Krispy Kreme will treat graduates to a free dozen doughnuts. How and when to get them

After turning their tassels, the Class of 2023 can get a free treat from Krispy Kreme.

Graduating high school and college seniors wearing their cap and gown Wednesday, can receive a dozen free Krispy Kreme Original Glazed doughnuts, the Charlotte-based doughnut chain announced.

The only Krispy Kreme location in Sonoma County is in Rohnert Park on Redwood Drive.

“Class of 2023” swag, including T-shirts and jackets, are acceptable, too, according to a news release. No purchase is necessary.

It marks the fourth year Krispy Kreme will celebrate the nation’s graduates with free doughnuts.

“We started this during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we haven’t forgotten that the lives of this year’s graduates were heavily impacted by the pandemic,” Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, said. “

“We are thrilled to celebrate their perseverance and spirit the best way we know how: free Original Glazed doughnuts,” Skena said.

See all Krispy Kreme location at www.krispykreme.com.