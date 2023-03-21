Learn the art of making gnocchi with Kendall-Jackson chef

PETALUMA

Learn to make gnocchi for a good cause

Learn how to make gnocchi at class led by Jackson Family Wines executive chef Tracey Shepos Cenami from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at the Sonoma Family Meal Community Kitchen. Cenami, who has had several recent appearances on the Food Network, will show attendees at this hands-on class how to make light and pillowy gnocchi, just like restaurant chefs do. The class, which also includes a glass of wine or a beer, is $100. Buy tickets at sonomafamilymeal.org/class. Proceeds benefit Sonoma Family Meal, which provides emergency meals people in crisis. Disclosure: Sonoma Media Investments Dining Editor Heather Irwin is the founder of Sonoma Family Meal. 1370 Redwood Way.

SEBASTOPOL

’70s themed dinner at drag disco night

Enjoy a night of disco-era decadence from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday at Fern Bar in The Barlow with a drag trivia night hosted by Sasha Devaroe. $75 tickets include a four-course ’70s-inspired dinner, entertainment and trivia, with prizes from Barlow businesses. Drinks will be available at tables for an extra charge. Hustle and get tickets at fernbar.com/reservations before they sell out.

SANTA ROSA

Artisan Cheese Festival tickets still available

A cheese wonderland awaits at the Artisan Cheese Festival tasting and marketplace from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Sample, sip and buy from more than 100 cheese, food and beverage producers at this feast for the senses. Every attendee will receive a festival wine glass and an insulated cheese tote bag in which to take home their purchases. Tickets are $65 per person, or $80 for the 11 a.m. early-bird entry. There are also seats still available for several seminars being held Saturday at various locations. Seminars include cheese and wine pairing, building cheese and charcuterie cones and cheese and chocolate with Jeff and Susan Mall of Volo chocolates. Find out more about seminars and purchase tickets at artisancheesefestival.com/tickets. 1350 Bennett Valley Road, at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.

SONOMA

Seasonal winemaker dinner series at Santé

Wine and dine all spring and summer long with celebrated Sonoma and Napa winemakers at Santé restaurant at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn. On the last Wednesday of each month through September, beginning at 6 p.m. April 26, enjoy wines from a different winemaker paired with a four-course menu created by executive chef Jared Reeves. Featured winemakers include Dan Kosta on April 26, Paul Guisto May 31 and Alison Smith Story on June 28. Dinners, hosted under the inn’s historic water tower, begin with a sparkling wine reception and cost $150-$175 per person, excluding tax and gratuity. For information on booking and a full schedule, go to fairmont-sonoma.com/events. 100 Boyes Blvd.

ST. HELENA

Be the judge, pick next rising star chefs

Appellation St. Helena will host Bash, an annual wine and food pairing competition where attendees can vote for their favorite pairings from 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1. The event, held in the historic barrel room at the Culinary Institute of America, features tasting stations with small bites prepared by CIA rising star student chefs, paired with wines from local wineries. Attendees vote with tokens for their favorite teams, which will be awarded at the end of the night. Tickets are $175 per person and include automatic entry into a raffle for a six-pack of wine. Purchase tickets at Eventbrite.com. Proceeds from the event benefit the scholarship fund for the Culinary Institute of America. 2555 Main St.