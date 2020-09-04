Subscribe

Latin, Caribbean eateries to try in and around Sonoma County

CAREY SWEET
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 4, 2020, 4:46PM
Updated 12 hours ago

Latin American food speaks of summer, with its seafood, grilled meat and bright, sweet fruit. The cuisine is so flavorful in so many ways, tempting with juicy braised meats, creamy beans, buttery corn, herbed rice and plenty of spices.

Wine Country is known for its wide range of Mexican food, of course. But we’re also home to flavors from other Latin American cultures, including Salvadorian, Argentine and Caribbean. Here are a few places to revisit or check out for the first time.

Don Julio’s Latin Grill & Pupusas

You have to know where you’re going to find this tiny shop hidden away in the back of an aging Rohnert Park strip mall. It’s quite popular with Sonoma State University students seeking an affordable fill-your-belly change of pace.

But the love goes beyond the college crowd. On my latest visit, the fun-campy fake palm tree-lined patio and take-out area was busy with middle-aged customers, too. That’s us older folks savvy enough to know there is life beyond the typical burrito, though Don Julio does a good job with the Mexican staples on the extensive menu. More elaborate selections like a Tropical Pastor burrito stuffed with pineapple-marinated pork, black beans, Spanish rice, homemade mango salsa, cheese and chipotle cream are also good ($11.99).

Pupusas are the real specialty here, showcasing the national dish of El Salvador. These are akin to little pancakes, fashioned from masa and stuffed with tangy mozzarella-like cheese and various goodies from chicken to pork, then griddled until speckled brown and puffed. Salvadorians buy the piping-hot bundles from street vendors and wander along, munching on them like New Yorkers with hot dogs.

At Don Julio’s the pupusas are not little, but heavenly indulgences spanning 5½ inches across and an inch tall, with much more generous stuffing than I’ve had at other places. Owner Carlos Alas makes them to order using his mother’s recipes. That can take up to 20 minutes, but it’s worth waiting for the golden beauties with crispy edges ($3.75 each). You top them with curtido (a vinegar-fermented, crunchy cabbage-carrot-oregano slaw) and dabs of mildly spiced red tomato salsa and sip a summery real fruit mango-pineapple agua fresca ($3.25) in between bites.

While a pupusa burger may not be traditional, it’s terrific. First, you choose two pupusas as top and bottom buns. My favorite combo is a chicken-bean-cheese and a “loroco y queso.” It may take a few bites for first-timers to adjust to the slightly sour, earthy nuance of loroco, the stems of a native flower that deliver a sort of broccoli or cactus flavor. But hang on, and I think you’ll enjoy it.

Then, you add your “burger,” selecting from pastor, grilled chicken, asada or my two favorites, juicy carnitas or orange-marinated chicken. The savory beast is bonded together with gooey cheese, guacamole, chipotle cream, pico de gallo and lettuce, alongside curtido and salsa. It may seem pricey at $16.99, but I got both lunch and dinner out of mine (though the pupusas are best eaten directly from the griddle, mine reheated well enough in a skillet).

A pupusa combo plate is another fine, filling choice, paired with Spanish rice, refried beans and sour cream ($9.49 for one pupusa, $10.99 for two). Or there’s the Mexican hybrid pupusa ranchera, which layers two pupusas with refried beans, two eggs, salsa verde and cheese, alongside beans, rice and sour cream ($15.99).

I also usually order a corn tamale with side of silky white beans, caramelized plantains and sweet mango salsa — it’s nearly like dessert ($8.99). Or for a real dessert, treat yourself to an empanada de leche ($3.99). This is like the most glorious hand pie, with pastry made from fried plantains and stuffed with homemade custard, fried and coated in sugar.

Details: 217 Southwest Blvd. Rohnert Park, 707-242-3160, facebook.com/donjuliospupusas. Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday to Tuesday. Note: To order ahead for takeout, look for the menu that’s kind of hidden on Facebook as an album under photos. You also can order delivery through foodjets.com, with a fee built in to those prices.

Pupuseria Salvadorena

Should you find yourself on a side street across from the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, in a nondescript mall in front of a compact, nondescript Salvadorian eatery, you’re in for a treat. The pupusas here are somewhat small snacks, but they ooze so much cheese they’re decadent. Add savories like pork, beans, fresh squash and spinach, chicharron and loroco flower and this is a feast (prices vary, all around $3).

Larger appetites can get larger dishes, such as a grilled shrimp platter brimming with rice, beans, salad and tortillas ($16) or a hearty salpicon in a mountain of diced beef fragrant with onion and mint and scooped in a warm tortilla with rice and beans and a bit of crunchy lettuce ($13).

Details: 1403 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-544-3141, facebook.com/Pupusería-Santa-Rosa. Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Vinomas Tapas Argentinas

Newly opened in Rohnert Park, Vinomas is in an unlikely location: at a Shell gas station in a former Subway sandwich spot. But the empanadas are the real deal, offered in meat and vegetarian choices, including buttery or nondairy pastry options. You also can go for the traditional crimped, baked-crisp shells or the lighter, open-face canastita pastry cups filled with delicious ingredients like “carne suave” ground beef simmered with scallions, red onions, Spanish olives, chopped eggs and spices or spinach and artichoke hearts braised with onions, garlic and melted Monterey Jack.

Whatever you get, both the elegant pockets and cups ($3.19 each) are baked to order. If you dine on the concrete patio, they arrive on a wooden board to keep them hot.

Sauces are extra, starting at 50 cents for 2 ounces of chipotle salsa or salsa verde and $1 for chimichurri.

Some of the recipes are unusual for local palates, such as the panceta y ciruela of sweet rehydrated plums, crispy bacon, Fontina and mozzarella (think bacon-wrapped dates) or choclo a la crema of sweet corn, onion, garlic and nutmeg in cream sauce. For brunch, tuck into the salchicha, huevo y queso of sausage, egg and cheese. For dessert, nibble on the postre de arándanos blueberry cobbler.

For best results, eat the crispy joys as soon as you can so they stay flaky and crunchy (nobody wants a flabby empanada) or grab a frozen batch to go ($32.99 per dozen, mix and match).

In a clever touch, the chefs stamp each empanada with a letter so you know what fine fillings await inside.

Details: 5085 Redwood Drive, Rohnert Park, 707-536-9215, vinoma.net. Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Thursday to Sunday.

Protea

You might not think of fast-casual Caribbean cuisine in Michelin Star-studded Yountville. But indeed, chef-owner Anita Cartagena works wonders in her tiny eatery featuring a daily changing menu of slow-roasted, braised, seared and fried street foods. She puts her heart into layered creations like the Jamaican jerk-marinated and seared shrimp bomba over fluffy coconut rice with plantains, toasted coconut and scallions ($19); Asian pork empanadas ($13 for two) and egg chilaquiles jazzed up with beer-kissed salsa borracha ($12). These days, take-away is king, but there are also a few tables on the wide sidewalk patio, perfect for people watching. Cartagena greets everyone with a smile and may even offer you a sample of her daily secret dessert.

Details: 6488 Washington St., Yountville, 707-415-5035, proteayv.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Monday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine