Late July brings first responder benefit, yoga class and a virtual Taste of Sonoma

WINDSOR

“Wine, Bites & Bids” to benefit first responders

Jackson Family Wines will host a walk-around tasting, “Wine, Bites and Bids,” at 4 p.m. July 27 at La Crema Estate at Saralee’s Vineyard in partnership with digital influencer Erika Altes.

The tasting includes select wines from the Jackson Family Wines’ La Crema, Kendall-Jackson, Copain and Matanzas Creek as well as craft beers from Seismic Brewing Co. paired with small bites and gourmet appetizers from local restaurants of Oliver’s Markets of Cotati, Santa Rosa and Windsor; KIN and Sweet T’s of Windsor; Jackson’s Bar & Oven, Ausiello’s Bar & Grill and Grossman’s Noshery & Bar, all of Santa Rosa.

The evening will also feature a silent auction, which includes a weekend in Lake Tahoe, a Mayacama Golf Club package, private culinary and wine experiences, and tickets to the Kendall-Jackson Farm to Table dinner series.

Tickets are $75, with proceeds going to The Six Foundation of Sonoma County, a local nonprofit and post-traumatic fitness and rehabilitation clinic serving firefighters, police officers and veterans.

To reserve: bit.ly/3hrTHUX

ONLINE

Chef/physician share “Spicebox Kitchen” wisdom

Linda Shiue, author of “Spicebox Kitchen: Eat Well and Be Healthy with Globally Inspired, Vegetable-Forward Recipes,” will talk about her debut cookbook with chef and cookbook author Joanne Weir at 7 p.m. July 21 as part of Copperfield’s Books online programs.

“I like to think of a spicebox as the cook’s equivalent of a doctor’s bag — containing the essential tools to use in the art of cooking,” she writes in the book’s introduction. “Learning to use spices is the best way to add interest and vibrancy to simple home cooking.”

As director of culinary medicine at Kaiser Permanente San Francisco, Shiue founded the Thrive Kitchen, a teaching kitchen for patients where she gives cooking classes with seasonal produce, spices and fresh herbs.

The talk is free but reservations are required: go to copperfieldsbooks.com and click on Events.

HEALDSBURG

Yoga on the Green at Rodney Strong

Yoga teacher Nina Jarnum will give a one hour yoga class at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, July 18, at Rodney Strong Vineyards, followed by wine tasting.

The cost is $45, including class, wine and bottle discounts. Reservations required; rodneystrong.com/events/. For more information on Jarnum, go to https://www.ninajarnumyoga.com

Rodney Strong is located at 11455 Old Redwood Highway.

HEALDSBURG

Orsi Family Vineyards opens tasting room

Orsi Family Vineyards, a boutique, family winery offering 11 estate-grown, limited-production Italian varietals, has opened a new tasting room and patio at the winery, located two minutes from downtown Healdsburg.

The tasting room and patio is surrounded by 70 acres of vineyards and 150-year-old olive trees. The winery focuses on embodying Italian culture for the last 30 years.

The new Solo Vino Tastings include a welcome splash of the Orsi Sparkling Brut and four Italian varietals for $35, waived with a three-bottle purchase. The Vino e Cibo tasting, for an additional $15, includes a cheese and charcuterie pairing.

Reservations are recommended: 707-732-4660 or orsifamilyvineyards.com. The winery is located at 2306 Magnolia Drive.

SONOMA COUNTY

Save your virtual seat for Taste of Sonoma

The annual Taste of Sonoma, a wine and food extravaganza hosted by the Sonoma County Vintners, will be held online.

This year’s Taste of Sonoma at Home will include online wine tastings, educational webinars, cooking classes and food pairings that people can view at home.

Wine.com is partnering with Sonoma County Vintners to host webinars illustrating the quality of Sonoma County wines. Through Wine.com, consumers can buy the wine for the programs and participate from home.

Wine.com will host “Taste of Sonoma’s Chardonnay Any Way” at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 15. Explore the terroirs of Sonoma County’s growing areas, discover winemaking styles of world-class chardonnays and uncover a sense of place with winemakers from Flowers Vineyards & Winery, Gary Farrell Vineyards & Winery and Knights Bridge Winery. To register: bit.ly/WineTOSH

A “Garden Tour & Culinary Class” will be hosted by Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens at 4 p.m. July 22. The interactive virtual tour of the 4-acre garden with Master Culinary Gardener Tucker Taylor and a culinary class by Executive Chef Justin Wangler will include a food and wine pairing inspired by the gardens. The wines will include Kendall-Jackson’s Fulton Ranch Chardonnay, Petaluma Gap Pinot Noir and Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. To register: bit.ly/TOSHGardenTour

Wine.com will host Taste of Sonoma’s “Red Wine Rotation” at 4 p.m. July 29. Guests will journey virtually to Sonoma County with winemakers from Pedroncelli Winery, Francis Ford Coppola Winery and La Crema. Guests will try wines from Russian River Valley pinot noir to Alexander Valley cabernet sauvignon. To register: bit.ly/WineTOSH

For more information, go to tasteofsonoma.com

