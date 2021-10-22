Learn about graywater reuse at upcoming webinar

After a pandemic-induced hiatus, Sonoma County Farm Trails’ annual fall tour returns today and tomorrow, Oct. 23 and 24 and continues on Oct. 30 and 31.

Local farmers and producers will open their gates and barns to give visitors a taste of life on the farm, with guided tours, pumpkin patches, apple farm stands and cider pressing, seasonal wreaths, farm animals and locally grown food and drink. Registration is free; register at farmtrails.org/experience/weekend-along-the-farm-trails, where you can find more information. After registering, you will get an online interactive map so you can plan your self-guided tour.

Some farms may require or recommend RSVPs or charge fees for special offerings.

If you’re already familiar with graywater systems but want to take water reuse to the next level, Daily Acts wants to help you do that.

The Petaluma nonprofit dedicated to sustainable living is holding a webinar at 6 - 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28, that will take a deeper dive into water reuse, including advanced systems, water storage and filtering and how you can use graywater to irrigate your landscape.

This is the latest in a series of webinars led by Laura Allen that look in graywater reuse in the home. You can watch past webinars through the Daily Acts website, dailyacts.org, which is where you also can register for a link to the upcoming webinar.

Paws in the garden plant sale and party

Fall planting season is in full swing. For a chance to rejuvenate your garden while taking advantage of fall rain, hit the Paws for Love fall “Garden Paw’ty” Oct. 23 on the Windsor Town Green, 701 McClelland Drive in Windsor.

A fundraiser for the Paws for Love Foundation for animals, the sale will include succulents, perennials, bulbs, irises and garden decor and pottery at bargain prices. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pawsforlove.info.

