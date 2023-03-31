Sonoma

Make kombucha with ingredients from your garden

If you love kombucha, did you know you can make it at home using ingredients from your own garden? Michele Taylor will show you how at the Thursday meeting of the Valley of the Moon Garden Club.

Kombucha is a fermented drink that has grown in popularity in recent years and now is seemingly everywhere, from restaurant menus to grocery stores. Driving its popularity is the belief that it improves digestion, increases energy and improves the immune system. Many people also like the taste of the tangy fermented tea drink. But it can be expensive to buy, from a few dollars a bottle up to $5 to $6 a glass.

Taylor, a member of the garden club, will show you how to home brew your own for less than 25 cents a serving. She has been making her own kombucha for several years using fruits from her garden for flavoring, including plums, persimmons, oranges and more. She will have kombucha to sample as she explains the basics for making your own.

The meeting will be in Burlingame Hall at the First Congregation Church, 252 W. Spain St., Sonoma. Meet and greet time is 6:30 p.m., with the presentation following at 7 p.m. Members can attend for free and a $5 donation is requested from nonmembers, which can be applied toward a $25 club membership. Refreshments follow the presentation. Chairs are spaced and mask wearing is optional.

Petaluma

Food gardening for the beginner

Master Gardeners will offer a free introductory workshop for beginning gardeners who want to get off to a good start this growing season.

The April 8 workshop will offer important resources on which to build gardening skills, whether you want to grow food or plant perennials to feed pollinators. No registration is required. 11 a.m. to noon at the Petaluma Bounty Farm Unity Garden, 55 Shasta Ave., Petaluma.

Santa Rosa

Willowside nursery will open rain or shine

The student-run nursery at Willowside School has never let a little rain get in the way of their sales.

They will be open again Saturday offering drought-tolerant perennials, California natives, many succulents, grasses, salvias, abutilons and plants to invite beneficial insects and hummingbirds into your garden. One-gallon pots are $6, with specialty Japanese maples starting at $30. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 5299 Hall Road at Willowside Road. For information, email Jan Lochner at 4lochs@comcast.net.

Submit home and garden news to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5204.