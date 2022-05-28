Kosta Browne expert shares wine tasting tips on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Sonoma County sommelier Regina Sanz, estate director of Kosta Browne Winery in Sebastopol, celebrated National Wine Day on Wednesday by appearing on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to sip Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir and talk music.

Sanz joined Clarkson and "Shark Tank" star Robert Herjavec for a winetasting segment on Clarkson’s popular daytime talk show, where the trio paired Kosta Browne wines with food and compared different wines to popular music artists.

On the show, Clarkson sipped Kosta Browne’s 2019 Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir and said, "Now this is Aretha Franklin...this is the best wine ever."

Music plays a big part of Kosta Browne’s winemaking process. On its website, the winery invites wine aficionados to discover “The Sound of Wine,” and explains how it commissioned several musicians to create a custom soundtrack to go with their wines.

“A decade ago if you walked into the cellar at KB you’d likely hear Johnny Cash blasting to fermenting barrels,” writes Kosta Browne in its website. “If something got messed up, Jimmy Buffett’s ‘Margaritaville’ was played on full volume, on repeat, the entire day.“

An avid wine drinker, Clarkson visited Sonoma County earlier this year, posting on Twitter to shout out her favorite local spots.

Thank you Susan & Deb at “Susan Graf Limited” for hooking us up with lunch at Barndiva in Healdsburg, CA. Loved meeting y’all & if you’re in the area, people, it’s amazing! Try the “save me” cocktail! 😜❤️ — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) January 16, 2022

Clarkson stopped for lunch at Barndiva, a modern, locally sourced American restaurant in Healdsburg, per a recommendation from Susan and Deb at clothing shop Susan Graf Limited on Matheson Street.

Before launching her own television show in 2019, Clarkson burst onto the entertainment scene after winning the first season of “American Idol” in 2002.