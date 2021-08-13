Learn all about weeds at free webinar

Weeds: know your enemy

Friend or foe? Learn to identify common landscape weeds during a free webinar Aug. 19.

John Roncoroni, a farm adviser specializing in weed science, will lead the talk sponsored by the University of California IPM Urban & Community Program. 1-2 p.m.

To register for a link to the free talk, visit bit.ly/3s4ut2q or email ucipm-community@ucanr.edu.

Prepare your landscape for fire

Living with the threat of fire might make you feel powerless, but you can take steps to reduce the risks to your home and property.

On Aug. 19, Daily Acts will moderate a one-hour talk packed with information about making your property more resistant to fire.

The presentation will include a 20-minute talk with time for questions. The Daily Acts team will offer tips for fire-smart plant choices, define landscape zones and how to plant responsibly in each zone, review types of mulch and discuss defensible space and what it means. 5:30-6:30 p.m. To receive a link to the free talk, visit bit.ly/3CAkOpq.

Willowside School nursery open

Fall planting is just around the corner, and the Willowside School nursery is open to help you get ready.

The student-supported nursery has thousands of plants at bargain prices, like $5 for a gallon container plant and as low as $30 for a specialty Japanese maple.

Planting in fall allows you to take advantage of winter rain so your young plants can get established without additional irrigation. The next sale is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Aug.14. 5299 Hall Road at Willowside Road, Santa Rosa. For information call 707-569-4724.

