinka Sushi looks a bit questionable, as a bland storefront set in the weathered Arroyo Center strip mall on South McDowell Boulevard at Casa Grande Road in Petaluma. Inside, things don’t look too promising either, with a bare-bones red, black and bamboo palette anchored by a simple six-seat sushi bar.

But the food. Wow. It’s top-notch. This cuisine is right up there with our best Japanese restaurants and is focused on high-quality ingredients, artful recipes and thoughtful presentation.

To be fair, the weary look is mainly thanks to COVID-19 regulations that have turned the small 10-table spot into a shell of efficiency. It’s hard to feel upbeat when greeted by a dispenser of sanitizer on a table next to the front door, posted notices to wear our masks and a menu taped to the table so we can peruse offerings without touching anything. A jar of “clean pens” sits next to a jar of “used pens” to remind us that these days, even signing a credit card receipt requires caution.

But did I mention the food? It’s so lovely to eat and lovely to look at, even when packed in to-go boxes. Quality ingredients are up there with those at fancier restaurants, down to the 100% real deep sea snow crab in the California rolls ($8) instead of fake “krab.”

Owners and husband-wife team Alex and Van Nguyen source their premium fish from markets in Japan, Iceland, Alaska, California, Colorado, Spain Mexico and Tasmania — the last for rosy-pink, velvety-textured ocean trout, served as nigiri sprinkled with black and white sesame seeds ($7).

The couple brings in seasonal specialties (all market price) such as akamutsu blackthroat sea perch; the rare kinki deep sea rockfish from Hokkaido and sagoshi, a young, silver-skinned Spanish mackerel that’s sliced like a tiny loaf of bread for sashimi and finished with chives and grated ginger to boost its mild flavor. The pandemic is complicating seafood ordering, Van said, but July usually means ayu, a sweet fish with a unique flavor said to resemble watermelon. Next February, we’ll find hotaru-ika, those thumb-size firefly squid that look like little pink rocket ships, glow fluorescent blue at night and taste somewhat like liver when cooked.

Even Kinka’s sushi rice is elegant, crafted with akazu (red vinegar made from sake-brewing lees) instead of white rice vinegar (komezu). Akazu is typically aged for three to five years, so it's more expensive to produce. Besides adding a soft brown-orange color, it gives a deeper umami to the rice.

As the sushi chef makes each piece of sushi to order, he cuts each piece of fish from slabs of the whole swimmers that arrive at least twice a week. I saw this when the restaurant was briefly open for dine-in service just three weeks ago, and I tasted the same freshness after picking up a take-out order later (“Thank you, and I hope you enjoy our food,” the chef said cheerfully from beneath his mask as I picked up my packaged meal).

This is the couple’s first restaurant, although Alex, the head chef, has worked at notable spots such as Sakura Sushi in San Rafael and under Michelin Star chef Takatoshi Toshi at Masa’s Sushi in Novato. Van, too, has worked at several sushi restaurants in Marin for the last decade. When the couple learned that the former Lakeville Garden Sushi was up for sale a year and a half ago, they pounced.

I think we all need a “Spoonful of Happiness” right now. When you can dine in, you can have it served on a curved china spoon. But for now you can assemble a similar look at home with the layered delicacy of sweet, firm Hokkaido scallop topped in chef’s choice seafood (I asked for yellowtail) and finished with a big dollop of salty tobiko, quail egg and a drizzle of citrus dressing ($15). The idea is to slurp it all in one or two bites, so the flavors and textures meld.

Miso soup ($3) is delicious, too, ladled into a large cup with a lid and secured tightly in plastic wrap. The chef will ask if you want it with mushrooms, and the correct answer is yes (50 cents extra). The enoki adds body and chew to the small-dice soft tofu and stamp-size slips of seaweed.

In the restaurant, sushi is served on wood stand trays, but it’s satisfying in a clamshell container, too, with the bright colors and brilliant flavors just as pleasing. The Kinka roll stands out, for its graceful combination of hamachi and avocado tucked inside rice, then topped in glistening Hokkaido scallops; a bit of creamy, spicy sauce; microgreens and edible flowers ($16).

I’m impressed with the amaebi nigiri, as well ($10). It’s quite dramatic — two marinated cooked shrimp lounge atop rice, the snow-white meat accented with bright orange tails. The pieces are topped with neon orange tobiko, microgreen curls and thinly sliced lemon, then set beside a crunchy tempura-fried shrimp head, looking like a pink-and-yellow sea urchin.