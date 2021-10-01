Learn all about habitat and native plant gardening

Look into the world of pollinators

Take a guided tour through the world of pollinators, led by members of the Valley of the Moon Garden Club.

The group’s Oct. 7 in-person meeting will be devoted to a presentation, “Pollinators: The Little Ones that Run the World.” Garden club members who manage the Monarch Pollinator Garden in Sonoma will show how you can help these essential creatures thrive. This is particularly important in a place like Sonoma County, where a monoculture of grape vineyards does not produce the nectar necessary to support honey bees and other insects needed for the production of more than 85% of the world’s food crops.

In addition to supporting the human diet, insect pollination is essential to plants that provide food for 25% of all birds as well as mammals ranging from small herbivores to grizzly bears. Pollinators are at risk from habitat loss, pesticides and introduced diseases. Individual gardeners can help by creating swaths of habitat for them.

The meeting will be held in person at 7 p.m. in Burlingame Hall at the First Congregational Church, 252 W. Spain St., Sonoma. Chairs will be spaced apart for social distancing, and masks are required and will be provided, if needed. There is a meet-and-greet session at 6:30 p.m., before the meeting. Cost is free to club members and $5 for nonmembers, which can be applied toward membership.

The problem with fire safe-plant lists

Steve Swain, environmental horticulture adviser for the University of California Cooperative Extension of Marin and Sonoma counties, will talk about the problem with fire-safe plant lists, lists of plants deemed less flammable than others in wildfires, during a free online presentation Oct. 6.

Swain will explore the origin of fire-safe plant lists, the pitfalls of the claims they make, lack of research on the topic and the practical problems the plant lists present. He also will discuss ways to work around those problems individually and through your neighborhood.

To register for a link visit sonoma.edu/plant-lists. For information contact winingek@sonoma.edu or call 707-888-5616.

Garden book signing at Emerisa

Two local authors of new gardening books will be at the Retail Nursery at Emerisa today to sign their books and talk to fellow gardeners.

Frederique Lavoipierre will be on hand with her new book, “Garden Allies: The Insects, Birds & Other Animals That Keep Your Garden Beautiful and Thriving,” which takes a different approach to so-called garden pests — viewing them as part of the ecosystem rather than as enemies that must be eliminated.

Also making an appearance will be Robert Kourik, a veteran of the low-water-use gardening movement. His latest book is “Sustainable Food Gardens: Myths and Solutions,” a comprehensive shelf guide of 486 pages with 450 illustrations.

The authors will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 555 Irwin Ave., Santa Rosa.

Native trees of the North Bay

Master Gardener Bill Klausing will talk about native trees of the North Bay during a free webinar Oct. 9.

Adding a single native tree to your home garden can dramatically increase the biodiversity of your entire landscape. Klausing will talk about how to choose the right native trees that will be most suitable for your property, as well as appropriate sizes, shapes and growth rates.

Registration is required to receive a Zoom link for the webinar. Visit sonomamg.ucanr.edu to receive a link.

Valley of the Moon plant sale

The Valley of the Moon Garden Club is holding a huge sale on Oct. 9 of plants to get your garden growing before winter sets in.

Look for succulents, perennials, herbs, annuals and plants taken from members’ gardens. 9 a.m. to noon at Altimira Middle School, 17805 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. COVID-19 protocols will be observed. For more information visit vom-garden-club.org or call 707-935-8986.

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. OnTwitter @megmcconahey.