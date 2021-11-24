Learn how to correctly dispose of oil, fat

Don’t pour oil down the drain

As we head into the big cooking season, Zero Waste Sonoma is warning home cooks not to pour fats, oils and grease, also called FOG, down the drain.

Putting that gunk into your home plumbing system cannot only ruin it, but soil waste can have a negative effect on municipal systems, too.

FOG includes canola oil, olive oil, vegetable oil, fats from meat and sauces, salad dressings, butter and margarine and greasy food scraps.

What can you do instead? For residual grease and oil on plates and pans, wipe them down with a paper towel before washing them. You can put the greasy paper towels, napkins and food scraps into your curbside services compost cart.

If the amount of oil is too much to wipe up with a paper towel but is less than 2 cups, let the oil cool before discarding it in your garbage. You can put the oil in a rigid, screw-top container and throw it away or put it in the garbage without a container, in a way that lets the rest of the garbage to soak it up. Make sure the garbage with the oil is properly bagged to avoid a mess. Two cups is a pint, or 16 fluid ounces.

If you have more than 2 cups of oil to throw out, such as from deep frying, and up to 10 cups, transfer it to a sturdy container and drop it off at Betty’s English Fish and Chips in Santa Rosa, Big John’s Market in Healdsburg or Willowbrook Ale House in Petaluma. The oil will be recycled into bio-diesel for use in cars and trucks. Only cooking oils are accepted for recycling and must be strained and free of water and food scraps (please compost scraps).

For more information, visit zerowastesonoma.gov/materials/oil-cooking-grease.

Learn the fundamentals of basketry

Take a break from shopping the big stores to learn the fundamentals of hand-weaving baskets at workshop on Dec. 11.

Held in the peaceful environment of the Laguna Environmental Center, the class will focus on making string and rope from native and nonnative plants, which each have distinctive appearances, fragrances and strengths.

Participants will learn about different fibers, process a variety of plants used by California Indians and others and use several techniques to make cordage.

The workshop is open to teenagers and adults. Unvaccinated participants must wear a mask indoors, and this workshop will follow current Sonoma County COVID-19 safety guidelines. All cordage-making materials are included in the $100 registration fee. Participants should bring a small water bowl, pocket knife and scissors and snacks, if desired. Hot water, coffee and tea will be provided.

The class will be taught by Charlie Kennard of San Anselmo, a longtime basket weaver and student of California Indian and other traditional basketry techniques. He has taught for the Point Reyes Field Institute, East Bay Regional Parks Botanic Garden, the Laguna Center in Santa Rosa and in many schools and at teacher trainings. Tule boats made in his workshops can be seen at the Bay Model in Sausalito, Lake County Museum and the Oakland Museum. You also can visit a basketry plant garden Kennard has created at the Marin Art and Garden Center in Ross. 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation, 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa.

To register, visit bit.ly/30UPljJ.

