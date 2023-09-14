In the arts world, sometimes the most important roles are behind the scenes. You won’t see Kristen Madsen onstage singing or dancing. You won’t find artwork by her hanging on the wall in a gallery or museum.

Yet, in her own way, Madsen is a star in the Sonoma County arts scene.

As the director of Creative Sonoma, a division of Sonoma County’s Economic Development Board, for the past eight years, Madsen has helped channel $2.7 million in grants into the local arts community.

She’ll step down from that job Tuesday to become a private consultant working with nonprofit organizations and philanthropists to continue to support the arts in Sonoma County.

“I plan to do some consulting work with some of the great organizations and people I’ve met through Creative Sonoma,” Madsen said.

Creative Sonoma was established in 2014 by the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors to support and promote the arts as an important part of the local economy for both residents and visitors. Madsen was hired as the first full-time director in 2015.

“After two months on the job, we were asked to create a grant program for arts organizations from scratch, and award $100,000 in grants, with a three-week turnaround,” Madsen said.

“That work launched our grant-making programs, which are central to our work,” she added. “As of now, we have awarded more than 386 grants to artists, creatives, nonprofits and creative enterprises.”

Creative Sonoma aided artists and musicians who lost their studio space, and in some cases their homes, in the 2017 wildfires. It started a relief fund with $75 contributed by its own staff. Ultimately, the fund grew to almost $400,000. Nearly 160 fire-related relief grants went to individuals and organizations.

“That was a foundational experience that got Creative Sonoma on the map as an agency to help artists,” Madsen said.

Funds have been awarded for creation of art, arts education, public artworks and arts fellowships. Grants have been awarded across all arts disciplines: visual, performing, literary, media, design and more, and to all parts of the county.

“Kristin and her team applied for and received lots more money than was ever available to Sonoma County arts organizations before,” said Kathryn Hecht, founder and executive director of AV Film.

AV Film produces film festivals and offers filmmaking educational programs. The organization plans to open the Plaza Cinema Center early next year in Healdsburg.

“AV Film developed its workshops through Creative Sonoma,” said Hecht, who also serves on the Sonoma County Economic Development Board.

Some of Creative Sonoma’s projects have been more visible than others. In the realm of public art, it funded three rounds of 24 temporary pop-up art projects in neighborhoods, storefronts and on sidewalks.

While leaders in the county’s arts community know and praise Madsen for leadership that goes well beyond her grantsmanship, she is not a familiar name to everyone.

“She’s not as well-known to the public, but among us in the arts community, she has been a tremendous resource,” said Rick Nowlin, president and CEO of the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

“She’s a behind-the-scenes wonder, that’s for sure,” Hecht said.

Madsen is valued as much for her networking skills as for her fundraising, said Jacob Yarrow, executive director of the Green Music Center at Sonoma State University. Yarrow’s wife, Debbie Yarrow, is on the staff at Creative Sonoma.

“Kristin has been very helpful in building relationships between artists and arts organizations,” Yarrow said.

“There is a real humility about the way she works,” Hecht said “She has helped arts organizations think more creatively in the way they plan and organize.”

Madsen came to Creative Sonoma with extensive experience. She grew up in Salt Lake City and worked for the Utah Arts Council for six years before moving to San Francisco, where she spent two years with the California Association of Local Arts Agencies.

For 20 years, she worked and lived in the Los Angeles area, where she was senior vice president of the Grammy Foundation and MusiCares Foundation, two charitable foundations established by the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences, which produces the Grammy Awards.

When Creative Sonoma partnered with Sonoma County Tourism to create “Sonoma Sound,” an original composition to use in marketing Sonoma County, local Grammy-winning artist Cliff Goldmacher was hired to write an original song. Four local musicians were hired to record the new song at the White Whale studio in Santa Rosa.

While not in the spotlight herself, Madsen has worked to shine a light on the Sonoma County artistic scene and its economic potential.

“The art and culture sector is economically important to the county. Kristin’s ability to raise the visibility of that sector overall has been essential,” Yarrow said.

Best of all, Madsen’s fans say, this is not goodbye.

“I’m really excited,” Hecht said, “that this person who has had so much impact is sticking around.”

