Learn how to attract birds, insects to your garden at this Sonoma County workshop

In a drought, make every drop count by using your precious resources to help wildlife.

The Master Gardeners of Sonoma County will hold a free Zoom workshop July 10 on how to make a garden of attractive, water-efficient, mostly native plants that provide habitat for wildlife.

The workshop will offer tips for attracting more birds, bees and insects to the garden. The Master Gardeners will talk about many plants native to Sonoma County and how they can be useful to your habitat garden. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Registration is required at sonomamg.ucanr.edu. Before the meeting, a sign-in link will be sent to the email address that is provided by those who complete registration.

Learn drip irrigation basics

Drip irrigation is the most efficient way to irrigate your landscape. Learn why and what equipment to use during a free workshop July 13 put on by The City of Santa Rosa and Daily Acts of Petaluma.

The workshop will cover how to improve water use efficiency through drip irrigation, how to adapt existing overhead sprinklers to drip irrigation, how to take advantage of the city of Santa Rosa’s Irrigation Efficiency Rebate and how to use different types of irrigation devices.

The workshop will be led by Oscar Lucario, a landscaper designer and land manager who has practiced sustainable maintenance for more than 20 years in Marin and Sonoma counties. He has worked in home gardens as well as food production farms and land preserves. 5:30- 7 p.m. Registration is necessary to receive the link. dailyacts.org/events-cal/drip-irrigation-basics

