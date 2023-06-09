Summary: A new chef at Layla has lifted an already fine restaurant to an exceptional new level.

When: 5:30-9 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday, 5:30-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday (also open for breakfast and lunch Monday to Friday, and brunch Saturday and Sunday)

I’ve never liked the food cliché “too pretty to eat.” It’s just silly. The more beautiful a dish, the more I want to devour it.

Yet with the new menu at Layla in Sonoma, I find myself pausing, dish after dish, to soak up the beauty. I embarrass myself by taking too many photos of each plate, then reflect again before finally lifting my fork.

In February, Layla’s marketing team formally announced that new executive chef Francisco Lopez Jr. had taken over the kitchen of the upscale restaurant in the posh MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa. Lopez had been hired several months earlier, but he took his time reworking the contemporary Mediterranean concept, re-engineering the spacious kitchen and cross-training his staff to work multiple stations; he even installed a cookbook library in the kitchen for his team.

He finally debuted his inaugural spring menu in mid-April, and in doing so, reminded me why I have one of the best jobs in the world.

It’s true I have constant deadlines, many menu and chef changes that keep me scrambling, lots of driving to plenty of restaurants that are “fine” but not interesting, and hour after hour plunked at my computer writing until my brain melts. Yet Lopez has brought such vibrancy to the somewhat sleepy Sonoma dining scene that the Layla experience is wonderful culinary theater.

How else to describe his Little Gem salad ($18)? The lettuce, a crisp, crinkly leaf cross between romaine and butter lettuce, is popular at many Wine Country restaurants, but this treatment stands out.

A bouquet of the Coke Farm organic greens cascades with brilliant red and pink edible flowers plucked from the hotel garden. Tucked here and there are tiny Tokyo turnips and carrots from Sebastopol Microgreens — the produce is so fresh it’s delivered to restaurants as growing, living plants rather than precut and packaged. Gilding it all is sweet-sour honey-sesame vinaigrette, and along the side rests a petite pile of crunchy farro-sesame seed “soil.”

But first things first. Lopez said he had considered doing a tasting menu, then decided a la carte was more flexible for diners. I appreciate that approach (yes, back to the idea of my “tough” job — it can be challenging to consume five-plus courses without belly fatigue).

He sends out upscale niceties like amuses — perhaps a nubbin of char-grilled, ultra-rich halibut skirt. Depending on how much you order, he might gift you an intermezzo — perhaps a granita (“slushee,” my server joked) of pickled blackberry, diced mint and a few drops of herbaceous Fernet.

Layla has been a work in progress since debuting in 2019. It’s gone through a couple of well-known chefs, and each change has been an improvement (the contemporary Mediterranean cuisine initially veered into the weird, like confit-grape soup or Basque cheesecake with a torch-burned top and cottage-cheese texture).

The classically French-trained Lopez keeps things exciting but not puzzling, from his experience working with celebrities like Michelin-starred chef Perry Hoffman at the former Étoile at Domaine Chandon in Yountville, at the Charlie Palmer Group, the former Calistoga Ranch, the Thomas Keller Restaurant Group and with chef Daniel Boulud.

His heritage is Puerto Rican and Peruvian, he explained when he popped out of the kitchen to see how our party was doing, but he’s a native of New Hampshire. He earned a cello major in college and played top-level viola and piano. A Renaissance man, indeed.

Salmon carpaccio could be a painting. The nearly translucent round of melt-in-your-mouth fish is adorned in a mosaic of marigold blossoms, tiny white flowers, a dollop of horseradish aioli, a generous swath of Concord’s Tsar Nicoulai Estate sturgeon caviar and shards of delicate trout crisps ($24).

There is luxurious pea soup, too. The server set down the bowl of buttermilk panna cotta orbs sprinkled with chive blossoms and peas. Then he tilted a miniature pottery pitcher and poured the chilled broth, an intense green, thick purée infused with garlic oil and crème fraîche. The panna cotta melted like super-soft burrata against my spoon, and the nearly raw peas crunched under a dusting of sea salt ($18).

When the tortellini arrived, it was breathtaking (legend claims the shape was inspired by the stunning beauty of the goddess Venus’ navel, but here the pasta’s decoration is what impresses me). Five homemade morsels are crowned in spoonfuls of glittering orange trout roe, flowering broccoli blossoms, micro-shaved radish, crumbled garlic brioche and sweet alyssum flowers atop a pond of saffron cream spiked with Calabrian chiles for a delightful fiery kick ($35).

The Wagyu beef comes from Westholme in Australia, and the New York strip loin is superbly tender, crusted in salt to coax out even more flavor. Alongside is a salute to summer: stinging nettle gnocchi, plump fava beans, garbanzo beans, fava leaves and flowers, mustard blossoms and a jolt of fermented black garlic purée kissed with yuzu ($80).

Lopez also has brought back one of my favorite indulgences, the Parker House rolls. Fat and happy in their cast-iron skillet nest, the golden bundles are goosed up with a pond of brown butter; oil-slicked with fennel pollen, sea salt and herbs; and then served with a dollop of more butter coated in smoky, activated charcoal ($13).

I’ve been seeing clafoutis on a lot of menus these days. It’s a French dessert of fruit arranged in a buttered dish and covered with a thick flan-like batter baked into a dense bread pudding. Here, the skillet-baked treat is based on cornmeal, dotted with sweet corn and tart rhubarb, then capped in cream cheese ice cream finished with a drizzle of bittersweet satsuma suzette sauce.

The kitchen keeps things nimble to showcase hyper-seasonal ingredients, so your dinner details will differ from mine. But the core remains the same: notable Mediterranean-Sonoma County statements dressed with original, elegant accents. And all as pretty as a picture.

Carey Sweet is a Sebastopol-based food and restaurant writer. Read her restaurant reviews every other week in Sonoma Life. Contact her at carey@careysweet.com.