Latin, Caribbean eateries to try in and around Sonoma County

Latin American food speaks of summer, with its seafood, grilled meat and bright, sweet fruit. The cuisine is so flavorful in so many ways, tempting with juicy braised meats, creamy beans, buttery corn, herbed rice and plenty of spices.

Wine Country is known for its wide range of Mexican food, of course. But we’re also home to flavors from other Latin American cultures, including Salvadorian, Argentine and Caribbean. Here are a few places to revisit or check out for the first time.

Don Julio’s Latin Grill & Pupusas

You have to know where you’re going to find this tiny shop hidden away in the back of an aging Rohnert Park strip mall. It’s quite popular with Sonoma State University students seeking an affordable fill-your-belly change of pace.

But the love goes beyond the college crowd. On my latest visit, the fun-campy fake palm tree-lined patio and take-out area was busy with middle-aged customers, too. That’s us older folks savvy enough to know there is life beyond the typical burrito, though Don Julio does a good job with the Mexican staples on the extensive menu. More elaborate selections like a Tropical Pastor burrito stuffed with pineapple-marinated pork, black beans, Spanish rice, homemade mango salsa, cheese and chipotle cream are also good ($11.99).

Pupusas are the real specialty here, showcasing the national dish of El Salvador. These are akin to little pancakes, fashioned from masa and stuffed with tangy mozzarella-like cheese and various goodies from chicken to pork, then griddled until speckled brown and puffed. Salvadorians buy the piping-hot bundles from street vendors and wander along, munching on them like New Yorkers with hot dogs.

At Don Julio’s the pupusas are not little, but heavenly indulgences spanning 5½ inches across and an inch tall, with much more generous stuffing than I’ve had at other places. Owner Carlos Alas makes them to order using his mother’s recipes. That can take up to 20 minutes, but it’s worth waiting for the golden beauties with crispy edges ($3.75 each). You top them with curtido (a vinegar-fermented, crunchy cabbage-carrot-oregano slaw) and dabs of mildly spiced red tomato salsa and sip a summery real fruit mango-pineapple agua fresca ($3.25) in between bites.

While a pupusa burger may not be traditional, it’s terrific. First, you choose two pupusas as top and bottom buns. My favorite combo is a chicken-bean-cheese and a “loroco y queso.” It may take a few bites for first-timers to adjust to the slightly sour, earthy nuance of loroco, the stems of a native flower that deliver a sort of broccoli or cactus flavor. But hang on, and I think you’ll enjoy it.

Then, you add your “burger,” selecting from pastor, grilled chicken, asada or my two favorites, juicy carnitas or orange-marinated chicken. The savory beast is bonded together with gooey cheese, guacamole, chipotle cream, pico de gallo and lettuce, alongside curtido and salsa. It may seem pricey at $16.99, but I got both lunch and dinner out of mine (though the pupusas are best eaten directly from the griddle, mine reheated well enough in a skillet).

A pupusa combo plate is another fine, filling choice, paired with Spanish rice, refried beans and sour cream ($9.49 for one pupusa, $10.99 for two). Or there’s the Mexican hybrid pupusa ranchera, which layers two pupusas with refried beans, two eggs, salsa verde and cheese, alongside beans, rice and sour cream ($15.99).

I also usually order a corn tamale with side of silky white beans, caramelized plantains and sweet mango salsa — it’s nearly like dessert ($8.99). Or for a real dessert, treat yourself to an empanada de leche ($3.99). This is like the most glorious hand pie, with pastry made from fried plantains and stuffed with homemade custard, fried and coated in sugar.

Details: 217 Southwest Blvd. Rohnert Park, 707-242-3160, facebook.com/donjuliospupusas. Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday to Tuesday. Note: To order ahead for takeout, look for the menu that’s kind of hidden on Facebook as an album under photos. You also can order delivery through foodjets.com, with a fee built in to those prices.

Pupuseria Salvadorena

Should you find yourself on a side street across from the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, in a nondescript mall in front of a compact, nondescript Salvadorian eatery, you’re in for a treat. The pupusas here are somewhat small snacks, but they ooze so much cheese they’re decadent. Add savories like pork, beans, fresh squash and spinach, chicharron and loroco flower and this is a feast (prices vary, all around $3).

Larger appetites can get larger dishes, such as a grilled shrimp platter brimming with rice, beans, salad and tortillas ($16) or a hearty salpicon in a mountain of diced beef fragrant with onion and mint and scooped in a warm tortilla with rice and beans and a bit of crunchy lettuce ($13).