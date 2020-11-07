Learn how to save your favorite root-bound plants

Sometimes plants need tough love. If you pop a plant from its pot and just plop it into the ground, it is unlikely to develop well-shaped roots. Roots that have curled around like a garden hose coiled in a storage pot need judicious manhandling to send them on straighter paths.

Beyond unwinding wayward roots, surgical removal of malformed inflexible roots is also necessary. When preparing roots for planting, “surprisingly, some of the harshest techniques result in the healthiest plants” writes Professor Linda Chalker-Scott of Washington State University in her online paper, “The Myth of Fragile Roots.”

Chalker-Scott is an associate professor of horticulture and an extension specialist whose mission is to guide home gardeners with sound science-based gardening practices. She is the author of several books, including “The Informed Gardener” and “How Plants Work: The Science behind the Amazing Things Plants Do.” She also is the co-host of The Garden Professors blog.

Chalker-Scott advocates for aggressively reconfiguring the root systems of most plants (except for seedling transplants, annual flowers and vegetables) using a planting method called “root washing.”

I first learned about her planting methods in March of 2018 through her Teaching Company video course titled “The Science of Gardening.” I have been successfully employing it ever since to plant everything from 4-inch pots of perennials to a tree that came in a two-foot-square wooden box. Since there is no better time for planting in Sonoma County than November, this is your opportunity to fix bad root habits using this method.

You will reap the greatest advantage from root washing your trees and shrubs. These form your garden’s permanent structure, so starting their roots out right is essential, especially regarding trees, where poorly formed root systems can later lead to catastrophic failures.

To access plant roots, first remove all of the potting soil that surrounds those roots. “Potting soil” is a misnomer really, as most nursery pots contain no actual soil but rather primarily organic matter with some pumice. This fallow medium can be an impediment to your roots penetrating the native soil.

Once you unpot your plant, make sure to keep the root ball moist and shaded. Knock off as much loose medium as possible, then submerge the root ball in a tub of water for a botanical bath time. Let plants enjoy a soak for several hours or overnight if possible. After the soaking, tease submerged roots outward with your fingers as though separating the chords of a wet mop. Lightly pressurized water from a hose may aid this process.

All curled or bent roots that are woody and thus intransigent to redirection will need to be cut off cleanly at their point of origin. For plants that have spent far too long in a container, this means you sometimes will need to cut off more than half the roots.

In worst cases, where the root ball is a solid impenetrable mass, your best recourse can be to get a spade, hold your patient down under one boot and cleave that cylinder of roots into quadrants, slicing completely through the diameter up the length of the cylinder, then rolling the cylinder 90 degrees to make a similar longitudinal slice perpendicular to the first. This allows you to flay the four quadrants outward when you plant so that at least a portion of some roots will survive in an outward-spreading position.

These steps might seem extreme if you fear upsetting your leafy darlings, but in the long run, tough love early on will pay off. The goal is to grow a root system that does not reveal the troubles of earlier containerization but instead resembles one that matured in situ from the start. Plants that grow in place from seed to maturity have relatively shallow spreading root systems that fan outward for many feet in all directions. As Chalker-Scott said in a Sept. 2 webinar for arborists, “A natural root system is shaped like a pancake, not like a coffee can.”

With this method, you only need to dig deep enough to cover the roots. This means only a few inches of depth will be necessary because you have teased those roots to spread outward and not downward. Do expand your planting circle as far out as possible to facilitate horizontal root penetration, digging at least beyond the length of your farthest spread-out roots. Your excavation will not be so much a “hole” but rather a depression, being shallow but wide. If any of this has sounds difficult, here is where we might make you a convert to this method, because you won’t need to dig deeply into your concrete-hard adobe.