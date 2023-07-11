Lavender season in full bloom across Sonoma County

The “high-fragrance” season, from Aug. 5 to 27, is when the color subsides somewhat but the lavender delivers its most fragrant aroma.|
MIRIAM SILVER
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 11, 2023
Updated 41 minutes ago

Visit Monte-Bellaria

Information: monte-bellaria.com. Visits are by appointment only, no walk-ins. No dogs allowed, but visitors can bring their own food and drinks to have a picnic. The store is open also, with lavender, olive oil and honey for sale.

Cost: $30 adults and $10 for children 2 to 18. Time slots are 90 minutes.

Other Sonoma County places to see lavender:

Matanzas Creek Winery, 6097 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa; matanzascreek.com

Bees N Blooms, 3883 Petaluma Hill Road, Santa Rosa; beesnblooms.com

Lavender Bee Farm, 746 Chapman Lane, Petaluma; lavenderbeefarm.com

Check websites or call ahead to make reservations or get more information; some places require reservations.

As the sweet-smelling herb blooms across Sonoma County, it offers culinary possibilities

The scent and the colors are upon us: periwinkle-purple lavender, with its distinctive sweet smell, waving dreamlike in the wind on a hot day and returning us to the Tuscany and Provence of our dreams, or of our memories.

On the southern outskirts of Sebastopol, olive trees join nearly 10 acres of lavender at Monte-Bellaria di California farm. Delayed by a week but not completely outwitted by our wet winter and cold spring, the farm opened appointments for lavender tours on June 24. The so-called “high bloom” season — when the lavender is at its most spectacular and lush — runs through June 30, though the color is still vivid and the fields are full now, according to current photos on the farm’s website.

The “high-fragrance” season, from Aug. 5 to 27, is when the color subsides somewhat but the lavender delivers its most fragrant aroma. On all those days in between, lavender fans get whiffs and views of both, according to Monte-Bellaria proprietor Bill MacElroy, who bought the hilly property in 2001, planted lavender and opened the farm to the public seven years ago.

“My landscapers have said this is the wettest and coldest year ever in Sonoma County,” MacElroy said. Lavender in particular, MacElroy added, hates wet weather. It’s a Mediterranean herb, happiest in the dry heat of that region.

Unfortunately, because of this past season, record-breaking for both the amount of rain and wind and how it kept on coming, the farm lost a significant number of plants, 7% of its 35,000, he said. Nevertheless, there are plenty to see and sniff. The rainy season has delivered a most spectacular summer bloom.

In the summer, visitors to Monte-Bellaria — which means mountain of good air — must sign up in advance for timed visits of 90 minutes. You can picnic, with your own food and drink, and walk the lavender fields on marked trails, delighting in both the lavender and the dusty green olive trees.

The timed tickets and limited number of people are a must, MacElroy said, so the property is not overrun. He recalled the local story of some years ago when the Sonoma Lavender Co. in the Valley of the Moon had over 20,000 people show up one weekend. The highway had to be closed and traffic was backed up horrendously.

“We learned from them,” he said, adding that tickets for Monte-Bellaria visits usually sell out for the whole summer in the first couple of weeks.

At Monte-Bellaria, the time slots begin at 9 a.m. and are limited to 40 people (see factbox for details). The visit includes a 10-minute VIP tour of the property’s lavender fields, beehives and distillation laboratory. The farm store is open, too, selling fresh lavender and lavender products like essential oils, olive oil and honey. Monte-Bellaria produces its own olive oil, pressing in the fall.

MacElroy, a native of upstate New York, a statistician and former product-development lecturer, bought the 14-acre property in 2001, when it was a sheep farm. He had been the co-owner of a market research company in San Francisco and envisioned producing olive oil from the Italian trees he planted. He also experimented with different types of lavender before settling on the Grosso and Provence varieties.

But after planting 1,500 lavender plants for his bees, he realized the commerce was in lavender because olive trees took too long to become commercially viable. The lavender life blossomed. He still produces the olive oil and products, but lavender is the star.

Monte-Bellaria’s Grosso and Provence varietals are hybrids of Portuguese and English lavender. They became popular in the ’50s because a disease in France wiped out most of the English lavender. These are the varietals that survived and flourished.

His farm produces lots of lavender products. Some are produced with the Cauldron Co. in Petaluma, which makes artisan soaps and skincare products.

“We used to make everything here, but the demand became too high,” MacElroy said. The farm’s lavender is used in aromatherapy products, perfume and candles.

Lavender, of course, has culinary uses as well, something MacElroy didn’t always like. He thought his dislike of lavender in cooking was because it overwhelmed a herbes de Provence seasoning he once tasted.He has come to understand that using the pungent herb in cooking must be done subtly, in the same way some people feel about rosemary and mint.

On its website at monte-bellaria.com/recipes, the farm offers recipes that make use of lavender, from cookies and other sweets to marinades and savory main dishes. One of the newer recipes MacElroy suggested with love is lavender lemonade, perfect for summer, along with lavender roasted asparagus.

What’s the draw of lavender?

“It’s pretty to look at, of course, but its aromatic properties reduce stress and so much more. When I first started, I was not a big fan of aromatherapy. But I have seen it. People get here. They are grumpy from long drives and traffic. And five minutes later, they are calm. That’s what you get from real lavender.”

The following recipes come from Monte-Bellaria di California lavender farm on the southern outskirts of Sebastopol. See factbox for information on visiting the farm.

