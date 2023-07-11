Information: monte-bellaria.com . Visits are by appointment only, no walk-ins. No dogs allowed, but visitors can bring their own food and drinks to have a picnic. The store is open also, with lavender, olive oil and honey for sale.

As the sweet-smelling herb blooms across Sonoma County, it offers culinary possibilities

The scent and the colors are upon us: periwinkle-purple lavender, with its distinctive sweet smell, waving dreamlike in the wind on a hot day and returning us to the Tuscany and Provence of our dreams, or of our memories.

On the southern outskirts of Sebastopol, olive trees join nearly 10 acres of lavender at Monte-Bellaria di California farm. Delayed by a week but not completely outwitted by our wet winter and cold spring, the farm opened appointments for lavender tours on June 24. The so-called “high bloom” season — when the lavender is at its most spectacular and lush — runs through June 30, though the color is still vivid and the fields are full now, according to current photos on the farm’s website.

The “high-fragrance” season, from Aug. 5 to 27, is when the color subsides somewhat but the lavender delivers its most fragrant aroma. On all those days in between, lavender fans get whiffs and views of both, according to Monte-Bellaria proprietor Bill MacElroy, who bought the hilly property in 2001, planted lavender and opened the farm to the public seven years ago.

“My landscapers have said this is the wettest and coldest year ever in Sonoma County,” MacElroy said. Lavender in particular, MacElroy added, hates wet weather. It’s a Mediterranean herb, happiest in the dry heat of that region.

Unfortunately, because of this past season, record-breaking for both the amount of rain and wind and how it kept on coming, the farm lost a significant number of plants, 7% of its 35,000, he said. Nevertheless, there are plenty to see and sniff. The rainy season has delivered a most spectacular summer bloom.

In the summer, visitors to Monte-Bellaria — which means mountain of good air — must sign up in advance for timed visits of 90 minutes. You can picnic, with your own food and drink, and walk the lavender fields on marked trails, delighting in both the lavender and the dusty green olive trees.

The timed tickets and limited number of people are a must, MacElroy said, so the property is not overrun. He recalled the local story of some years ago when the Sonoma Lavender Co. in the Valley of the Moon had over 20,000 people show up one weekend. The highway had to be closed and traffic was backed up horrendously.

“We learned from them,” he said, adding that tickets for Monte-Bellaria visits usually sell out for the whole summer in the first couple of weeks.

At Monte-Bellaria, the time slots begin at 9 a.m. and are limited to 40 people (see factbox for details). The visit includes a 10-minute VIP tour of the property’s lavender fields, beehives and distillation laboratory. The farm store is open, too, selling fresh lavender and lavender products like essential oils, olive oil and honey. Monte-Bellaria produces its own olive oil, pressing in the fall.

MacElroy, a native of upstate New York, a statistician and former product-development lecturer, bought the 14-acre property in 2001, when it was a sheep farm. He had been the co-owner of a market research company in San Francisco and envisioned producing olive oil from the Italian trees he planted. He also experimented with different types of lavender before settling on the Grosso and Provence varieties.

But after planting 1,500 lavender plants for his bees, he realized the commerce was in lavender because olive trees took too long to become commercially viable. The lavender life blossomed. He still produces the olive oil and products, but lavender is the star.

Monte-Bellaria’s Grosso and Provence varietals are hybrids of Portuguese and English lavender. They became popular in the ’50s because a disease in France wiped out most of the English lavender. These are the varietals that survived and flourished.

His farm produces lots of lavender products. Some are produced with the Cauldron Co. in Petaluma, which makes artisan soaps and skincare products.

“We used to make everything here, but the demand became too high,” MacElroy said. The farm’s lavender is used in aromatherapy products, perfume and candles.

Lavender, of course, has culinary uses as well, something MacElroy didn’t always like. He thought his dislike of lavender in cooking was because it overwhelmed a herbes de Provence seasoning he once tasted.He has come to understand that using the pungent herb in cooking must be done subtly, in the same way some people feel about rosemary and mint.

On its website at monte-bellaria.com/recipes, the farm offers recipes that make use of lavender, from cookies and other sweets to marinades and savory main dishes. One of the newer recipes MacElroy suggested with love is lavender lemonade, perfect for summer, along with lavender roasted asparagus.