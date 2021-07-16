Learn about agave, regenerative land management at these Sonoma County workshops

Agaves can make a bold statement in western gardens, whether used as an eye-catching accent or a companion plant.

A live webinar July 24 hosted by The Ruth Bancroft Garden in Walnut Creek will focus on great agaves for garden success, as well as similar plants like Bromeliaceae (bromeliad family) and yucca specimens. Curator Brian Kemble will lead the webinar and Cricket Riley, in-house landscape designer at Ruth Bancroft, will join to discuss how to incorporate these low-water-use plants into a great garden design.

Registration will close at 8 a.m. July 24, the day of the course., which runs from 10-11 a.m. $15 for members and $20 for non-members. It is part of the Dry Garden Design Certificate program series but is open to all gardeners.

The Ruth Bancroft Garden is open to the public and supported by the national Garden Conservancy.

To register and receive a link to the Zoom workshop visit bit.ly/3r2sLOM

Treat your land with kindness

Are you a ranch owner or owner of acreage interested in improving how well your land meets your needs?

A workshop July 24 on regenerative land management will offer practical strategies and best practices to increase the value and functionality of your property while also improving the quality of your soil.

The course will cover rainwater infiltration, replacing weeds with high-quality forage, planning for profitability, the ideal land infrastructure and layout and carbon sequestration. It also will give information on using high impact from animals for growing soil, animal performance and productivity and accelerating improvements in grasslands, oak woodlands, riparian corridors and wetlands. These practices can be practical on all properties, whether you have a few acres or many.

The in-person workshop held in the field is sponsored by Daily Acts, a nonprofit dedicated to teaching sustainable living practices. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To register, visit bit.ly/2TXBZQm. Information about the location will be sent after registration.

Share your home and garden related news with Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. Please submit items at least two weeks in advance.