Potato Lavender Cheese Gratin

Makes 6 servings

This is an easy, yet pretty side dish for any meal. This old Swiss recipe makes a flavorful potato casserole that goes with almost any meat dish. At Monte-Bellaria, they add lavender herb salt to give the flavor a special dimension. The fragrance while baking the gratin is out of this world.

2 pounds yellow waxy potatoes, such as Yukon Gold

2 teaspoons lavender herb salt, such as Monte-Bellaria

½ cup butter, unsalted

1 cup heavy cream

½ pound Gruyere cheese, grated

1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil, to serve

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Using some of the butter, generously grease a 2½-quart casserole dish (use one with a lid if you have it).

Slice the potatoes (no need to peel) into ½-inch disks and stand them on their sides so they are arranged vertically. Sprinkle the potatoes with Monte-Bellaria or another lavender herb salt and let sit for about 20 minutes.

Dot the tops of the potatoes with small dabs of butter. Pour the heavy cream over the mixture to coat. The top rims of the potatoes will be showing.

Cover the casserole with a lid or aluminum foil and bake at 375 degrees for 1 hour.

Uncover the casserole and add the grated cheese. Return to oven and bake, uncovered, for another 15 to 20 minutes until the potatoes are done and the cheese is brown and bubbly. Drizzle the top with olive oil and serve hot.

Lavender Teriyaki Sauce

Makes 1 cup

This Teriyaki-style sauce can be used as a marinade, glaze or dipping sauce. Its Japanese roots make it perfect as a finishing sauce for fish or roasted vegetables. It’s great as a dipping sauce for chicken, pork and shrimp. The lavender in both the honey and the aged balsamic vinegar adds a fresh, herbal aftertaste to the sauce.

½ cup water, at room temperature

½ cup dark balsamic vinegar

¼ cup soy sauce

5 teaspoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon lavender-infused honey

½ teaspoon garlic powder

4 dashes Tabasco sauce (optional)

Pinch of black pepper

2 tablespoons cornstarch

¼ cup cold water

In a small saucepan over low heat, combine ½ cup water, vinegar, soy sauce, brown sugar, honey and garlic powder. Cook until hot and the sugar has completely dissolved, about 3 minutes. Stir in pepper and Tabasco, if using.

In a small bowl or cup, mix cornstarch and ¼ cup cold water and stir until smooth.

Add to the saucepan and whisk to combine. Raise heat to medium and cook, stirring frequently, until sauce is thickened, 5 to 7 minutes. Serve warm.

Lavender Lemonade

Makes ½ gallon

For a refreshing summertime beverage, you can’t beat this lavender lemonade. It is both sweet and savory, picking up a unique herbal boost from the lavender buds. As with many lavender recipes, the secret to getting a beautiful flavor is to steep the lavender buds for at least 20 minutes before straining them out and retaining the syrup. To give the lemonade a citrus zing, use a Eureka or Lisbon lemon rather than a Meyer lemon, which tends to be too sweet for this recipe.

2 cups sugar

2 cups water

2 tablespoons culinary lavender buds, such as Monte-Bellaria

2 Eureka or Lisbon lemons, juiced (approximately ½ cup of juice)

6 cups water

1 lemon, sliced into rounds for serving

Make a simple syrup by heating water and sugar in a small saucepan over medium-low heat just until sugar is completely dissolved.

Add culinary lavender buds to hot syrup and steep, covered, for 20 to 30 minutes. Strain out the buds and discard; reserve the lavender syrup.

Add cooled lavender simple syrup, the juice of two lemons and 6 cups of water to a ½-gallon glass pitcher. Stir well to combine. Chill and serve over ice with additional slices of lemon.

Lavender Biscotti

Makes 36 biscotti

“Bis cotti” in Italian translates roughly to secondary bake, which describes this easy recipe. Often these little cookies are made with almonds or amaretto, but this version has a savory lavender flavor.

½ cup canola or vegetable oil

1 tablespoon culinary lavender buds, such as Monte-Bellaria

1 cup white sugar

3 large eggs

3 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

¼ cup whole-wheat flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

Microwave the vegetable oil in a glass measuring cup for 30 seconds on the high setting. Add the lavender buds to the hot oil and let steep for 20 minutes. Strain out the lavender buds using a fine-mesh stainless-steel strainer. Retain the oil.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with a silicon baking mat or parchment paper, or coat the baking sheet with oil.

Beat together the lavender oil, sugar and eggs until smooth. Add the flours, baking powder and salt and mix until a heavy dough forms. Kneed by hand on a nonstick cutting board for another minute.

Divide the dough into two evenly shaped logs and transfer to the lined baking sheet. Draw out the loaves until they are just short of the full length of the baking sheet. They should be at least 6 inches apart on the sheet.

Bake for 25 minutes. Loaves will still be pale to slightly brown in color. Let the loaves sit on the baking sheet for about 5 minutes, until cool enough to handle.

Carefully transfer the loaves, one at a time, to the nonstick cutting board. Cut across them diagonally to form eighteen ¾-inch thick cookies. Use a sharp knife to prevent crumbling when you cut the loaves.

Return the cookies, 18 at a time, to the baking sheet and bake each side for another 10 minutes at 350 degrees until lightly browned. Repeat for the remaining cookies. Cool on a rack for at least 30 minutes.

Miriam Silver is a former Press Democrat reporter, now a freelance writer and writing coach. You can find her at silverwriting.space or teachsilver@gmail.com.

